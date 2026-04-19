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8 cool images from the Mangrove Photography Awards

The 12th annual Mangrove Photography Awards is now open for submissions.

By Popular Science Team

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tiger amongst mangroves
"The Finest Flower of the Mangroves" Credit: Soham Bhattacharyya

Mangroves play a crucial role in coastal ecosystems, buffering hurricane damage, storing carbon, and providing a safe haven for diverse wildlife. The Mangrove Photography Awards celebrate the ecological superhero by raising awareness around conservation efforts through stunning imagery.

Last year, photographers submitted more than 3,300 entries from 78 countries to the contest. The 2026 competition is now open and photographers, both professional and amateur, can submit their images through the Mangrove Action Project (MAP). Submissions will be accepted through June 1, 2026 with winners announced later this year.

a lemon shark swimming
“A Lemon Shark in the Mangroves in the Bahamas”
Credit: Anita Kainrath
otters eating fish
“Bhoben Biseash and His Otters”
Credit: Freddie Claire
wild cats
“Cats Eye”
Credit: Satyaki Naha
a manatee underwater
“Face to Face”
Credit: Valentina Cucchiara
jellyfish swimming backlit by sun
“Jellyfish in the Sun”
Credit: Chris Rohner
Upside down jellyfish (Cassiopea) free falling on the sea floor. To change spots, this species of jellyfish swims upright, but once a new spot is found, it falls down on the bottom using the ?umbrella? as a suction cup to adhere to the floor.
“Upside down jellyfish (Cassiopea) in mangrove roots”
Upside down jellyfish (Cassiopea) free falling on the sea floor. To change spots, this species of jellyfish swims upright, but once a new spot is found, it falls down on the bottom using the umbrella as a suction cup to adhere to the floor.
Credit: Lorenzo Mittiga
 Lorenzo Mittiga
a pink body of water amongst trees
“Pink Mangrove Lagoon”
Credit: Camilo Felipe Santander Endell
 
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