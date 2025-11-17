The Sony wireless headphones and speakers you wanted all year are up to 40% off during Amazon’s Early Black Friday sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
We’re big fans of Sony active noise cancellation headphones, declaring the current-gen. WH-1000XM6 a top pick for most people in our best travel headphones roundup. The only downside to new flagship headphones is new flagship headphones prices. And that’s when last year’s model enters the game. The WH-1000XM5 is still a beast of an ANC set and an ace of bass. And thanks to Amazon’s Early Black Friday deals, it’s currently only $248—$152 off its normal price and $181 less than its successor.
Sony WH-1000XM5 Premium Noise-Canceling Headphones — $248 (was $400)See It
The Sony WH-1000XM5 offers multipoint connections, 30 hours of battery life, and comprehensive touch-capacitive awareness/call/music playback controls. Packed with V1 and QN1 custom processors and eight microphones, these headphones filter out low frequencies with its Auto NC Optimizer, while the uber-isolating oval earcups ensure more incidental noise is negated. Sonically, the WH-1000XM5 sticks with Sony’s consumer-minded tuning, emphasizing bass and lower mids. It’s more of a strut than a slap, however. Treble is also goosed just enough to keep all the details intact without coming in hot. If you want more or less of this V-shaped signature, the Sony Headphones app is one of the most comprehensive on the market, including a multiband EQ. Ultra-lightweight at 8.82 ounces, the 1000XM5 virtually disappears on your head, so you can go anywhere and stay comfortable the whole time. Accessories include a short USB-A to USB-C charging cable (you must supply your own AC adaptor), a 3.5mm headphone cable (which works with noise cancellation and without power), and a two-prong airplane adapter.
Sony ULT Field 5 Wireless Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker — $198 (was $350)See It
Prefer a shared listening experience? There are deals on portable party speakers, too. Sony’s ULT FIELD 5 (above, right) is a Bluetooth speaker built to hit hard without looking like it’s trying. It’s the sonic sequel to the already excellent SRS-XG300 (to the left above), but with more edge and less bloat—physically and sonically. Dual tweeters and passive radiators give it real punch, especially if you’re streaming LDAC from an Android device, but it still plays nice with iPhone AAC. The shimmering SONY logo and ambient LEDs lean into the vibe. IP67 means it’s beach-proof, and it lasts up to 25 hours (plus acts as a power bank). It’s not true wide stereo, but ULT mode punches big, clean, and bassy. Think party muscle in a polished frame.
