The Home Depot just dropped season-low prices on battery-powered chainsaws, mowers, trimmers, and more

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Your gas-powered yard tools have served you well. You’ll always have fond memories of trying to cold start that chainsaw from the ’80s while hoping you got the fuel mix just right. But, it’s time to go electric. And the Spring Black Friday sale (April 9–22) at The Home Depot has some of the best prices of the year on cordless mowers, trimmers, blowers, and chainsaws. Many of these models are just as powerful (if not more powerful) than their gas-powered counterparts. Plus, they require less maintenance and fuel costs.

Ryobi’s 18V HP combo kit gives you an Expand-It attachment-capable string trimmer and a 510 CFM leaf blower on a single 4.0Ah battery. Right now buying the kit gets you one free select tool through June 21. The free tool options include an 8-in. edger attachment ($99 value), an 18V 6-in. pruning chainsaw ($99 value), or an 18V high-performance 4.0Ah battery ($129 value). For someone building out the Ryobi ONE+ ecosystem, this is a particularly strong entry point.

Ryobi 40V HP 20-in. Brushless Push Mower 6.0Ah Kit — $359 (plus free 40V blower, while supplies last) Home Depot $429 $359 Never pull a cord to start a mower again. Ryobi See It

Ryobi’s 40V HP mower is the brand’s most capable push mower. The brushless motor and 6.0Ah battery handle up to an acre on a full charge in ideal conditions, and it delivers consistent cutting power right through tall grass and wet conditions. The free 40V blower bundle (delivers 450 CFM and 120 mph) while supplies last is the real draw here.

A $60 discount on Ryobi’s 40V brushless chainsaw brings one of the most capable battery-powered saws in this size class to an even more approachable price. The 16-in. bar handles downed trees and large branch cleanup with ease, and the 4.0Ah battery provides enough runtime for most residential tasks. The 40V battery is also shared with the mower above, so if you’re building an ecosystem, this is a natural pairing.

This burly mower uses two M18 batteries in parallel to deliver sustained power comparable to a gas engine, and the dual-blade mulching system delivers an exceptionally clean cut. Two 12.0Ah FORGE batteries and a rapid charger are included. At $200 off, this is the lowest price we’ve seen on this kit.

Milwaukee’s updated QUIK-LOK combo kit pairs the M18 FUEL 16-in. string trimmer with the M18 FUEL blower and an 8.0Ah battery for $399. That’s a full $100 off the regular $499 price. The QUIK-LOK system means one powerhead accepts multiple attachments (edger, pole saw, hedge trimmer), making this a genuine yard-tool platform rather than just two standalone tools. Valid through April 22.

Milwaukee’s Hatchet pruning saw is the tool that converted a generation of landscapers away from gas-powered gear. It’s compact, lightweight, handles up to 6-in.-diameter branches, and can be used single-handed. This is the tool-only version, so it’s ideal for those already on M18 batteries. At $80 off, it’s at its best price of the season.

DeWalt FLEXVOLT 60V Max 17-in. String Trimmer 3.0Ah Kit — $349 (buy this, get 1 free select tool) Home Depot $379 $349 You can swap in additional heads for more versatility. DEWALT See It

DeWalt’s 60V FLEXVOLT attachment-capable trimmer can handle the heaviest residential trimming jobs. The attachment-capable head accepts DeWalt’s full lineup of QUIK-LOK accessories, and the FLEXVOLT battery scales down to run 20V MAX tools as well. The free select tool promo (20V Max hedge trimmer, power cleaner, or reciprocating saw) makes this one of the highest-value deals in the whole sale.

More Battery-Powered Yard Tool Deals

Lawn Mowers

String Trimmers & Edgers

Leaf Blowers

Chainsaws & Pole Saws

Hedge Trimmers

Pressure Washers