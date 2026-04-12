This $400 MacBook Pro still has plenty left in it

A refurbished 2020 model with specs that still cover everyday work.

By Stack Commerce

Published

Add Popular Science (opens in a new tab)
Primary image for this refurbished macbook pro still has plenty left in it Stack Commerce sponsored deal
Stack Commerce

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

TL;DR: This refurbished 2020 MacBook Pro is on sale for $399.99 (reg. $1,580), offering solid performance for everyday tasks with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD.

New laptops get most of the attention, but well-equipped older models can still deliver the performance most people actually need — just at a lower cost. While it’s tempting to go for the latest release, many everyday workflows don’t require cutting-edge specs. This refurbished 13-inch 2020 MacBook Pro is a good example, on sale for $399.99 (reg. $1,580) for a limited time.

It runs on a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with a 2GHz base speed, paired with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. This essentially means that the setup is still capable of handling multitasking, productivity work, and moderate creative tasks without much slowdown. It may not have Apple’s newer M-series chips, but for many use cases, the difference is less noticeable than the price gap.

The 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone delivers sharp visuals, whether you’re editing photos, working through a long document, or even binge-watching your favorite show. Apple’s Magic Keyboard offers a more reliable typing experience than earlier iterations, which matters if you spend a lot of time clacking away.

Connectivity-wise, you get four Thunderbolt 3 ports, along with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. Battery life is rated for up to 10 hours, which should cover a typical workday depending on usage. You won’t have to stick by a power outlet the entire time.

As a refurbished unit, it’s listed in Grade “A” condition, meaning minimal signs of wear. It’s been inspected and tested to function properly, even if it’s not completely brand-new (it sure works like one, though).

All in all, this unit won’t match the latest MacBook Pro in benchmarks, but for everyday work — and even some heavier tasks — it’s still a capable machine and can hold its own.

Formerly $1,580, get this new-to-you 2020 MacBook Pro for just $399.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

_

Inside image for this refurbished macbook pro still has plenty left in it Stack Commerce sponsored deal
Stack Commerce

Apple MacBook Pro (2020) 13″ i5 2GHz Touchbar 16GB RAM 512GB SSD Space Gray (Refurbished)

See Deal