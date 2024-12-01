🛍️ Cyber Monday deals are popping! Find the best sales. 🛍️

My favorite Shark vacuum makes under-couch cleaning a breeze, and it’s 50% off for Cyber Monday

This vacuum is sold out at other retailers, but you can still find it for its best price directly from Shark.

By Amanda Reed

Posted 3 Hours Ago

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Vacuuming used to be one of my least favorite home chores. I didn’t like that I had to move all my furniture to get my floors fully clear, and I hated lugging a heavy vacuum around and getting tangled up in the cords. I despised this task until I bought the Shark Stratos cordless vacuum. It demolishes dust bunnies and sucks up dirt better than any vacuum I’ve had before. Best of all, it has a handy hinge that helps clean under couches and furniture. It’s 50% off for Cyber Monday if you want to end breaking your back while cleaning.

Shark Stratos Cordless Vacuum $249.99 (Was $499.99)

A person using the Shark Stratos Vacuum to clean under a couch.

Amanda Reed

My favorite feature on the Shark Stratos cordless vacuum is the MultiFLEX wand, which allows you to bend the wand to clean under furniture (as you can see above), or fold it over itself for compact storage. I’m not the only one who loves this vacuum: It’s currently sold out at Amazon and about to sell out at Walmart. However, you can still find it on Shark’s website at its best price. This Shark vacuum has ultra-powerful suction to leave your floors debris-free. Clean IQ tech uses an infrared sensor to detect dirt and auto-boosts power for better pickup. It has some of the best suction among Shark vacs thanks to HyperVelocityPlus. A two-brush roll system gets deep into the carpet and also leaves no crumbs on hard floors. Plus, the brush roll is self-cleaning. I have a cat, so all of these features are important to keeping my home fur tumbleweed-free and containing any litter that gets out of the box.

Mopping is my second least favorite chore, and this Shark HydroVac MessMaster Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner is also 50 percent off, down to $149.95 from $299.99. It has the form factor of a regular vacuum cleaner, but it mops, too. I’m considering buying it so I can face the final boss of chores: Pressure washing the deck.

More Shark deals:

Shark vacuum deals

Shark robovac deals

Shark mop deals

Shark carpet cleaner deals

Shark air purifier deals

Shark hair styler deals

 
The best Black Friday deals including a jackery generator, airpods, a TV arranged on a plain background.

PopSci's Guide to Black Friday

The best Black Friday sales, deals, and everything else you need to know. Our team spends hundreds of collective hours searching and evaluating every deal we can find online, focusing on well-made and reviewed products for prices that make sense.

SHOP BLACK FRIDAY
 
Amanda Reed Avatar

Amanda Reed

Updates Writer

Amanda Reed is a commerce updates writer at Popular Science. She makes sure all product round-ups are up-to-date, shares deals happening all over the internet, and reviews various gizmos and gadgets.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.