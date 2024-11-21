🛍️ Black Friday has already started! We have you covered with the best deals. 🛍️

A guide to Black Friday: The best sales, deals, and everything else you need to know

No matter what you're buying this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we can help you find the absolute best deal on products you actually want.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted 2 Hours Ago

The best Black friday and cyber monday deals arranged in a row
Samsung, EcoFlow, Govee, Embe

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Believe it or not, Black Friday is already well underway. I know, the Turkey hasn’t even thawed yet, but Black Friday deals have officially begun. Why are Black Friday sales starting so early? Thanksgiving is late in the month this year. Retailers need to get these deals going to make their overall revenue goals. It makes for a weird schedule, but it actually probably works out in your favor if you’re willing to start shopping now. Whether you need a new computer, solar generator, or whatever else, we’re here to help.

How we’re covering Black Friday

Our team spends hundreds of collective hours searching and evaluating every deal we can find online. That includes everything from big high-profile door busters to that sneakily great deal on an extension cord. We use tools like Keepa and Camelcamelcamel in order to view price trajectory over time. We also monitor the most popular products that are selling across retailers in case a new deal has popped up—high-profile deals like that can sell out quickly. Our focus is on well-made and reviewed products for prices that make sense. That means not everything will be half-off (or more), but they’re worth it.

Here are some great early deals we’ve seen right off the bat.

Black Friday tips

While we’d be just giddy if you bought all of your Black Friday purchases through our posts, we know that’s not practical (and we forgive you). So, here are some general Black Friday tips to help you get the best deals across the board.

Check out loyalty programs like Amazon Prime and Walmart+

Companies are eager to get you into their retail infrastructure, and subscription models do that better than anything else. And while it may feel a little odd to pledge your allegiance to an online retailer, it can really pay off. Walmart’s Walmart+ program (which is just $50 for the first year right now, down from $100) allows members access to the best deals several hours before they go out to the public. That could be the difference between snagging a new TV and seeing the dreaded “out of stock” warning. Amazon Prime offers access to exclusive deals that non-Prime members will never get. Sure, it comes with a little cost up-front, but these programs can make financial sense if you do the math.

Look at price histories

I personally use Keepa on my browser in order to view an item’s price history. Those discount percentages you see on product pages can be misleading and show discounts compared to an elevated retail price. You can also use Camelcamelcamel to achieve a similar task. But remember, just because something has hit a lower price in the past, that doesn’t mean it will hit that super-low price again in the future. That’s especially true here in 2024.

Only buy stuff you actually need

You can’t get a deal on something you don’t need. I personally make a list of items I hope to buy on Black Friday with the prices I’d like to pay for them. Doing this ahead of time gives me a real idea of what I actually need or want. You’re going to see lots of deals pop-up that look too good to pass up. But really think about the realities of buying that break maker before you add to cart.

Latest Articles

Nintendo Switch OLED Edition in a tiled configuration
Gear

Nintendo’s early Black Friday deal bundles a Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for free

The hybrid handheld and home console comes bundled with its bestselling game and access to its online subscription service.

By Brandt Ranj

Kindle Paperwhite in a tiled configuration.
Gear

The Kindle Paperwhite is the best e-reader for most people and it’s $30 off for Prime Day

Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite has never been cheaper, and it’s a must-have for book lovers.

By Brandt Ranj

Apple 13-Inch MacBook Air in a tiled configuration.
Gear

Don’t wait on these early Black Friday laptop deals from Apple, Dell, HP, and more

You can save hundreds of dollars on a computer you’ll rely on for work and fun for years to come.

By Brandt Ranj

Google Pixel Tablet on a plain white background.
Gear

Save $100 on a Google Pixel Tablet and more with these early Black Friday deals

The bigger-screen devices are a lot cheaper than normal even though the shopping holiday doesn’t start for over a week.

By Brandt Ranj

Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor on a plain white background.
Gear

The best Black Friday monitor deals you can buy right now

Whether you need a massive screen for gaming, or a simple display for your home office, these monitor deals are worth checking out.

By Brandt Ranj

The Oura Ring Heritage on top of a couple of rocks.
Gear

The Oura Ring is our favorite smart ring, and its up to $100 off before Black Friday at Amazon

The Oura Ring 3 is at its lowest price ever—don’t wait until Turkey Time to snag it.

By Amanda Reed

Nespresso's Limited-Edition Vertuo Pop+ Coffee and Espresso Maker in a tiled configuration.
Gear

This $99 early Black Friday deal on a Nespresso machine will save your coffee budget

The pod-based coffee maker has never been cheaper than it is with this early Black Friday deal.

By Brandt Ranj

Roku Ultra 2024 in a tiled configuration.
Gear

Roku’s $79 Ultra 4K streaming box is one of the best early Black Friday tech deals

Stream your favorite TV shows and movies at the highest-possible fidelity regardless of who made your television set.

By Brandt Ranj

BLUEAIR Mini Air Purifier on a plain white background.
Gear

Grab Blueair’s Mini Air Purifier for its lowest price ever with this early Black Friday deal

You don’t have to wait until Black Friday proper to get this great air purifier for less than $50 at Amazon.

By Brandt Ranj

A laptop with Microsoft Excel pulled up on it.

We love this early Black Friday deal on Microsoft Office

That’s only 32 percent on—only while codes last.

By Stack Commerce

Amazon Prime packages near a doorway.
Gear

Now is the best time to get a free Amazon Prime trial for holiday shopping

Get your gifts as quickly as the day after you place an order and without paying a dime.

By Brandt Ranj

A person wearing Beats Solo Buds while leaving a workout.

Beats earbuds are making a huge comeback—now only $60

Save 25 percent on yours before they’re gone.

By Stack Commerce

An array of Sonos 300 speakers on-sale for Black Friday
Gear

Grab Sonos speakers for their cheapest prices this year During Amazon’s early Black Friday sale

Some of the connected speakers are marked down to their lowest prices ever.

By Brandt Ranj

 
The best Black Friday deals including a jackery generator, airpods, a TV arranged on a plain background.

SEE LATEST GIFT GUIDES

Shopping for, well, anyone? Our best birthday and holiday gift recommendations mean you’ll never need to buy another gift card.

SEE GIFT GUIDES
 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.