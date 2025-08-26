TREBLAB offers more sound and savings with limited-time Labor Day headphone & speaker deals

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Labor Day hits like that last cannonball of the summer—splash, then sweater season. But not really. Just because summer is “over” doesn’t mean patio parties and outdoor adventures are. For some of us, cooler weather is our favorite time to get out. And that makes it a perfect time to refresh the soundtrack. TREBLAB agrees and is offering limited-time deals on headphones that can go from trail tunes to study sessions, plus a portable speaker for the backyard bass or gym grind. But act fast, because these markdowns won’t last, and you want gear that can ride shotgun into fall, whether it’s for college football tailgate parties or your commute.

TREBLAB Z7 Pro Hybrid Active Noise-Cancelling aptX-HD IPX4 Headphones —$109.97 (was $149.97) TREBLAB See It



Looking for affordable hush while you beat the rush? The Z7 Pro delivers hybrid ANC and long-haul battery life that we’ve called out as a value standout in its roundup of the best cheap noise-canceling headphones, where it topped the list for balanced performance and battery endurance. It’s got IPX4 sweat-resistance and up to 45H energy reserves. Pair that with aptX-HD wireless and you’ve got crisp detail for study playlists, steady cadence for cardio, and padded comfort that won’t crush your ears during long rides or longer reps. If you want feature-rich over-ears without flagship pricing, this is exactly the moment to pounce.

TREBLAB HD-Max 60W Waterproof Stereo Bluetooth Speaker with 20H Playtime + Powerbank — $109.97 (was $199.97) See It



Your summer soundtrack doesn’t have to pack it in. The HD-MAX speaker is built to live outside and by your side: it’s rugged, water-resistant (IPX6), and has a removable sling strap—yep, the one with the bottle opener—for easy carry for road trips and reps. Battery life (20H) is built for all-day hangs, and the chassis is designed to take splashes and scuffs without flinching. It’s prime time for Prime members to grab a big-sound, budget-friendly hauler before prices rebound. Load it with end-of-season playlists now; it’ll still be thumping when the leaves turn, ready to shrug off drizzle while you throw on a hoodie.

