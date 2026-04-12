This $400 MacBook Pro still has plenty left in it

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TL;DR: This refurbished 2020 MacBook Pro is on sale for $399.99 (reg. $1,580), offering solid performance for everyday tasks with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD.

New laptops get most of the attention, but well-equipped older models can still deliver the performance most people actually need — just at a lower cost. While it’s tempting to go for the latest release, many everyday workflows don’t require cutting-edge specs. This refurbished 13-inch 2020 MacBook Pro is a good example, on sale for $399.99 (reg. $1,580) for a limited time.

It runs on a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with a 2GHz base speed, paired with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. This essentially means that the setup is still capable of handling multitasking, productivity work, and moderate creative tasks without much slowdown. It may not have Apple’s newer M-series chips, but for many use cases, the difference is less noticeable than the price gap.

The 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone delivers sharp visuals, whether you’re editing photos, working through a long document, or even binge-watching your favorite show. Apple’s Magic Keyboard offers a more reliable typing experience than earlier iterations, which matters if you spend a lot of time clacking away.

Connectivity-wise, you get four Thunderbolt 3 ports, along with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. Battery life is rated for up to 10 hours, which should cover a typical workday depending on usage. You won’t have to stick by a power outlet the entire time.

As a refurbished unit, it’s listed in Grade “A” condition, meaning minimal signs of wear. It’s been inspected and tested to function properly, even if it’s not completely brand-new (it sure works like one, though).

All in all, this unit won’t match the latest MacBook Pro in benchmarks, but for everyday work — and even some heavier tasks — it’s still a capable machine and can hold its own.

Formerly $1,580, get this new-to-you 2020 MacBook Pro for just $399.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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Apple MacBook Pro (2020) 13″ i5 2GHz Touchbar 16GB RAM 512GB SSD Space Gray (Refurbished)

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