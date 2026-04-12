The Home Depot just dropped season-low prices on battery-powered chainsaws, mowers, trimmers, and more

Revamp your entire arsenal of outdoor power tools including mowers, trimmers, blowers, and chainsaws.

By Stan Horaczek

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The Home Depot's battery-powered yard tool sale.
Take care of the land around you. The Home Depot

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Your gas-powered yard tools have served you well. You’ll always have fond memories of trying to cold start that chainsaw from the ’80s while hoping you got the fuel mix just right. But, it’s time to go electric. And the Spring Black Friday sale (April 9–22) at The Home Depot has some of the best prices of the year on cordless mowers, trimmers, blowers, and chainsaws. Many of these models are just as powerful (if not more powerful) than their gas-powered counterparts. Plus, they require less maintenance and fuel costs.

Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless 2-Tool Kit (Trimmer + Blower) — $299 (buy this, get 1 free select tool)

Home Depot
$379 $399
Ryobi battery powered string trimmer, blower combo
Clean up your lawn or get the dog all riled up. Both good options.

Ryobi
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Ryobi’s 18V HP combo kit gives you an Expand-It attachment-capable string trimmer and a 510 CFM leaf blower on a single 4.0Ah battery. Right now buying the kit gets you one free select tool through June 21. The free tool options include an 8-in. edger attachment ($99 value), an 18V 6-in. pruning chainsaw ($99 value), or an 18V high-performance 4.0Ah battery ($129 value). For someone building out the Ryobi ONE+ ecosystem, this is a particularly strong entry point.

Ryobi 40V HP 20-in. Brushless Push Mower 6.0Ah Kit — $359 (plus free 40V blower, while supplies last)

Home Depot
$429 $359
Ryobi Push mower on sale at Home Depot
Never pull a cord to start a mower again.

Ryobi
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Ryobi’s 40V HP mower is the brand’s most capable push mower. The brushless motor and 6.0Ah battery handle up to an acre on a full charge in ideal conditions, and it delivers consistent cutting power right through tall grass and wet conditions. The free 40V blower bundle (delivers 450 CFM and 120 mph) while supplies last is the real draw here.

Ryobi 40V HP 16-in. Brushless Chainsaw 4.0Ah Kit — $239 (was $299)

Home Depot
$299 $239
Ryobi 40V 16-inch chainsaw
Branches don’t stand a chance.

Ryobi
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A $60 discount on Ryobi’s 40V brushless chainsaw brings one of the most capable battery-powered saws in this size class to an even more approachable price. The 16-in. bar handles downed trees and large branch cleanup with ease, and the 4.0Ah battery provides enough runtime for most residential tasks. The 40V battery is also shared with the mower above, so if you’re building an ecosystem, this is a natural pairing.

Milwaukee M18 FUEL 21-in. Self-Propelled Mower 12.0Ah Kit — $999 (was $1,199)

Home Depot
$1199 $999
Milwaukee mower kit on sale at Home Depot
This is a great entry point into one of the best battery systems in the game.

Milwaukee
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This burly mower uses two M18 batteries in parallel to deliver sustained power comparable to a gas engine, and the dual-blade mulching system delivers an exceptionally clean cut. Two 12.0Ah FORGE batteries and a rapid charger are included. At $200 off, this is the lowest price we’ve seen on this kit.

Milwaukee M18 FUEL QUIK-LOK 16-in. String Trimmer/Blower Combo Kit (8.0Ah) — $399 (was $499, save $100)

Home Depot
$499 $399
Milwaukee M18 Fuel kit string trimmer, blower combo
Milwaukee makes some of the most powerful and reliable batteries around.

Milwaukee
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Milwaukee’s updated QUIK-LOK combo kit pairs the M18 FUEL 16-in. string trimmer with the M18 FUEL blower and an 8.0Ah battery for $399. That’s a full $100 off the regular $499 price. The QUIK-LOK system means one powerhead accepts multiple attachments (edger, pole saw, hedge trimmer), making this a genuine yard-tool platform rather than just two standalone tools. Valid through April 22.

Milwaukee M18 FUEL 8-in. Hatchet Pruning Saw — $199 (was $279)

Home Depot
$279 $199
Milwaukee M18 Fuel 18V litihum ion brushless battery 8-inch hatchet pruning sawon sale during The Home Depot's Spring Black Friday sale
I have one of these and I was shocked how much I used it when I got it.

Milwaukee
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Milwaukee’s Hatchet pruning saw is the tool that converted a generation of landscapers away from gas-powered gear. It’s compact, lightweight, handles up to 6-in.-diameter branches, and can be used single-handed. This is the tool-only version, so it’s ideal for those already on M18 batteries. At $80 off, it’s at its best price of the season.

DeWalt FLEXVOLT 60V Max 17-in. String Trimmer 3.0Ah Kit — $349 (buy this, get 1 free select tool)

Home Depot
$379 $349
Dewalt Flexvolt 60V 17-inch cordless battery trimmer.
You can swap in additional heads for more versatility.

DEWALT
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DeWalt’s 60V FLEXVOLT attachment-capable trimmer can handle the heaviest residential trimming jobs. The attachment-capable head accepts DeWalt’s full lineup of QUIK-LOK accessories, and the FLEXVOLT battery scales down to run 20V MAX tools as well. The free select tool promo (20V Max hedge trimmer, power cleaner, or reciprocating saw) makes this one of the highest-value deals in the whole sale.

More Battery-Powered Yard Tool Deals

Lawn Mowers

String Trimmers & Edgers

Leaf Blowers

Chainsaws & Pole Saws

Hedge Trimmers

Pressure Washers

 
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Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.