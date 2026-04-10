The Home Depot is blowing out power tools from RIDGID, DeWalt, Milwaukee, and more during its huge spring sale

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The Home Depot’s Spring Black Friday sale is running April 9–22, and the power tool section is loaded with deals worth taking seriously. Ryobi, Milwaukee, DeWalt, and RIDGID all have significant discounts. Plus: buy-this-get-a-free-tool promotions that substantially increase the value. Whether you’re a weekend DIYer or a seasoned pro building out your shop, here are the best power tool deals to grab before they’re gone.

For anyone building out a Ryobi ONE+ tool collection, this 8-tool kit at $160 off is one of the best per-tool values in the entire Spring Black Friday sale. The kit includes a drill/driver, impact driver, circular saw, reciprocating saw, jigsaw, random orbit sander, multi-tool, and flashlight, along with three batteries (one 1.5Ah and two 4.0Ah) plus a charger. At $369 for 8 tools and a real battery kit, the math works out to under $50 per tool.

DeWalt’s 20V MAX XR hammer drill paired with the ATOMIC compact impact driver is a versatile two-tool combo that covers most drilling and driving tasks on the job site or in the shop. The XR hammer drill delivers 820 UWO of power, and the ATOMIC impact driver is compact enough for tight spaces while still handling 1,500 in-lbs of torque. At $279, the kit includes two 4.0Ah batteries and a charger. The batteries alone retail for around $80 each. Do the math.

DeWalt 20V Max XR Brushless 16-Gauge Finish Nailer — $329 (was $399, buy this get 1 free select tool) Home Depot $399 $329 Ditch the loud compressor for something a lot easier to handle. DEWALT See It

The DeWalt 20V XR finish nailer delivers consistent drive depth, runs on DeWalt’s widely available 20V MAX platform, and eliminates the need to drag a compressor and hose across a job site. The $70 discount is solid on its own, but the free select tool promo pushes this deal into must-consider territory. Plus, it looks awesome.

DeWalt FLEXVOLT 60V Max 17-in. String Trimmer Kit — $349 (buy this, get 1 free select tool) Home Depot $379 $349 The optional attachments make it super versatile. DEWALT See It

While the FLEXVOLT trimmer technically lives in the yard tool category, the buy-one-get-a-free-tool offer makes it highly relevant for anyone expanding their DeWalt battery ecosystem. Free tool options include an atomic reciprocating saw ($199 value). If you need a trimmer and want to add a saw, this is about as efficient a way to do it as you’ll find.

This compact, single-handed pruning saw handles branches up to 6 inches in diameter and is balanced well enough to use overhead. At $199 (down from $279), the tool-only price is the best deal for anyone already on M18 batteries. It’s become a go-to for arborists and serious homeowners alike.

More Power Tool Deals From The Home Depot’s Spring Black Friday Sale

The featured picks above are the standouts, but the Spring Black Friday sale runs deep across every tool category. Here are 50+ more deals worth adding to cart before the sale ends April 22.

Drills & Drivers

Circular Saws

Miter Saws & Table Saws

Reciprocating Saws & Jig Saws

Band Saws

Nailers & Staplers

Air Compressors

Impact Wrenches

Angle Grinders

Power Tool Combo Kits