My favorite Shark vacuum makes under-couch cleaning a breeze, and it’s 50% off for Cyber Monday

Vacuuming used to be one of my least favorite home chores. I didn’t like that I had to move all my furniture to get my floors fully clear, and I hated lugging a heavy vacuum around and getting tangled up in the cords. I despised this task until I bought the Shark Stratos cordless vacuum. It demolishes dust bunnies and sucks up dirt better than any vacuum I’ve had before. Best of all, it has a handy hinge that helps clean under couches and furniture. It’s 50% off for Cyber Monday if you want to end breaking your back while cleaning.

My favorite feature on the Shark Stratos cordless vacuum is the MultiFLEX wand, which allows you to bend the wand to clean under furniture (as you can see above), or fold it over itself for compact storage. I’m not the only one who loves this vacuum: It’s currently sold out at Amazon and about to sell out at Walmart. However, you can still find it on Shark’s website at its best price. This Shark vacuum has ultra-powerful suction to leave your floors debris-free. Clean IQ tech uses an infrared sensor to detect dirt and auto-boosts power for better pickup. It has some of the best suction among Shark vacs thanks to HyperVelocityPlus. A two-brush roll system gets deep into the carpet and also leaves no crumbs on hard floors. Plus, the brush roll is self-cleaning. I have a cat, so all of these features are important to keeping my home fur tumbleweed-free and containing any litter that gets out of the box.

Mopping is my second least favorite chore, and this Shark HydroVac MessMaster Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner is also 50 percent off, down to $149.95 from $299.99. It has the form factor of a regular vacuum cleaner, but it mops, too. I’m considering buying it so I can face the final boss of chores: Pressure washing the deck.

