Save up to 30% on portable power banks, charging bricks, cables, and other essential accessories during INIU’s spring sale

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Gadgets are worthless without power. Even the fanciest phone isn’t going to help (or entertain) you if the battery is dead. That’s why I consider portable power essential. Right now, INIU has its full range of portable chargers, GaN wall chargers, cables, wireless chargers, and car chargers, on sale for up to 30 percent off. On top of the product-specific deals, the site is automatically stacking tiered cart discounts at checkout: $5 off orders over $50, $10 off over $80, and $20 off over $100. No code needed for those. Browse the full INIU Spring Sale or read on for the best deals organized by category.

Editor’s picks

If you need a power bank that can charge a laptop at full speed, the P64 is the one. It pushes 140W through a single USB-C port, which is burly enough to keep a MacBook, Steam Deck, or latest ultrabook moving at the same rate as a wall outlet would. At 25,000mAh the capacity is serious enough to fully top off most laptops and still have plenty left for your phone. The site price is already down from $106 to $89.99, and applying code P64EXTRA15 takes another 15% off for a final price around $76.49. Add a $10 or $20 tiered cart discount on top if your order qualifies.

GaN chargers are smaller and run cooler than the brick that probably came with your laptop, and this one delivers 100W from a single USB-C port . No coupon code required here; it’s already marked down from $45 to $33. Pair it with any 100W-rated cable and you’ve got a single charger that covers nearly every USB-C device you own.

Twenty thousand milliamp-hours is a lot of battery for this price point. The P512 is INIU’s slim high-capacity bank — charges at 22.5W and keeps the footprint small enough for a bag or backpack without taking over a pocket. Apply code P512SPRING at checkout for 30% off, dropping it from $36.99 to about $25.89. Orders over $80 or $100 qualify for the automatic tiered discount on top.

Power banks

From palm-sized pocket chargers to full laptop-capable banks. Browse the full portable charger collection.

Wall chargers

GaN wall chargers that replace bulky bricks with something you can actually travel with. Browse the full charger collection.

Cables

High-wattage USB-C cables and specialty connectors for every setup. Browse the full cables collection.

Wireless chargers

Qi2-certified magnetic wireless charging for desk, nightstand, and travel. Browse the full wireless charger collection.

Car chargers

Fast USB-C car chargers and a Qi2 magnetic mount for hands-free navigation. Browse the full car charger collection.