The Home Depot Just Started Its Biggest Sale of the Season—Here Are 50+ Deals Worth Grabbing

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The Home Depot’s Spring Black Friday sale is live right now, running April 9–22 while supplies last. It’s one of the biggest home improvement sales of the year, spanning power tools, outdoor power equipment, grills, patio furniture, appliances, and more — and some of the deals are genuinely excellent. We’re talking Milwaukee and Ryobi yard tools at their lowest prices of the season, Weber grills marked down across the board, and major appliances from GE, Samsung, and LG saving you hundreds. We’ve gone through the entire flyer and browsed the sale page to pull out the best deals worth your attention right now.
Best deals under $100
Earthgro 1.5 cu. ft. Wood Mulch — 5 bags for $10 (was $3.97 each)Home Depot
People wait for this sale every year. Five bags of Earthgro mulch for $10 is essentially half price, and it’s the kind of thing every homeowner with even a small garden bed needs at this time of year. Available in brown, red, or black. At this price, buy more than you think you need.
Ortho Home Defense Gallon Insect Killer with Comfort Wand — $9.97 (was $17.34, 42% off)Home Depot
At 42% off, this is one of the sharpest discounts in the entire sale. A full gallon of Ortho’s perimeter defense insect killer with the comfort wand applicator for under $10 is an easy pickup. The 12-month barrier keeps ants, spiders, and roaches from crossing the threshold.
StyleWell Amberview 6-pc. Patio Dining Set — $99 (was $139, 29% off)Home Depot
This complete outdoor dining setup includes a glass-top table, four folding chairs, and an umbrella for under $100. It’s a Home Depot exclusive, and at this price it won’t last. If you need to furnish a balcony, a small patio, or a vacation rental, grab this before it sells out.
Best yard tool deals
Milwaukee M18 FUEL 8-in. Hatchet Pruning Saw (tool only) — $199 (was $279, save $80)Home Depot
This is a perfect fit for your Evil Dead cosplay. It’s a one-handed pruning saw that rips through 6-in. branches like they’re nothing. It’s absurdly capable for its size and $80 off is the lowest price we’ve seen this year.
Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless 2-Tool Kit — $299 (buy this, get 1 free select tool)Home Depot
A 510 CFM blower, an Expand-It attachment-capable string trimmer, a 4.0Ah battery, a charger, and a free select tool, which can be a pruning chainsaw, edger attachment, or high-performance battery worth up to $129. That’s essentially four tools and a battery for $299.
Ryobi 40V HP 20-in. Brushless Push Mower 6.0Ah Kit — $359 (plus free 40V blower, while supplies last)Home Depot
Ryobi’s 40V HP brushless mower handles up to an acre per charge and the 6.0Ah battery is the premium option. Adding a free 40V blower (450 CFM, 120 mph, $99 value) turns this into a two-tool setup for the cost of one. Both run on the same 40V battery.
Best grill & patio deals
NexGrill 4-Burner Gas Grill — $199 (was $249, Home Depot exclusive)Home Depot
Not everyone needs to spend $400+ on a gas grill, and NexGrill’s 4-burner at $199 is the most compelling budget option in this sale. Four independently controlled burners deliver even heat across a decent cooking surface, and as a Home Depot exclusive it won’t show up at this price anywhere else. I had a similar model that we kept at the mountain bike park and it was a blessing.
Hampton Bay Mayfield Park 4-pc. Patio Conversation Set — $399 (was $599, save $200)Home Depot
Grab a loveseat, coffee table, and two rocking chairs with cushions for $200 off. The all-weather wicker and powder-coated steel frame hold up through seasons, the cushion covers are removable and washable, and the whole package arrives ready for a backyard that actually looks put together.
Best home upgrade deals
Werner 6-ft. Fiberglass Step Ladder — $119 (was $199, 40% off)Home Depot
Werner’s 6-ft. fiberglass Type IA holds 300 lbs., meets OSHA standards for professional use, and at 40% off ($80 savings) it’s the single steepest percentage discount on a name-brand tool in the entire sale. If you’ve been using a wobbly aluminum ladder from 2008, this is your sign. It’s a lot cheaper than a trip to the emergency room.
Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus — $119.99 (was $179.99, save $60)Home Depot
I have one of these installed on my house right now and I’ve been very happy with all of its features. It’s one of the most complete outdoor security setups you can buy, and at $119.99 it’s approaching impulse-buy territory for something that genuinely makes your home safer. The hard-wiring requires work up front, but it’s great not to have to remember to charge it.
Best big-ticket deals (worth the investment)
LG 28 cu. ft. Stainless Steel French Door Refrigerator — $1,599 (was $3,099, save $1,500)Home Depot
Free delivery is included on appliance purchases of $998 or more, and Home Depot is offering 12-month financing on storewide purchases of $299+. If your fridge is on its last legs, this is the moment to upgrade to LG’s fancy model with built-in water/ice and tons of room inside.
Milwaukee M18 FUEL 21-in. Brushless Self-Propelled Mower 12.0Ah Kit — $999 (was $1,199, save $200)Home Depot
The kit includes two 12.0Ah batteries and a dual bay rapid charger (a package worth over $600 on its own). At $200 off, you’re getting top-tier performance and eliminating gas, oil, and pull-cord frustration for years. This is particularly handy if you’re already bought into Milwaukee’s battery ecosystem.
Every The Home Depot Spring Black Friday deal worth knowing about
Those are our top picks, but there are hundreds more deals in the sale. Below, we’ve organized every standout deal from the Spring Black Friday flyer and sale page into easy-to-browse categories. Prices are valid April 9–22, 2026 unless otherwise noted.
Ryobi power tools & outdoor equipment
- Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless 2-Tool Kit (Trimmer + Blower) 4.0Ah — buy this, get 1 free select tool $299
- Ryobi 40V HP 20-in. Brushless Push Mower 6.0Ah Kit + free 40V blower $359
- Ryobi 40V HP 16-in. Brushless Chainsaw 4.0Ah Kit $239 (was $299)
- Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V 16-in. Brushless Cordless Push Mower 2-Battery Kit $269 (was $319)
- Ryobi 3300 PSI Gas Pressure Washer $399
- Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Pet Stick Vacuum 4.0Ah Kit $199 (was $279)
Milwaukee tools & outdoor equipment
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18V 8-in. Hatchet Pruning Saw (tool only) $199 (was $279)
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18V 16-in. Chainsaw (tool only) $249 (was $329)
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18V Brushless Blower 12.0Ah Kit (500 CFM) $349 (was $399)
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL 21-in. Brushless Self-Propelled Mower 12.0Ah Kit $999 (was $1,199)
- Milwaukee M18 18V Blower + M18 16-in. String Trimmer 6.0Ah Bundle $299
- Milwaukee M18 18V 16-in. Brushless String Trimmer 8.0Ah Kit + free select attachment $349 (was $379)
- Milwaukee PACKOUT 5-Compartment Small Parts Organizer $36.97
- Milwaukee PACKOUT 22-in. 2-Drawer Tool Box $159
- Milwaukee PACKOUT 19-in. Rolling Drawer Tool Box $249
DeWalt power tools & outdoor equipment
- DeWalt FLEXVOLT 60V Max 17-in. String Trimmer 3.0Ah Kit — buy this, get 1 free select tool $349
- DeWalt 20V Max XR Brushless 16-Gauge Straight Finish Nailer — buy this, get 1 free select tool $329 (was $399)
- DeWalt 3600 PSI Gas Pressure Washer (Honda engine) $749
- DeWalt 3400 PSI Gas Pressure Washer $429
- DeWalt 21-in. 150cc Self-Propelled Gas Mower $388 (was $398)
RIDGID tools
- RIDGID Pneumatic 18-Gauge Brad Nailer with Clean Drive Technology $89 (was $109)
- RIDGID 6-Gallon Pancake Air Compressor $119
- RIDGID 14-Gallon NXT Wet/Dry Vacuum $124
- RIDGID 2-Pack Pleated Wet/Dry Vacuum Filter $34.97
- RIDGID 2-Pack Wet/Dry Vacuum Dust Bag $23.98
ECHO & Murray gas-powered outdoor equipment
- ECHO 2-Cycle Gas Blower (453 CFM, 170 mph) $199
- ECHO 2-Cycle Gas 17-in. Straight Trimmer $249 (was $279)
- ECHO 21-in. 190cc Self-Propelled Gas Mower $579
- Murray 20-in. 125cc Gas Push Mower (Briggs & Stratton) $249 (was $299)
- Murray 22-in. 140cc Self-Propelled Gas Mower (Briggs & Stratton) $359 (was $389)
Grills & outdoor cooking
- Weber Jumbo Joe 22-in. Charcoal Grill $99
- Weber Spirit E-210 2-Burner Gas Grill $399 (was $449)
- Weber Spirit E-325 3-Burner Gas Grill $499 (was $549)
- Weber Genesis E-315 3-Burner Gas Grill $799 (was $899)
- Traeger Pro Series 22 Wood Pellet Grill $549
- Traeger Pro Series 34 Wood Pellet Grill $729
- Traeger Woodridge Pellet Grill $899
- Traeger 30 lb. Pro Blend Hardwood Pellets $23.95
- NexGrill 4-Burner Gas Grill (Home Depot exclusive) $199 (was $249)
- NexGrill Daytona 4-Burner Gas Griddle (Home Depot exclusive) $299 (was $349)
- Grate Grill Cleaner 16 oz. $8.98 (was $10.98)
- Rapidfire Chimney Starter $24.98
- 2-pc. Precision Grill Tool Set $29.98 (was $35.98)
- Weber Works Caddy with Tray Lid $39.98
Patio furniture & outdoor living
- Hampton Bay Mayfield Park 4-pc. Patio Conversation Set (Home Depot exclusive) $399 (was $599)
- StyleWell Amberview 6-pc. Patio Dining Set with umbrella (Home Depot exclusive) $99 (was $139)
- Hampton Bay 11-ft. Solar LED Offset Patio Umbrella $399 (was $499)
- Hampton Bay 10 Lumen LED Solar Path Light (black or bronze) $4.97
- Hampton Bay 20-40 Lumen LED Rosemont Solar Path Light $9.97
- Hampton Bay 55 Lumen Solar LED Spotlight $9.97
- Hampton Bay 48-ft. LED Indoor/Outdoor String Light $29.97
- Pavestone 4-in. x 8-in. Holland Paver — 3 for $1 $0.33 each (was $0.68 each)
Smart home, security & lighting
- Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus $119.99 (was $179.99)
- Google Nest Wired Doorbell (3rd Gen) $139.99 (was $179.99)
- Hampton Bay 54-in. Fanelee Smart LED Indoor Ceiling Fan (HubSpace) $164
- Hampton Bay 52-in. Benning Indoor LED Ceiling Fan (your choice of finish) $99
- Hampton Bay 42-in. Letta Indoor LED Ceiling Fan $69.97
- Defiant 2-Pack Brandywine Entry Knob with Deadbolt Set $43.47
Major appliances — refrigerators
- GE Profile 27.9 cu. ft. 4-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator — save $1,700 $2,699 (was $4,399)
- GE Profile 27 cu. ft. Stainless Steel French Door Refrigerator — save $1,100 $1,499 (was $2,599)
- Samsung 29 cu. ft. Stainless Steel Bespoke French 4-Door Refrigerator — save $1,200 $1,999 (was $3,199)
- Samsung 27.4 cu. ft. Stainless Steel Side-by-Side Refrigerator — save $400 $1,199 (was $1,599)
- LG 28 cu. ft. Stainless Steel French Door Refrigerator — save $1,500 $1,599 (was $3,099)
- Frigidaire 28.8 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator — save $488 $1,399 (was $1,887)
- Frigidaire 26 cu. ft. Side-by-Side Refrigerator — save $350 $1,049 (was $1,399)
- Whirlpool 24.6 cu. ft. Side-by-Side Refrigerator — save $700 $1,099 (was $1,799)
- Vissani 18.7 cu. ft. Stainless Steel Bottom Freezer Refrigerator — save $320 $649 (was $969)
- Vissani 18 cu. ft. Stainless Steel Look Top Freezer Refrigerator — save $280 $499 (was $779)
Major appliances — ranges & ovens
- GE Profile 5.3 cu. ft. Stainless Steel Electric Range — save $500 $849 (was $1,349)
- GE Profile 5.3 cu. ft. Electric Convection Range — save $400 $749 (was $1,149)
- Samsung 6.0 cu. ft. Stainless Steel Smart Gas Range — save $300 $849 (was $1,149)
- Samsung 6.3 cu. ft. Stainless Steel Smart Electric Range — save $200 $799 (was $999)
- LG 6.3 cu. ft. Stainless Steel Smart Electric Range — save $350 $649 (was $999)
- Frigidaire 5.3 cu. ft. Stainless Steel Electric Range — save $300 $599 (was $899)
- Whirlpool 5.3 cu. ft. Stainless Steel Electric Range — save $420 $599 (was $1,019)
Major appliances — dishwashers, laundry & more
- GE Profile Stainless Steel Tall-Tub Smart Dishwasher — save $500 $649 (was $1,149)
- GE Profile 1.7 cu. ft. Stainless Steel Over-the-Range Microwave — save $230 $269 (was $499)
- LG Stainless Steel Tall-Tub QuadWash FlushFit Dishwasher — save $400 $649 (was $1,049)
- Samsung Stainless Steel Tall-Tub Dishwasher — save $270 $629 (was $899)
- Samsung 1.7 cu. ft. Stainless Steel Over-the-Range Microwave — save $70 $279 (was $349)
- Frigidaire Stainless Steel Tall-Tub Dishwasher — save $170 $629 (was $799)
- Whirlpool Stainless Steel Tall-Tub Dishwasher — save $350 $529 (was $879)
- Samsung 5.2 cu. ft. Brushed Black HE Washer & 7.4 cu. ft. Dryer Set — save $600 $1,498 for set (was $2,098)
- GE Profile 4.8 cu. ft. Graphite Finish Washer — save $320 $729 (was $1,049)
- GE 4.5 cu. ft. Washer — save $300 $599 (was $899)
- LG 4.5 cu. ft. Graphite Steel Finish Washer — save $320 $729 (was $1,049)
- Whirlpool 4.5 cu. ft. Radiant Silver Finish Laundry Center — save $500 $1,599 (was $2,099)
Paint supplies & project essentials
- Behr Scuff Defense Interior Flat Paint & Primer (gallon can) $41.98
- 3M ScotchBlue ProSharp Painter’s Tape $7.98
- DAP Wall Repair Patch Kit $13.98
- Wooster 8-pc. Roller Tray Set $24.98
- DAP Alex 10.1 oz. Fast Dry Acrylic Latex Caulk $4.98
- Husky 15-in-1 Stainless Steel Painter’s Tool (Home Depot exclusive) $6.98
- Ram Board 38-in. x 50-ft. Heavy Duty Floor Protection Board $35.95
- KILZ 2 All-Purpose 5-Gallon Interior/Exterior Primer & Sealer $99
Bath & kitchen upgrades
- Pfister Bruxie 4-in. Centerset Brushed-Nickel Bath Faucet $89 (was $99)
- Glacier Bay Paulina Stainless Steel Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet $89 (was $109)
- Glacier Bay Oswell Stainless Steel Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet $109 (was $139)
- Glacier Bay Single Flush Elongated Chair Height Toilet Kit (complete) $149 (was $159)
- Kohler Joist Elongated Chair Height Toilet Kit (complete) $179 (was $199)
- American Standard Champion Elongated Chair Height Toilet Kit (complete) $199 (was $249)
- Andersen 36-in. 400 Series Retractable Storm Door (Home Depot exclusive) $269 (was $309)
- Storm door installation with any storm door purchase $178
Flooring & decking
- TrafficMaster 6-in. Winding Brook 6mil Luxury Vinyl Plank $1.49/sq. ft. (was $1.99/sq. ft.)
- Lifeproof 8.7-in. 22MIL Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring (Vesinet Oak or Pinecrest Place Oak) $2.99/sq. ft. (was $3.29/sq. ft.)
- Home Decorators Collection 8-in. Virgil Island Oak Laminate Wood Flooring $1.79/sq. ft. (was $1.99/sq. ft.)
- 18-in. Calcutta Glazed Ceramic Tile (matte or glossy) $0.98/sq. ft.
- VersaBond 50 lb. High Performance Tile Mortar $29.97
- Polyblend 25 lb. High Performance Fine Aggregate Grout $29.97
- Trex Enhance Naturals 1-in. x 6-in. x 16-ft. Grooved Composite Deck Board $41.58 each
Garden & lawn care
- Earthgro 1.5 cu. ft. Wood Mulch (brown, red, or black) — 5 for $10 $2 each (was $3.97 each)
- Vigoro Pint Creeping Jenny — 5 for $10 $2 each (was $3.98 each)
- Bonnie 4.5-in. Vegetables & Herbs — 3 for $12 $4 each (was $4.98 each)
- 0.75 cu. ft. All Purpose Garden Soil — 5 for $10 $2 each (was $4.57 each)
- Proven Winners Quart Grande Annuals — 2 for $10 $5 each (was $5.98 each)
- 10-in. Boston Fern Hanging Basket $9.88 (was $16.98)
- Encore 2-Gallon Azalea $19.88 (was $24.98)
- Endless Summer 8-in. Hydrangea $12.88 (was $16.98)
- Miracle-Gro 1.5 cu. ft. Organic Raised Bed & Garden Soil or 25 qt. Potting Mix — 2 for $16 $8 each (was $9.97 each)
- Vigoro 22-in. Cameron Whiskey Barrel Resin Planter — buy one, get one free $19.97
- Scotts EZ Seed Patch & Repair Bermudagrass 10 lb. $28.97 (was $38.97)
- Scotts Turf Builder Triple Action Fertilizer + free 20 lb. Ultrafeed ($34.97 value) $42.27
- Ortho Home Defense Gallon Insect Killer with Comfort Wand $9.97 (was $17.34)
- RoundUp Weed & Grass Killer Gallon with Sure Shot Wand + free $16.73 refill $25.97
- Jackson 6 cu. ft. Steel Wheelbarrow $139 (was $149)
- Fiskars 2-pc. Garden Tool Set (lopper + pruner) — $29 value $19.88
Storage, organization & work gear
- Husky 12-in. Tool Bag $9.98
- HDX 5-Tier Adjustable Steel Storage Shelf (42W x 72H x 18D) $109
- Husky 10-Tote Steel Storage Rack (50W x 78H x 24D) $159
- Husky 4-Tier Heavy-Duty Steel Storage Shelf (77W x 72H x 24D) $219
- Husky 2500 Lumen Rechargeable LED Work Light $24.88
- Werner 6-ft. Fiberglass Step Ladder (Type IA, 300 lb. capacity) $119 (was $199)
Cleaning, household & spring essentials
- Ecolab 32 oz. Heavy-Duty Spray Bottle $4.98
- HDX Easy-Tear Microfiber Roll $9.98
- Simple Green Gallon All-Purpose Cleaner $10.98
- Wet & Forget 68 fl. oz. Outdoor Spaces Moss, Mold & Mildew Stain Remover $19.98
- Spectracide Weed Stop For Lawns Plus Crabgrass — 2 for $12 $6 each (was $10.97 each)
- Shark Navigator Lift Away Deluxe Bagless Vacuum $129 (was $199)
- HDX 50-Count 39-Gallon Drawstring Trash Bags $16.97
- Energizer Max Alkaline Batteries (30-Pack AAA or 36-Pack AA) $21.87
Plumbing, electrical & pro essentials
- Blue Monster 8 oz. One-Step PVC Cement $7.94
- Charlotte 35-Pack 3/4-in. PVC Schedule 40 90° Elbow Fittings $8.96
- Charlotte 50-Pack 3/4-in. PVC Schedule 40 Couplings $12.76
- Everbilt 2-Gallon Thermal Expansion Tank $34.42
- 20% off select pipe when you buy 10 or more $varies
- 10% off select Rheem water heaters when you buy 3 or more $varies
- Leviton Decora Lever Edge Easy Install 10-Pack (outlets, switches, or GFCI) $19.98
- $25 A/C System Tune Up — $99 value, no breakdown guaranteed for 6 months $25
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