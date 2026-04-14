These Skechers sandals won’t ruin your feed and they’re all BOGO 50% off right now

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The wrong kind of sandals can really mess up your feet and cause serious problems like plantar fascitis. So, this summer, skip the cheap flip flops and take advantage of this sitewide Buy One, Get One 50% off sale on Skechers sandals right now. The deal also includes 20 percent off a single pair, applied automatically at cart. The women’s lineup runs more than 160 styles deep, from the trail-ready Street Hiker Breeze ($80) to the Skechers X Martha Stewart Iris collab ($80–$85) to the Arch Fit Beverlee 2.0, which starts at $60 and is about as close to a podiatrist-recommended everyday sandal as you’ll find at this price. When it comes to men’s styles, the Tresmen Slip-ins are worth considering if you’ve never tried the hands-free heel.



The Street Hiker Breeze is Skechers’ entry into the outdoor sandal category. It’s a strappy hiking sandal with a burly outsole and a breathable upper designed for actual use on uneven terrain, not just a boardwalk. The Shore Heights colorway runs $80 and is BOGO-eligible, making it one of the better values in the sale if you’re pairing it with another sandal. Grab a couple colors while they’re in stock.



Who doesn’t want to wear what Martha Stewart wears? There are four colorways available right now (Modest Queen, Precious Metals, Unstoppable, and Elegant), all priced between $80 and $85, all BOGO-eligible. “It’s a good thing.”



A big part of the sandal’s appeal is that you don’t have to bend over to put it on or tie it. These match that simplicity without sacrificing stability. Simple step in and the back cradles your foot as you walk. The RF (Relaxed Fit) build means extra room through the toe box, and the foam footbed is designed for all-day wear rather than just getting from the car to the beach.

Arch Fit Beverlee 2.0 – Natural Era (Women’s) $60.00

The Arch Fit Beverlee is the workhorse of Skechers’ women’s sandal lineup. It’s a podiatrist-reviewed footbed sandal built for all-day comfort. The Natural Era colorway hits at $60, making it one of the most accessible price points in the sale, and there are more than a dozen Beverlee colorways to choose from if the luggage tan isn’t your speed. Buy a matching pair for your mom and slay away.

Women’s sandals at Skechers

The women’s selection spans hiking sandals, arch-support slides, celebrity collabs, foam beach sandals, and a GO GOLF sandal if you’re into that specific kind of niche. The Arch Fit Beverlee 2.0 is the clear best-value everyday pick, with multiple colorways starting at $60. The Street Hiker Breeze ($80–$85) is the outdoor standout. And the Martha Stewart Ultra Flex 3.0 Slip-ins ($80) splits the difference between fashion and function if neither extreme is what you’re after.

Men’s sandals at Skechers

The men’s selection is considerably smaller but more focused — mostly Tresmen Slip-ins and Relaxed Fit sport sandals in the $65–$95 range, with a handful of GO WALK sandal options pushing up to $120 for the Max Cushioning Arch Fit tier. The Prewitt Rigdon at $65 is the budget entry point. The Slip-ins Max Cushioning Premier 2.0 Sandal at $95 is the high end if you want the full cushioning stack in sandal form.

The BOGO promo (Buy One, Get One 50% off, or 20% off a single pair) applies sitewide and is applied automatically at cart — no code needed. Some styles may be excluded. Shop the full Skechers sandal lineup here.