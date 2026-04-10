The Home Depot is blowing out power tools from RIDGID, DeWalt, Milwaukee, and more during its huge spring sale

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The Home Depot’s Spring Black Friday sale is running April 9–22, and the power tool section is loaded with deals worth taking seriously. Ryobi, Milwaukee, DeWalt, and RIDGID all have significant discounts. Plus: buy-this-get-a-free-tool promotions that substantially increase the value. Whether you’re a weekend DIYer or a seasoned pro building out your shop, here are the best power tool deals to grab before they’re gone.
RYOBI ONE+ 18V 8-Tool Combo Kit — $369 (was $529)Home Depot
For anyone building out a Ryobi ONE+ tool collection, this 8-tool kit at $160 off is one of the best per-tool values in the entire Spring Black Friday sale. The kit includes a drill/driver, impact driver, circular saw, reciprocating saw, jigsaw, random orbit sander, multi-tool, and flashlight, along with three batteries (one 1.5Ah and two 4.0Ah) plus a charger. At $369 for 8 tools and a real battery kit, the math works out to under $50 per tool.
DeWalt 20V MAX XR Hammer Drill + ATOMIC Impact Driver Kit — $279 (was $349)Home Depot
DeWalt’s 20V MAX XR hammer drill paired with the ATOMIC compact impact driver is a versatile two-tool combo that covers most drilling and driving tasks on the job site or in the shop. The XR hammer drill delivers 820 UWO of power, and the ATOMIC impact driver is compact enough for tight spaces while still handling 1,500 in-lbs of torque. At $279, the kit includes two 4.0Ah batteries and a charger. The batteries alone retail for around $80 each. Do the math.
DeWalt 20V Max XR Brushless 16-Gauge Finish Nailer — $329 (was $399, buy this get 1 free select tool)Home Depot
The DeWalt 20V XR finish nailer delivers consistent drive depth, runs on DeWalt’s widely available 20V MAX platform, and eliminates the need to drag a compressor and hose across a job site. The $70 discount is solid on its own, but the free select tool promo pushes this deal into must-consider territory. Plus, it looks awesome.
DeWalt FLEXVOLT 60V Max 17-in. String Trimmer Kit — $349 (buy this, get 1 free select tool)Home Depot
While the FLEXVOLT trimmer technically lives in the yard tool category, the buy-one-get-a-free-tool offer makes it highly relevant for anyone expanding their DeWalt battery ecosystem. Free tool options include an atomic reciprocating saw ($199 value). If you need a trimmer and want to add a saw, this is about as efficient a way to do it as you’ll find.
Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18V 8-in. Hatchet Pruning Saw — $199 (was $279)Home Depot
This compact, single-handed pruning saw handles branches up to 6 inches in diameter and is balanced well enough to use overhead. At $199 (down from $279), the tool-only price is the best deal for anyone already on M18 batteries. It’s become a go-to for arborists and serious homeowners alike.
More Power Tool Deals From The Home Depot’s Spring Black Friday Sale
The featured picks above are the standouts, but the Spring Black Friday sale runs deep across every tool category. Here are 50+ more deals worth adding to cart before the sale ends April 22.
Drills & Drivers
- RIDGID 18V Brushless 2-Tool Combo Kit (Hammer Drill + Impact Driver) $199 (was $279)
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL 2-Tool Hammer Drill + Impact Driver Combo Kit $229 (was $399)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V 2-Tool Combo Kit (Drill/Driver + Impact Driver) with 2 Batteries $89 (was $149)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V 1/2-in. Drill/Driver Kit with 2 Batteries and Charger $49 (was $99)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V 1/4-in. Impact Driver Kit with 2 Batteries and Charger $49 (was $79)
- DeWalt 20V MAX XR Brushless 3-Speed 1/4-in. Impact Driver with 5.0Ah Battery and Charger $149 (was $199)
- DeWalt 20V MAX XR 3-Speed 1/4-in. Impact Driver with (2) 5.0Ah Batteries and Charger $249 (was $399)
Circular Saws
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL 6-1/2-in. Circular Saw (Tool Only) $229 (was $419)
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL 7-1/4-in. Circular Saw Kit with FORGE 12.0Ah Battery $399 (was $649)
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL 7-1/4-in. Circular Saw + SAWZALL with (2) 6.0Ah Batteries $449 (was $699)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V 5-1/2-in. Circular Saw + Jig Saw 2-Tool Combo (Tools Only) $59 (was $99)
Miter Saws & Table Saws
- DeWalt 15 Amp 12-in. Double Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw DWS780 $329 (was $429)
- DeWalt 15 Amp 8-1/4-in. Compact Portable Jobsite Table Saw DWE7485 $349 (was $531)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V 7-1/4-in. Compound Miter Saw + Jig Saw 2-Tool Combo (Tools Only) $89 (was $149)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V 7-1/4-in. Compound Miter Saw + 18-Gauge AirStrike Brad Nailer (Tools Only) $99 (was $179)
Reciprocating Saws & Jig Saws
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless Reciprocating Saw (Tool Only) $49.97 (was $89)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless Jig Saw (Tool Only) $49 (was $89)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V Jig Saw Kit with 2.0Ah Battery and Charger $79 (was $139)
- DeWalt 20V MAX XR 2-Tool Combo Kit (Hammer Drill + Circular Saw) with Reciprocating Saw, 2 4.0Ah Batteries $349 (was $499)
Band Saws
- Milwaukee M12 12V Cordless Sub-Compact Band Saw (Tool Only) $149 (was $199)
- Milwaukee M12 Sub-Compact Band Saw XC Kit with 3.0Ah Battery, Charger and Hard Case $269 (was $379)
Nailers & Staplers
- RIDGID 18-Gauge 2-1/8-in. Brad Nailer R213BNA $89 (was $109)
- DeWalt 20V MAX XR Brushless 16-Gauge Cordless Finish Nailer (Tool Only) $329 (was $399)
- DeWalt 20V MAX 3-1/2-in. 21° Cordless Framing Nailer Kit + 7-1/4-in. Circular Saw with 5Ah Battery and Charger $399 (was $549)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V 18-Gauge AirStrike Brad Nailer Kit with 2.0Ah Battery and Charger $149 (was $238)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V 2-Tool Combo: 18-Gauge Brad Nailer + 16-Gauge Finish Nailer with Battery and Charger $219 (was $349)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V 2-Tool Combo: AirStrike Brad Nailer + AirStrike 23-Gauge Pin Nailer (Tools Only) $89 (was $149)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V AirStrike 23-Gauge Cordless Pin Nailer (Tool Only) $49 (was $89)
Air Compressors
Impact Wrenches
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL GEN-2 Mid Torque 1/2-in. Impact Wrench with Friction Ring + 5.0Ah Starter Kit $299 (was $449)
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL GEN-2 3/8-in. Mid Torque Impact Wrench with Friction Ring (Tool Only) $199 (was $279)
Angle Grinders
- DeWalt 20V MAX XR Brushless 4.5-in. Paddle Switch Angle Grinder with Kickback Brake (Tool Only) $79 (was $139)
Oscillating Multi-Tools
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL Brushless Oscillating Multi-Tool (Tool Only) $149 (was $219)
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL Brushless Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit with 5.0Ah Battery, Charger and Tool Bag $219 (was $299)
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL Oscillating Multi-Tool with M18 5-in. Random Orbit Sander $249 (was $389)
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit with FUEL Compact Router and Jigsaw $299 (was $449)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V 1/4-Sheet Sander + Jig Saw 2-Tool Combo (Tools Only) $59 (was $99)
Power Tool Combo Kits
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL 5-Tool Combo Kit (Hammer Drill, Impact Driver, SAWZALL, Circ Saw, Light) with 2 5.0Ah Batteries $299 (was $599)
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL 7-Tool Combo Kit with Two 5.0Ah Batteries and Two Tool Bags $499 (was $799)
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL 7-Tool Combo Kit with M18 FUEL PACKOUT Vacuum $549 (was $899)
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL 9-Tool Combo Kit with 18-Gauge Brad Nailer and Jig Saw $649 (was $1,099)
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL 10-Tool Combo Kit with Multi-Tool, Jig Saw and Compact Router $799 (was $1,299)
- Milwaukee M12 FUEL 1/4-in. Hex Impact Driver + M12 Band Saw Combo Kit with Battery and Charger $199 (was $299)
- DeWalt 20V MAX 10-Tool Combo Kit with (2) 2.0Ah Batteries, Charger and Bag $399 (was $549)
- DeWalt 20V MAX 6-Tool Combo Kit with (4) 5.0Ah Batteries, Charger and Tool Bag $449 (was $649)
- RYOBI ONE+ HP 18V Brushless 8-Tool Combo Kit with 4.0Ah and 2.0Ah HIGH PERFORMANCE Batteries $369 (was $529)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V HIGH PERFORMANCE Starter Kit with (2) 4.0Ah + 2.0Ah Batteries, Charger and FREE 18V Jig Saw $179 (was $299)
Outdoor Power Tools
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL 8-in. HATCHET Pruning Saw (Tool Only) $199 (was $279)
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL 16-in. Brushless String Trimmer Kit with 8.0Ah Battery and QUIK-LOK $349 (was $379)
- DeWalt FLEXVOLT 60V MAX 17-in. Cordless String Trimmer Kit with 3.0Ah Battery and Charger $349 (was $379)
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