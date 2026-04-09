The Home Depot Just Started Its Biggest Sale of the Season—Here Are 50+ Deals Worth Grabbing

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The Home Depot’s Spring Black Friday sale is live right now, running April 9–22 while supplies last. It’s one of the biggest home improvement sales of the year, spanning power tools, outdoor power equipment, grills, patio furniture, appliances, and more — and some of the deals are genuinely excellent. We’re talking Milwaukee and Ryobi yard tools at their lowest prices of the season, Weber grills marked down across the board, and major appliances from GE, Samsung, and LG saving you hundreds. We’ve gone through the entire flyer and browsed the sale page to pull out the best deals worth your attention right now.

Best deals under $100

People wait for this sale every year. Five bags of Earthgro mulch for $10 is essentially half price, and it’s the kind of thing every homeowner with even a small garden bed needs at this time of year. Available in brown, red, or black. At this price, buy more than you think you need.

Ortho Home Defense Gallon Insect Killer with Comfort Wand — $9.97 (was $17.34, 42% off) Home Depot $17.34 $9.97 The wand makes application easy. Ortho ON SALE NOW See It

At 42% off, this is one of the sharpest discounts in the entire sale. A full gallon of Ortho’s perimeter defense insect killer with the comfort wand applicator for under $10 is an easy pickup. The 12-month barrier keeps ants, spiders, and roaches from crossing the threshold.

This complete outdoor dining setup includes a glass-top table, four folding chairs, and an umbrella for under $100. It’s a Home Depot exclusive, and at this price it won’t last. If you need to furnish a balcony, a small patio, or a vacation rental, grab this before it sells out.

Best yard tool deals

This is a perfect fit for your Evil Dead cosplay. It’s a one-handed pruning saw that rips through 6-in. branches like they’re nothing. It’s absurdly capable for its size and $80 off is the lowest price we’ve seen this year.

A 510 CFM blower, an Expand-It attachment-capable string trimmer, a 4.0Ah battery, a charger, and a free select tool, which can be a pruning chainsaw, edger attachment, or high-performance battery worth up to $129. That’s essentially four tools and a battery for $299.

Ryobi’s 40V HP brushless mower handles up to an acre per charge and the 6.0Ah battery is the premium option. Adding a free 40V blower (450 CFM, 120 mph, $99 value) turns this into a two-tool setup for the cost of one. Both run on the same 40V battery.

Best grill & patio deals

Not everyone needs to spend $400+ on a gas grill, and NexGrill’s 4-burner at $199 is the most compelling budget option in this sale. Four independently controlled burners deliver even heat across a decent cooking surface, and as a Home Depot exclusive it won’t show up at this price anywhere else. I had a similar model that we kept at the mountain bike park and it was a blessing.

Grab a loveseat, coffee table, and two rocking chairs with cushions for $200 off. The all-weather wicker and powder-coated steel frame hold up through seasons, the cushion covers are removable and washable, and the whole package arrives ready for a backyard that actually looks put together.

Best home upgrade deals

Werner’s 6-ft. fiberglass Type IA holds 300 lbs., meets OSHA standards for professional use, and at 40% off ($80 savings) it’s the single steepest percentage discount on a name-brand tool in the entire sale. If you’ve been using a wobbly aluminum ladder from 2008, this is your sign. It’s a lot cheaper than a trip to the emergency room.

I have one of these installed on my house right now and I’ve been very happy with all of its features. It’s one of the most complete outdoor security setups you can buy, and at $119.99 it’s approaching impulse-buy territory for something that genuinely makes your home safer. The hard-wiring requires work up front, but it’s great not to have to remember to charge it.

Best big-ticket deals (worth the investment)

Free delivery is included on appliance purchases of $998 or more, and Home Depot is offering 12-month financing on storewide purchases of $299+. If your fridge is on its last legs, this is the moment to upgrade to LG’s fancy model with built-in water/ice and tons of room inside.

The kit includes two 12.0Ah batteries and a dual bay rapid charger (a package worth over $600 on its own). At $200 off, you’re getting top-tier performance and eliminating gas, oil, and pull-cord frustration for years. This is particularly handy if you’re already bought into Milwaukee’s battery ecosystem.

Every The Home Depot Spring Black Friday deal worth knowing about

Those are our top picks, but there are hundreds more deals in the sale. Below, we’ve organized every standout deal from the Spring Black Friday flyer and sale page into easy-to-browse categories. Prices are valid April 9–22, 2026 unless otherwise noted.

ECHO & Murray gas-powered outdoor equipment

Grills & outdoor cooking

Patio furniture & outdoor living

Smart home, security & lighting

Major appliances — refrigerators

Major appliances — ranges & ovens

Major appliances — dishwashers, laundry & more

Paint supplies & project essentials

Bath & kitchen upgrades

Flooring & decking

Garden & lawn care

Storage, organization & work gear

Cleaning, household & spring essentials

Plumbing, electrical & pro essentials