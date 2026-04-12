The Home Depot just dropped season-low prices on battery-powered chainsaws, mowers, trimmers, and more

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Your gas-powered yard tools have served you well. You’ll always have fond memories of trying to cold start that chainsaw from the ’80s while hoping you got the fuel mix just right. But, it’s time to go electric. And the Spring Black Friday sale (April 9–22) at The Home Depot has some of the best prices of the year on cordless mowers, trimmers, blowers, and chainsaws. Many of these models are just as powerful (if not more powerful) than their gas-powered counterparts. Plus, they require less maintenance and fuel costs.
Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless 2-Tool Kit (Trimmer + Blower) — $299 (buy this, get 1 free select tool)Home Depot
Ryobi’s 18V HP combo kit gives you an Expand-It attachment-capable string trimmer and a 510 CFM leaf blower on a single 4.0Ah battery. Right now buying the kit gets you one free select tool through June 21. The free tool options include an 8-in. edger attachment ($99 value), an 18V 6-in. pruning chainsaw ($99 value), or an 18V high-performance 4.0Ah battery ($129 value). For someone building out the Ryobi ONE+ ecosystem, this is a particularly strong entry point.
Ryobi 40V HP 20-in. Brushless Push Mower 6.0Ah Kit — $359 (plus free 40V blower, while supplies last)Home Depot
Ryobi’s 40V HP mower is the brand’s most capable push mower. The brushless motor and 6.0Ah battery handle up to an acre on a full charge in ideal conditions, and it delivers consistent cutting power right through tall grass and wet conditions. The free 40V blower bundle (delivers 450 CFM and 120 mph) while supplies last is the real draw here.
Ryobi 40V HP 16-in. Brushless Chainsaw 4.0Ah Kit — $239 (was $299)Home Depot
A $60 discount on Ryobi’s 40V brushless chainsaw brings one of the most capable battery-powered saws in this size class to an even more approachable price. The 16-in. bar handles downed trees and large branch cleanup with ease, and the 4.0Ah battery provides enough runtime for most residential tasks. The 40V battery is also shared with the mower above, so if you’re building an ecosystem, this is a natural pairing.
Milwaukee M18 FUEL 21-in. Self-Propelled Mower 12.0Ah Kit — $999 (was $1,199)Home Depot
This burly mower uses two M18 batteries in parallel to deliver sustained power comparable to a gas engine, and the dual-blade mulching system delivers an exceptionally clean cut. Two 12.0Ah FORGE batteries and a rapid charger are included. At $200 off, this is the lowest price we’ve seen on this kit.
Milwaukee M18 FUEL QUIK-LOK 16-in. String Trimmer/Blower Combo Kit (8.0Ah) — $399 (was $499, save $100)Home Depot
Milwaukee’s updated QUIK-LOK combo kit pairs the M18 FUEL 16-in. string trimmer with the M18 FUEL blower and an 8.0Ah battery for $399. That’s a full $100 off the regular $499 price. The QUIK-LOK system means one powerhead accepts multiple attachments (edger, pole saw, hedge trimmer), making this a genuine yard-tool platform rather than just two standalone tools. Valid through April 22.
Milwaukee M18 FUEL 8-in. Hatchet Pruning Saw — $199 (was $279)Home Depot
Milwaukee’s Hatchet pruning saw is the tool that converted a generation of landscapers away from gas-powered gear. It’s compact, lightweight, handles up to 6-in.-diameter branches, and can be used single-handed. This is the tool-only version, so it’s ideal for those already on M18 batteries. At $80 off, it’s at its best price of the season.
DeWalt FLEXVOLT 60V Max 17-in. String Trimmer 3.0Ah Kit — $349 (buy this, get 1 free select tool)Home Depot
DeWalt’s 60V FLEXVOLT attachment-capable trimmer can handle the heaviest residential trimming jobs. The attachment-capable head accepts DeWalt’s full lineup of QUIK-LOK accessories, and the FLEXVOLT battery scales down to run 20V MAX tools as well. The free select tool promo (20V Max hedge trimmer, power cleaner, or reciprocating saw) makes this one of the highest-value deals in the whole sale.
More Battery-Powered Yard Tool Deals
Lawn Mowers
- EGO 56V 21-in. Self-Propelled Mower 7.5Ah Kit $499
- EGO 56V 21-in. Select Cut Self-Propelled Mower $599
- Ryobi 40V HP 20-in. Multi-Blade Self-Propelled Mower 8.0Ah Kit $499
- Ryobi 40V HP 21-in. Multi-Blade Self-Propelled Mower (2x 6.0Ah) $599
- Ryobi 40V HP 20-in. Self-Propelled Mower 6.0Ah Kit $399
String Trimmers & Edgers
- EGO 56V 15-in. Powerload String Trimmer 2.5Ah Kit $219
- DeWalt 20V MAX 14-in. Brushless Foldable String Trimmer (Tool Only) $149
- DeWalt 20V MAX 13-in. String Trimmer Kit $129
- Ryobi ONE+ 18V 13-in. String Trimmer 2.0Ah Kit $79
- Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Edger (Tool Only) $99
- Makita 18V LXT Brushless String Trimmer Kit $179
Leaf Blowers
- Ryobi 40V HP Whisper Series 190 MPH 730 CFM Jet Fan Blower $199
- Ryobi 40V HP Whisper Series 730 CFM Backpack Blower $279
- Ryobi 40V 120 MPH 450 CFM Jet-Fan Blower (Tool Only) $99
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL 155 MPH 650 CFM Backpack Blower (Tool Only) $349
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL Dual Battery 145 MPH 600 CFM Blower (Tool Only) $199
Chainsaws & Pole Saws
- Ryobi 40V HP 14-in. Brushless Chainsaw 4.0Ah Kit $219
- Ryobi 40V HP 20-in. Brushless Chainsaw (Tool Only) $199
- Ryobi 40V 10-in. Pole Saw 2.0Ah Kit $149
- DeWalt FLEXVOLT 60V 16-in. Chainsaw Kit $299
- DeWalt FLEXVOLT 60V 20-in. Chainsaw Kit $449
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL 14-in. Top Handle Chainsaw (Tool Only) $299
Hedge Trimmers
- DeWalt 20V MAX 22-in. Hedge Trimmer Kit $159
- DeWalt 20V MAX 22-in. Pole Hedge Trimmer (Tool Only) $159
- Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 26-in. Hedge Trimmer 2.0Ah Kit $179
- Ryobi 40V 24-in. Hedge Trimmer 2.0Ah Kit $129
- Ryobi 40V 18-in. Pole Hedge Trimmer 2.0Ah Kit $149
Pressure Washers
- Ryobi 40V HP Whisper Series 1500 PSI Pressure Washer (2x 6.0Ah) $399
- Ryobi 40V 1200 PSI Pressure Washer (Tool Only) $149
- Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V EZClean 600 PSI Power Cleaner 4.0Ah Kit $149
- DeWalt 20V MAX 1600 PSI Pressure Washer Kit $349
2025 PopSci Best of What’s New