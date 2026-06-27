🛍️ Amazon Prime Day: The best deals chosen by our editors 🛍️

Amazon Prime Deal Days is over, but the savings on these Marshall speakers and headphones still rock

If low prices strike a chord with you, you'll love these Bluetooth speaker and headphone deals.

By Tony Ware

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A collage of Marshall wireless speakers and headphones on a cosmic background for Amazon Prime Deal Days
Tony Ware

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The appeal of a Marshall Bluetooth speaker isn’t just black-and-brass nostalgia. The brand’s punchy sound and tactile controls have way more personality than the average plastic party speaker. Prime Day may be over, but deals of the amps-on-a-shelf aesthetic sustain, like a sweet power chord, so now is the best time to grab room-filling wireless speakers and rockin’ Bluetooth headphones, many still at a 90-day or even all-time low price.

Marshall Emberton III Portable Bluetooth Speaker $109.99 (was $179.99)

Rugged palm-sized portable with big sound

Marshall
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Marshall Major V Wireless On-Ear Headphones $89.99 (was $169.99)

100-plus hours of battery with powerful bass, smooth mids and crisp treble, an all-time low

Marshall
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Marshall Acton III Home Speaker $179.99 (was $299.99)

Compact bookshelf speaker, an all-time low

Marshall
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Marshall Stanmore III Home Speaker $249.99 (was $399.99)

Bigger home speaker for a living room, an all-time low

Marshall
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Marshall Middleton Portable Speaker $149.99 (was $319.99)

Loud stereo portable on a strap, down 53% for Prime Day

Marshall
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Tony Ware

Editor, Gear & Commerce

Tony Ware is the Managing Editor, Gear & Commerce for PopSci.com. He’s been writing about how to make and break music since the mid-’90s when his college newspaper said they already had a film critic but maybe he wanted to look through the free promo CDs. Immediately hooked on outlining intangibles, he’s covered everything audio for countless alt. weeklies, international magazines, websites, and heated bar trivia contests ever since.