Amazon’s Labor Day sale has 98 deals worth your time (including the lowest price ever on Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones)

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Labor Day is when retailers clear out what didn’t sell over the summer, so the shape of Amazon’s version is predictable: coolers, grills, back-to-school monitors, and a wall of air fryers. The Labor Day sale covers most of the store, and the deals inside it rotate every few days, which means a price that was good last week has often gone back up without the sale badge coming off. I ran Amazon’s own 12-month price chart on everything in the cards below and cut several products that turned out to be wearing a red sale badge over a price they hadn’t moved off in a month.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise Canceling Headphones $198.00 (was $278.00) The lowest price Amazon has charged for these in a year Sony See It

The Sony WH-1000XM5 at $198 is the best deal in this sale by the only measure I trust, which is where a price sits against its own history. Amazon’s 12-month chart puts these between $230 and $398 for the entire year, and $198 is the lowest point on it. The XM5 is the pair I’d hand someone who flies more than twice a year, with 30 hours of rated battery and cancellation that holds up against jet engine noise. Amazon is the seller of record here, which is worth checking on Sony gear because the third-party listings on this model swing by $80. The drop is only a day old, so confirm the number on the page before you buy.

Ninja Flip Toaster Oven and Air Fryer SP151 $149.94 (was $249.99) Back at the floor it only touches a few times a year Ninja See It

The Ninja Flip SP151 at $149.94 is the countertop appliance I’d buy out of this sale, because it replaces two others. It’s a toaster oven that flips up against the wall when you’re done with it, which solves the actual problem with toaster ovens. Ninja rates it at 1800 watts and it fits a nine-inch pizza or four slices of bread. The 12-month chart shows it spends most of the year between $188 and $248 and drops to roughly this price a handful of times, so the window tends to be short.

Coleman Pro Heavy-Duty 45qt Hard Cooler $149.99 (was $199.99) Fifty dollars came off this one in the last two weeks Coleman See It

The Coleman Pro Heavy-Duty 45qt held $199.99 for most of the summer and dropped to $149.99 in the back half of August, so this is a cut that actually arrived with the holiday rather than carrying over from July. Coleman rates it for four days of ice retention and 74 cans, which puts it in rotomolded territory without the rotomolded weight. It has touched roughly $130 twice in the past year, so this isn’t the floor. Buying a cooler in September is how you get one at a discount at all, because the next real markdown is eight months out.

Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum IY143H $179.99 (was $299.99) Down $120 from where it sat for most of August Shark See It

The Shark Cordless Pet IY143H at $179.99 is the pick for anyone whose floor problem is hair rather than grit. It sat near $290 through most of August and came down about a week ago. Shark rates the runtime at 40 minutes and the brushroll cleans itself as it goes, which is the feature that matters in a pet house, since the alternative is cutting hair off a roller with scissors every few weeks. The wand detaches into a handheld for stairs and car seats. This is a 2026 release, so Amazon’s chart only goes back a few months on it.

Hisense 85-Inch U7 Mini-LED 4K Google TV $1,398.00 (was $2,499.99) The lowest this 85-inch Mini LED has been in a month Hisense See It

The Hisense 85-inch U7 at $1,398 was the only TV whose price chart I checked that showed a real drop rather than a stale anchor, which is why it’s here instead of one of the cheaper sets. It ran around $1,500 through early August, spiked to $2,499.99 mid-month, and came back down below where it started. Hisense specs it at 165Hz native with variable refresh rate and a 2.1.2-channel speaker array, so it covers a console and a movie night without a soundbar. Nothing else in this sale pairs Mini LED with an 85-inch panel under $1,500. Check your wall before you order, because 85 inches is wider than most people picture.

Best Amazon Labor Day TV deals

Most of the TV discounts in this sale are anchored to list prices the sets never actually sold at, so I’ve kept this list to the ones whose price moved. The Hisense 55-inch E6 at $297.97 is the cheapest set here I’d put in a living room, and the Samsung 43-inch QN70H at $497.99 is the small Neo QLED for a room where a 65-inch would be absurd.

Best Amazon Labor Day headphone and soundbar deals

Soundbars turn up discounted in every one of these events, because they’re the accessory nobody buys with the TV and everybody buys three months later. The Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus at $149.99 is the cheapest way into a real subwoofer here, and the Soundcore Q20i at $39.97 is the noise-canceling pair I’d buy for a kid rather than risk a $400 set.

Best Amazon Labor Day vacuum deals

Vacuums are the deepest category in this sale, and the robot end of it has more discounted models than anything else here. The Dyson V8 at $299.99 is the cordless stick most people picture when they picture a cordless stick, and the Shark Navigator AV2110S at $269.97 is the cheapest robot here that empties itself into a base.

Best Amazon Labor Day air fryer deals under $120

Air fryers are the category where a permanent price most often shows up wearing a sale badge, so I ran the chart on the pick I’d actually buy. The Ninja Air Fryer Pro AF141 at $89.99 came down from $128.49 in August and sits at its 12-month floor, and the Cosori TurboBlaze at the same price is the one to take instead if you want a ceramic basket with no PFAS coating.

Best Amazon Labor Day coffee maker deals

The coffee category is small here, and the four machines in it are spread across every way you might make a cup. The Philips 2300 Series at $499.99 is the only fully automatic bean-to-cup machine I found discounted, and the Chefman CraftBrew at $79.99 is the cheap way to find out whether you actually want to pull shots before spending five hundred dollars on it.

Best Amazon Labor Day Echo and smart home deals from $20

Amazon puts its own hardware on sale during most of the events it runs, so treat these as the baseline rather than the bargain. The Amazon Smart Plug at $19.99 is the cheapest useful thing in this entire post, and the Echo Dot at $54.99 is the one to start with if you don’t have a speaker yet.

Best Amazon Labor Day cooler and grill deals from $35

This is the section that actually belongs to Labor Day, because coolers get discounted now and then vanish from sale pricing until spring. The Traeger Woodridge at $799 is the only pellet grill discounted here, and the Igloo Tag Along Too at $35 is the one to throw in a trunk and stop thinking about.

Best Amazon Labor Day cordless drill and tool deals

Tool deals are where battery platforms lock you in, so buy the kit that matches whatever batteries are already in your garage. The DEWALT 20V MAX XR drill kit at $199 includes a 5Ah POWERSTACK battery, which is most of the value in the box, and the Greenworks 24V brushless hammer drill at $53.82 is at the lowest point on its 12-month chart.

Best Amazon Labor Day air purifier deals

Air purifier pricing follows wildfire smoke and ragweed, which is why early September is a good time to buy one. The Blueair Blue Pure 211i Max at $262.99 is rated for 3,235 square feet and is the only unit here I’d trust in an open-plan main floor, and the Blue Pure 511i Max at $99.99 handles a bedroom for a third of the money.

Best Amazon Labor Day Garmin smartwatch deals

These prices carried over from the Garmin sale we covered on August 21 rather than dropping for the holiday, so nothing here is new. The vívoactive 5 at $181.97 is the cheapest AMOLED Garmin here, and the Forerunner 265 at $349.99 is the one to buy if you’re following a structured training plan.

Best Amazon Labor Day monitor deals under $150

Back-to-school pricing is doing the work in this category, and the discounted laptops didn’t survive a look at their configurations, so monitors are what’s left. The Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G5 (G51F) at $149.99 is the cheapest 1440p panel worth owning here, and the Philips 241V8LB at $74.99 is the one for a second screen you only open spreadsheets on.

Best Amazon Labor Day power bank and power station deals from $24

Anker runs a discount on something in this lineup almost constantly, so the useful question is which model rather than whether to wait. The Anker SOLIX S2000 at $649.99 is the one worth planning around, since 2,010Wh of LiFePO4 covers a fridge through a long outage, though its chart only goes back to a $699.99 launch rather than the $1,199 list Amazon shows.

If you only buy one thing out of all of this, make it the Sony WH-1000XM5 at $198, which is the lowest Amazon has charged for it in twelve months. The Ninja Flip SP151 at $149.94 is back at a floor it hits a few times a year, and the Coleman Pro 45qt cooler at $149.99 is the cut that arrived with the holiday rather than carrying over from midsummer. Prices in a sale like this move every few days, so check the number on the page before you commit.