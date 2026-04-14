Meteorologists predict a fairly chill 2026 Atlantic hurricane season

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent six days a week. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

More signs indicate the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season could ultimately be a welcome reprieve from more recent devastating storms. As La Niña transitions into a stronger El Niño climate pattern later this summer, the United States may experience a below-average number of hurricanes. In fact, the lull may be so calm that the season could only bring two Category 3 or higher hurricanes. That said, it doesn’t mean anyone living in at-risk areas should skip preparing for more serious circumstances.

The latest information comes from Colorado State University’s (CSU) Tropical Meteorology Project’s annual Atlantic hurricane Extended Range Forecast. The 41-page report contains a wealth of information on factors like ocean temperatures, precipitation estimates, and trade winds data that meteorologists use to anticipate upcoming weather conditions.

“We anticipate El Niño being the dominant factor for the upcoming hurricane season,” the study’s authors wrote, adding that they currently forecast a “below-average probability for major hurricane landfalls along the continental United States coastline and in the Caribbean.”

Aside from only two major hurricanes, CSU meteorologists anticipate 13 named storms as well as six hurricanes classified as Category 1 or 2 events. This calculates to about a 32 percent chance for a major hurricane to make landfall somewhere along the East Coast. Meanwhile, the Caribbean may face slightly higher odds of a major hurricane at 35 percent. For reference, the 1880–2020 average probability of major East Coast and Caribbean hurricanes events was 43 percent and 47 percent, respectively.

The principal reason for the relatively calm season is La Niña. More specifically, this particular La Niña cycle’s extremely weak conditions. Together with El Niño, the two patterns are known as the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) cycle that takes place in the Pacific Ocean. La Niña typically results in stronger trade winds, cooler surface water temperatures, and less rainfall across the central Pacific. In contrast, El Niño brings warmer surface waters, more rain, and weaker trade winds. In either pattern, the trade winds ultimately travel west along the equator from South America to Asia, pushing along warmer water as colder, deep ocean waters rise in what’s known as upwelling.

“We currently anticipate that a robust El Niño will dominate the tropical circulation during the peak of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season, likely driving above-normal levels of vertical wind shear across the tropical Atlantic and Caribbean,” the study’s authors explained.

All that wind sheer makes it much more difficult for cyclones to form in the upper atmosphere, thus disrupting hurricane formation. If this year’s El Niño is as strong as meteorologists predict, then there is a good chance the U.S. and Caribbean will see a comparatively quiet season. However, that doesn’t mean to ignore future forecasts.

“Coastal residents are reminded that it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season for them,” the authors cautioned. “Thorough preparations should be made for every season, regardless of how much activity is predicted.”

Even basic planning goes a long way in an emergency. Always ensure your home contains adequate water and nonperishable food supplies, and keep weather radios, flashlights, and backup powerbanks charged. Stay informed of any inclement weather shifts and properly store important personal documents. Most importantly, adhere to any emergency evacuation announcements as well as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) new 2026 forecast maps.

Hurricane season officially begins on June 1 and ends on November 30. Additional hurricane season forecasts are expected from organizations like NOAA in the coming weeks. And if you’ve already checked everything off your preparedness list, you can always start rating the official 2026 hurricane season storm names—although it’s hard to top Gemma, Heath, and Ronin.