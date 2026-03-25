Streamline your streaming setup with WiiM connected audio products on sale during Amazon Prime Big Spring Sale

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If you’ve ever hit play and felt like a disjointed setup is holding your music back, WiiM is ready to sync your audio life into one smooth ecosystem. And the Amazon Prime Big Spring Sale lets you snag a stack for less, so you start streaming more. Smarter, cleaner, better. We’ve used everything from clunky adapters and overpriced hubs, and we find WiiM hits the sweet spot: simple, stylish, sonically solid. Just add speakers. A WiiM streamer + amp is the glue your gear has been missing, and you can save 15% on each if you can fast because these prices are only good through March 26.
Remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a trial at this link.
WiiM Ultra Music Streamer + Digital Preamp — $279.65 (15% off, was $329)
The WiiM Ultra is the kind of streamer that makes your hi-fi setup feel born again. With support for high-res audio up to 32-bit/384kHz, plus every streaming protocol that matters—AirPlay 2, Chromecast, TIDAL Connect, Spotify Connect, Qobuz Connect, Roon Ready—it’s a digital Swiss Army knife in a minimalist box. This PopSci Audio Awards 2025 winner slides into your rack without ego but instantly unlocks multiroom magic, casting pristine, lag-free audio wherever you need it. RCA, optical, coaxial, even USB input? Covered, and the output is clean. Plus, there’s a crisp color touchscreen to tie it all together, in case you’re not into that whole app thing (though the WiiM app is really good). You’re not just getting a streamer … you’re getting control, clarity, and cohesion across your setup. It’s a system reboot, the kind of gear that whispers, “I got this,” and means it.
WiiM Vibelink Amp — $254.15 (15% off, was $299)
The WiiM Vibelink Amp is small, but it slaps. It delivers 100W per channel at 8Ω and 200W per channel at 4Ω of punchy Class D power, wrapped in an aluminum chassis that sits nicely above the WiiM Ultra, which is a natural preamp for all your streaming music and physical sources. This isn’t just an amp—it’s your system’s heartbeat, pushing bookshelf or tower speakers with effortless control and surprising finesse. HDMI ARC, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Bluetooth 5.3, optical—it talks to everything and sounds good doing it thanks to PFFB technology, a premium ESS 9039Q2M DAC, and TI TPA3255 amplifier chip. It’s the amp for listeners who want hi-fi performance without the high-maintenance price tag.
Really wanna take your speaker setup up a notch (or, in this case, down some octaves)? Add a 250W wireless WiiM Sub Pro if you don’t have a subwoofer already.
More Amazon Prime Big Spring Sale home audio and portable speaker deals
- 15% Off WiiM Mini – from $89 to $75.65
- 15% Off WiiM Ultra – from $329 to $279.65
- Polk Audio T50 Home Theater and Stereo Floor Standing Tower Speaker (Single Black) – from $249 to $209
- Sony CS Speaker SS-CS3M2 3-Way 4-Driver Hi-res Floorstanding Speaker (Single) – from $299 to $248
- Klipsch R-120SW Subwoofer Black – from $599 to $249
- JBL Authentics 200 Portable Upscale Wireless Bluetooth Speaker – from $379 to $199
- JBL Authentics 300 Portable Upscale Wireless Bluetooth Speaker – from $499 to $299
- JBL Authentics 500 Portable Upscale Wireless Bluetooth Speaker – from $749 to $449
- JBL Xtreme 4 Portable IP67 Bluetooth Speaker with Power Bank – from $379 to $299
- JBL Boombox 4 Powerful Portable Waterproof Speaker with Massive Sound and Battery Life – from $549 to $449
- JBL Charge 6 Portable Waterproof & Drop-Proof Bluetooth Speaker with Sturdy Strap – from $199 to $159
- Sony ULT Field 1 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Enhanced Bass – from $139 to $88
- Sony ULT Field 5 Wireless Portable IP67 Bluetooth Speaker with Enhanced Bass
360° Party Light and Shoulder Strap – from $349 to $228
The best Amazon Prime Big Spring Sale wireless headphones and earbuds deals
- SHOKZ OpenDots ONE Open-Ear Clip-On Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds – from $199 to $132
- Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth headphones – from $449 to $199
- Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones – from $249 to $129
- Sony WH-1000XM5 Premium Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones – from $399 to $298
- Sonos Ace | Noise-Cancelling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio & Dynamic Head Tracking – from $399 to $299
- Skullcandy Aviator 900 Adaptive ANC Wireless Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones with THX Spatial Audio – from $299 to $199
- Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Wireless Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones with Multi-Sensory Bass Active Noise Cancellation – from $259 to $161
- Skullcandy Method 360 ANC Wireless Earbuds with Sound by Bose – from $129 to $79
- SoundPEATS H3 Hi-Res Hybrid-Driver Wireless Bluetooth ANC Earbuds with LDAC aptX Lossless – from $129 to $110
- JBL Tour One M3 Smart Tx Wireless Over-Ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones with Smart Transmitter & Hi-Res Audio – from $449 to $349
- JBL Live 770NC Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with True Adaptive Noise Cancellation – from $199 to $119
- Bose QuietComfort Active Noise-Cancelling Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones – from $359 to $249
- Nothing Ear (a) Wireless Earbuds 45dB Hybrid Noise Cancellation Hi-Res Audio Advanced Equaliser – from $109 to $59
- Positive Grid Spark NEO Wireless smart guitar headphones with ANC and amp simulation – from $249 to $211
- 33% Off EarFun Air Pro 4 Adaptive Hybrid Noise Canceling Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 5.4 w/ aptX Lossless/LDAC – $79.99 → $53.18
- 30% Off EarFun Air Pro 4+ Adaptive Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 6.0 w/ aptX Lossless/LDAC – $99.99 → $74.99 (Extra 7% off with code AP4PPR01 → as low as $69.99)
- 33% Off EarFun Clip Bluetooth 6.0 Open Ear Earbuds – $69.99 → $48.99 (Extra 5% off with code EFCPPR01 → as low as $46.54)
2025 PopSci Best of What’s New