Amazon Prime Deal Days is over, but the savings on these Marshall speakers and headphones still rock

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The appeal of a Marshall Bluetooth speaker isn’t just black-and-brass nostalgia. The brand’s punchy sound and tactile controls have way more personality than the average plastic party speaker. Prime Day may be over, but deals of the amps-on-a-shelf aesthetic sustain, like a sweet power chord, so now is the best time to grab room-filling wireless speakers and rockin’ Bluetooth headphones, many still at a 90-day or even all-time low price.
Marshall Emberton III Portable Bluetooth Speaker $109.99 (was $179.99)
Rugged palm-sized portable with big sound
Marshall Major V Wireless On-Ear Headphones $89.99 (was $169.99)
100-plus hours of battery with powerful bass, smooth mids and crisp treble, an all-time low
Marshall Acton III Home Speaker $179.99 (was $299.99)
Compact bookshelf speaker, an all-time low
Marshall Stanmore III Home Speaker $249.99 (was $399.99)
Bigger home speaker for a living room, an all-time low
Marshall Middleton Portable Speaker $149.99 (was $319.99)
Loud stereo portable on a strap, down 53% for Prime Day
More Marshall Prime Day deals
- Marshall Willen II Portable Bluetooth Speaker $89.99 (was $129.99), an all-time low
- Marshall Bromley 750 Portable Wireless Party Speaker $999.99 (was $1,299.99), 23% off
- Marshall Minor IV True Wireless Earbuds $89.99 (was $159.99), 43% off
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