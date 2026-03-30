Save up to 30% on portable power banks, charging bricks, cables, and other essential accessories during INIU’s spring sale

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Gadgets are worthless without power. Even the fanciest phone isn’t going to help (or entertain) you if the battery is dead. That’s why I consider portable power essential. Right now, INIU has its full range of portable chargers, GaN wall chargers, cables, wireless chargers, and car chargers, on sale for up to 30 percent off. On top of the product-specific deals, the site is automatically stacking tiered cart discounts at checkout: $5 off orders over $50, $10 off over $80, and $20 off over $100. No code needed for those. Browse the full INIU Spring Sale or read on for the best deals organized by category.
Editor’s picks
INIU Cougar P64 140W Power Bank 25,000mAh — $89.99 (was $106.12, extra 15% off with code P64EXTRA15)See It
If you need a power bank that can charge a laptop at full speed, the P64 is the one. It pushes 140W through a single USB-C port, which is burly enough to keep a MacBook, Steam Deck, or latest ultrabook moving at the same rate as a wall outlet would. At 25,000mAh the capacity is serious enough to fully top off most laptops and still have plenty left for your phone. The site price is already down from $106 to $89.99, and applying code P64EXTRA15 takes another 15% off for a final price around $76.49. Add a $10 or $20 tiered cart discount on top if your order qualifies.
INIU A11 100W GaN Charger — $32.99 (was $45.10)See It
GaN chargers are smaller and run cooler than the brick that probably came with your laptop, and this one delivers 100W from a single USB-C port . No coupon code required here; it’s already marked down from $45 to $33. Pair it with any 100W-rated cable and you’ve got a single charger that covers nearly every USB-C device you own.
INIU Carry P512 Power Bank 20,000mAh 22.5W — $36.99 (30% off with code P512SPRING, ~$25.89 final)See It
Twenty thousand milliamp-hours is a lot of battery for this price point. The P512 is INIU’s slim high-capacity bank — charges at 22.5W and keeps the footprint small enough for a bag or backpack without taking over a pocket. Apply code P512SPRING at checkout for 30% off, dropping it from $36.99 to about $25.89. Orders over $80 or $100 qualify for the automatic tiered discount on top.
Power banks
From palm-sized pocket chargers to full laptop-capable banks. Browse the full portable charger collection.
- INIU Pocket Rocket P50 — 10,000mAh / 45W PD fast charge $32.99 (use code TasteMe15 for 15% off, ~$28.04)
- INIU Pawsible P41L — 10,000mAh / 45W / built-in USB-C cable $22.99 (was $30.99)
- INIU SnapGo P73 — 10,000mAh / Qi2 15W magnetic wireless + USB-C $39.99 (use code P73EXTRA15 for 15% off, ~$33.99)
- INIU Carry P512 — 20,000mAh / 22.5W PD slim design $36.99 (use code P512SPRING for 30% off, ~$25.89)
- INIU Cougar P62 — 20,000mAh / 65W PD compact $50.99 (use code P62SPRING for 15% off, ~$43.34)
- INIU Cougar P63 — 25,000mAh / 100W PD laptop-ready $66.99 (was $75.99, use code P63EXTRA20 for additional 20% off, ~$53.59)
- INIU Cougar P64 — 25,000mAh / 140W PD fastest-class charging $89.99 (was $106.12, use code P64EXTRA15 for 15% off, ~$76.49)
- INIU SnapGo P81 — 5,000mAh / Apple Watch companion charger $24.99
Wall chargers
GaN wall chargers that replace bulky bricks with something you can actually travel with. Browse the full charger collection.
- INIU A12 Dual Port Charger — 30W / USB-C + USB-A $12.99 (was $18.99)
- INIU I622 GaN Charger — 45W / dual USB-C ports / foldable plug $16.99 (was $24.99)
- INIU A21 GaN Charger — 65W / 3 ports (2x USB-C + 1x USB-A) $26.99 (use code A21SPRING for 25% off, ~$20.24)
- INIU A11 GaN Charger — 100W / single USB-C $32.99 (was $45.10)
Cables
High-wattage USB-C cables and specialty connectors for every setup. Browse the full cables collection.
- INIU D5CC USB-C to USB-C Cable — 100W / 6.6ft 2-pack $15.99 (was $21.48)
- INIU D7CC USB-C to USB-C Cable — 240W / 6.6ft 2-pack $17.99 (was $21.99)
- INIU C60 USB-C to HDMI Adapter — 4K 60Hz / iPhone 15+ & MacBook $11.99
- INIU DI401 VR Link Cable — 16ft high-speed transfer / separate charging port $23.99 (use code DI401SPRING for 20% off, ~$19.19)
Wireless chargers
Qi2-certified magnetic wireless charging for desk, nightstand, and travel. Browse the full wireless charger collection.
- INIU I211 Wireless Charger — 15W Qi-certified / sleep-friendly adaptive light $19.99 (was $23.99)
- INIU SnapGo W11 Magnetic Wireless Charger — Qi2 15W / LED indicator $21.99
- INIU W21 Magnetic Wireless Charger — Qi2 15W $29.99
- INIU SnapGo W31 3-in-1 Foldable Wireless Charger — Qi2 15W / phone + earbuds + watch $39.99
Car chargers
Fast USB-C car chargers and a Qi2 magnetic mount for hands-free navigation. Browse the full car charger collection.
- INIU I710 Car Charger — 60W / 2 ports (USB-C + USB-A) $11.99 (was $13.99)
- INIU I712 Car Charger — 66W / 2 ports (USB-C + USB-A) $11.99 (was $13.99)
- INIU I711 Car Charger — 66W / 2 ports / ultra-fast $16.99 (was $18.99)
- INIU SnapGo V11 Wireless Car Charger Mount — Qi2 15W magnetic $29.99
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