50,000 illegal shark fins found inside fake car part boxes

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The United States Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) recently exposed a major international smuggling operation orchestrated across at least three cities around the country. In a social media post, the agency confirmed its inspectors seized an estimated 50,000 dried shark fins hidden inside fake car part shipments at ports in Anchorage, Alaska,; Cincinnati, Ohio, and Louisville, Kentucky, As a highly coveted delicacy in many Asian cuisines, the over 1,600 pounds of poached ingredients discovered last October were valued at more than $1 million and “linked to a larger trafficking network,” according to FWS officials.

“All fins were seized for multiple violations of wildlife laws—another strong step forward in stopping the illegal trade of threatened species,” the FWS explained, adding that it has also shared relevant information on the operation with international partner organizations.

The U.S. passed legislation banning shark fin sales in 2022. Credit: USFWS

The first disguised box in this recent seizure was initially discovered by inspectors in Anchorage, leading to a national investigation into multiple other shipments. While imported from Mexico, the fins were intended to reach black market buyers in Hong Kong. The FWS used its announcement to encourage the public to report any suspected wildlife crimes or concerns through their online tip submission page.

Despite coordinated conservation efforts, illegal shark fin harvesting remains a major international problem. An estimated 73 to 100 million sharks are killed every year, many solely for use in dishes like shark fin soup. Targets like silky sharks (Carcharhinus falciformis) and bigeye threshers (Alopias superciliosus) are particularly at risk, but conservationists estimate the overall threat has pushed one-third of all species towards extinction. In 2022, the U.S. government officially signed the Shark Fin Sales Elimination Act into law, which explicitly prohibits domestic purchases, possession, sales, and transport of shark fins.

Inspectors aren’t opposed to all animal harvesting efforts, however. Last year, the FWS put out a call urging people to consider incorporating more invasive species into their diets—including giant rodents like nutria.