The Home Depot Just Started Its Biggest Sale of the Season—Here Are 50+ Deals Worth Grabbing

The Home Depot's Spring Black Friday sale runs April 9–22, 2026. Here are the best deals on Milwaukee, Ryobi, DeWalt, Weber, and more—before they sell out.

By Stan Horaczek

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The Home Depot’s Spring Black Friday sale is live right now, running April 9–22 while supplies last. It’s one of the biggest home improvement sales of the year, spanning power tools, outdoor power equipment, grills, patio furniture, appliances, and more — and some of the deals are genuinely excellent. We’re talking Milwaukee and Ryobi yard tools at their lowest prices of the season, Weber grills marked down across the board, and major appliances from GE, Samsung, and LG saving you hundreds. We’ve gone through the entire flyer and browsed the sale page to pull out the best deals worth your attention right now.

Best deals under $100

Earthgro 1.5 cu. ft. Wood Mulch — 5 bags for $10 (was $3.97 each)

Home Depot
$19.85 $10
Scott's Earthgro 1.5 cubic foot black wood shredded bagged mulch on sale during The Home Depot's Spring Black Friday sale
You can never have enough mulch.
ON SALE NOW
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People wait for this sale every year. Five bags of Earthgro mulch for $10 is essentially half price, and it’s the kind of thing every homeowner with even a small garden bed needs at this time of year. Available in brown, red, or black. At this price, buy more than you think you need.

Ortho Home Defense Gallon Insect Killer with Comfort Wand — $9.97 (was $17.34, 42% off)

Home Depot
$17.34 $9.97
Ortho Home Defense Insect Killer indoor outdoor on sale during The Home Depot's Spring Black Friday sale
The wand makes application easy.

Ortho
ON SALE NOW
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At 42% off, this is one of the sharpest discounts in the entire sale. A full gallon of Ortho’s perimeter defense insect killer with the comfort wand applicator for under $10 is an easy pickup. The 12-month barrier keeps ants, spiders, and roaches from crossing the threshold.

StyleWell Amberview 6-pc. Patio Dining Set — $99 (was $139, 29% off)

Home Depot
$139 $99
Stylewell Amberview 6-piece sling folding outdoor dining set
It stows away easily when you’re not using it.

StyleWell
ON SALE NOW
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This complete outdoor dining setup includes a glass-top table, four folding chairs, and an umbrella for under $100. It’s a Home Depot exclusive, and at this price it won’t last. If you need to furnish a balcony, a small patio, or a vacation rental, grab this before it sells out.

Best yard tool deals

Milwaukee M18 FUEL 8-in. Hatchet Pruning Saw (tool only) — $199 (was $279, save $80)

Home Depot
$279 $199
Milwaukee M18 Fuel 18V litihum ion brushless battery 8-inch hatchet pruning sawon sale during The Home Depot's Spring Black Friday sale
I have one of these and I was shocked how much I used it when I got it.

Milwaukee
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This is a perfect fit for your Evil Dead cosplay. It’s a one-handed pruning saw that rips through 6-in. branches like they’re nothing. It’s absurdly capable for its size and $80 off is the lowest price we’ve seen this year.

Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless 2-Tool Kit — $299 (buy this, get 1 free select tool)

Home Depot
$399 $299
Ryobi One HP 18v brushless cordless battery string trimmer and leaf blower on sale during The Home Depot's Spring Black Friday sale
Get everything you need to revamp your arsenal of yard tools.

Ryobi
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A 510 CFM blower, an Expand-It attachment-capable string trimmer, a 4.0Ah battery, a charger, and a free select tool, which can be a pruning chainsaw, edger attachment, or high-performance battery worth up to $129. That’s essentially four tools and a battery for $299.

Ryobi 40V HP 20-in. Brushless Push Mower 6.0Ah Kit — $359 (plus free 40V blower, while supplies last)

Home Depot
$458 $359
Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 20-inch cordless battery walk behind posh mower
If you’re still pull-starting your mower, it’s time for an upgrade.

Ryobi
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Ryobi’s 40V HP brushless mower handles up to an acre per charge and the 6.0Ah battery is the premium option. Adding a free 40V blower (450 CFM, 120 mph, $99 value) turns this into a two-tool setup for the cost of one. Both run on the same 40V battery.

Best grill & patio deals

NexGrill 4-Burner Gas Grill — $199 (was $249, Home Depot exclusive)

Home Depot
$249 $199
Nexgrill 4-burner Propane gas grill
Hank Hill would be proud of this purchase.

Nexgrill
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Not everyone needs to spend $400+ on a gas grill, and NexGrill’s 4-burner at $199 is the most compelling budget option in this sale. Four independently controlled burners deliver even heat across a decent cooking surface, and as a Home Depot exclusive it won’t show up at this price anywhere else. I had a similar model that we kept at the mountain bike park and it was a blessing.

Hampton Bay Mayfield Park 4-pc. Patio Conversation Set — $399 (was $599, save $200)

Home Depot
$599 $399
Hampton Bay Mayfield Park 4-piece wicker patio seating set on sale during The Home Depot's Spring Black Friday sale
Stop scouring Craigslist for used patio furniture and get the good stuff for the same price.

Hampton Bay
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Grab a loveseat, coffee table, and two rocking chairs with cushions for $200 off. The all-weather wicker and powder-coated steel frame hold up through seasons, the cushion covers are removable and washable, and the whole package arrives ready for a backyard that actually looks put together.

Best home upgrade deals

Werner 6-ft. Fiberglass Step Ladder — $119 (was $199, 40% off)

Home Depot
$199 $119
Werner 6-foot fiberglass step ladder 10 foot
The 10-foot height will help you finally take down those holiday lights you put up on real Black Friday.

Werner
ON SALE NOW
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Werner’s 6-ft. fiberglass Type IA holds 300 lbs., meets OSHA standards for professional use, and at 40% off ($80 savings) it’s the single steepest percentage discount on a name-brand tool in the entire sale. If you’ve been using a wobbly aluminum ladder from 2008, this is your sign. It’s a lot cheaper than a trip to the emergency room.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus — $119.99 (was $179.99, save $60)

Home Depot
$179.99 $119.99
Ring Floodlight Cam Plus on sale during The Home Depot's Spring Black Friday sale
This is a great companion to a video doorbell.

Ring
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I have one of these installed on my house right now and I’ve been very happy with all of its features. It’s one of the most complete outdoor security setups you can buy, and at $119.99 it’s approaching impulse-buy territory for something that genuinely makes your home safer. The hard-wiring requires work up front, but it’s great not to have to remember to charge it.

Best big-ticket deals (worth the investment)

LG 28 cu. ft. Stainless Steel French Door Refrigerator — $1,599 (was $3,099, save $1,500)

Home Depot
$3,099 $1,599
LG 28 cubic foot 3 door french door fridge
This is the kind of fridge I wished my family had when I was a kid.

LG
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Free delivery is included on appliance purchases of $998 or more, and Home Depot is offering 12-month financing on storewide purchases of $299+. If your fridge is on its last legs, this is the moment to upgrade to LG’s fancy model with built-in water/ice and tons of room inside.

Milwaukee M18 FUEL 21-in. Brushless Self-Propelled Mower 12.0Ah Kit — $999 (was $1,199, save $200)

Home Depot
$1,199 $999
Milwaukee M18 fuel 21-inch electric mower on sale during The Home Depot's Spring Black Friday sale
The same batteries that power your tools can also power your mower.

Milwaukee
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The kit includes two 12.0Ah batteries and a dual bay rapid charger (a package worth over $600 on its own). At $200 off, you’re getting top-tier performance and eliminating gas, oil, and pull-cord frustration for years. This is particularly handy if you’re already bought into Milwaukee’s battery ecosystem.

Every The Home Depot Spring Black Friday deal worth knowing about

Those are our top picks, but there are hundreds more deals in the sale. Below, we’ve organized every standout deal from the Spring Black Friday flyer and sale page into easy-to-browse categories. Prices are valid April 9–22, 2026 unless otherwise noted.

Ryobi power tools & outdoor equipment

Milwaukee tools & outdoor equipment

DeWalt power tools & outdoor equipment

RIDGID tools

ECHO & Murray gas-powered outdoor equipment

Grills & outdoor cooking

Patio furniture & outdoor living

Smart home, security & lighting

Major appliances — refrigerators

Major appliances — ranges & ovens

Major appliances — dishwashers, laundry & more

Paint supplies & project essentials

Bath & kitchen upgrades

Flooring & decking

Garden & lawn care

Storage, organization & work gear

Cleaning, household & spring essentials

Plumbing, electrical & pro essentials

 
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Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.