8 cool images from the Mangrove Photography Awards

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Mangroves play a crucial role in coastal ecosystems, buffering hurricane damage, storing carbon, and providing a safe haven for diverse wildlife. The Mangrove Photography Awards celebrate the ecological superhero by raising awareness around conservation efforts through stunning imagery.

Last year, photographers submitted more than 3,300 entries from 78 countries to the contest. The 2026 competition is now open and photographers, both professional and amateur, can submit their images through the Mangrove Action Project (MAP). Submissions will be accepted through June 1, 2026 with winners announced later this year.

“A Lemon Shark in the Mangroves in the Bahamas”

Credit: Anita Kainrath

“Bhoben Biseash and His Otters”

Credit: Freddie Claire

“Cats Eye”

Credit: Satyaki Naha

“Face to Face”

Credit: Valentina Cucchiara

“Jellyfish in the Sun”

Credit: Chris Rohner

“Upside down jellyfish (Cassiopea) in mangrove roots”

Upside down jellyfish (Cassiopea) free falling on the sea floor. To change spots, this species of jellyfish swims upright, but once a new spot is found, it falls down on the bottom using the umbrella as a suction cup to adhere to the floor.

Credit: Lorenzo Mittiga

Lorenzo Mittiga

“Pink Mangrove Lagoon”

Credit: Camilo Felipe Santander Endell