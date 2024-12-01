My favorite Shark vacuum makes under-couch cleaning a breeze, and it’s 50% off for Cyber Monday

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Vacuuming used to be one of my least favorite home chores. I didn’t like that I had to move all my furniture to get my floors fully clear, and I hated lugging a heavy vacuum around and getting tangled up in the cords. I despised this task until I bought the Shark Stratos cordless vacuum. It demolishes dust bunnies and sucks up dirt better than any vacuum I’ve had before. Best of all, it has a handy hinge that helps clean under couches and furniture. It’s 50% off for Cyber Monday if you want to end breaking your back while cleaning.
Shark Stratos Cordless Vacuum $249.99 (Was $499.99)
My favorite feature on the Shark Stratos cordless vacuum is the MultiFLEX wand, which allows you to bend the wand to clean under furniture (as you can see above), or fold it over itself for compact storage. I’m not the only one who loves this vacuum: It’s currently sold out at Amazon and about to sell out at Walmart. However, you can still find it on Shark’s website at its best price. This Shark vacuum has ultra-powerful suction to leave your floors debris-free. Clean IQ tech uses an infrared sensor to detect dirt and auto-boosts power for better pickup. It has some of the best suction among Shark vacs thanks to HyperVelocityPlus. A two-brush roll system gets deep into the carpet and also leaves no crumbs on hard floors. Plus, the brush roll is self-cleaning. I have a cat, so all of these features are important to keeping my home fur tumbleweed-free and containing any litter that gets out of the box.
Mopping is my second least favorite chore, and this Shark HydroVac MessMaster Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner is also 50 percent off, down to $149.95 from $299.99. It has the form factor of a regular vacuum cleaner, but it mops, too. I’m considering buying it so I can face the final boss of chores: Pressure washing the deck.
More Shark deals:
Shark vacuum deals
- Shark NV356E Upright Vacuum $139.99 (Was $199.99)
- Shark ZU503AMZ Upright Vacuum $149.99 (Was $229.99)
- Shark IZ662H Cordless Vertex Pro Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum $249.99 (Was $449.99)
- Shark IW1120 Detect Pro Cordless Vacuum with PowerFins Brushroll $179.99 (Was $279.95)
- Shark IW3511 Detect Clean & Empty Auto-Empty System $279.99 (Was $449.99)
- Shark BU3521 Clean & Empty Lightweight Cordless Vacuum $229.99 (Was $349.99)
Shark robovac deals
- Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum $299.99 (Was $599)
- Shark AV2800ZE Robot Vacuum & Mop Combo $699.99 (Was $1,199.99)
- Shark AV2610WA Robot Vacuum & Mop Combo $488.49 (Was $699.99)
- Shark Robot Vacuum & Mop Combo $549.99 (Was $899.99)
- Shark RV2610WA Matrix Plus 2in1 Robot Vacuum & Mop with Sonic Mopping $349.99 (Was $699.99)
- Shark PowerDetect Self-Empty Robot Vacuum with NeverStuck Technology $399.99 (Was $799.99)
Shark mop deals
- Shark Steam Pickup 3-in-1 Steam Mop $169.99 (Was $199.99)
- Shark Steam & Scrub with Steam Blaster Technology All-in-One Hard Floor Steam Mop $99.99 (Was $159.99)
- Shark Steam & Scrub All-in-One Scrubbing and Sanitizing Hard Floor Steam Mop S8001 $119.99 9Was $139.99)
- Shark S3501 Steam Pocket Mop Hard Floor Cleaner $59.99 (Was $89.99)
Shark carpet cleaner deals
- Shark Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner $89.99 (Was $139.99)
- Shark Carpet Cleaner Machine $99.99 (Was $149.99)
- Shark CarpetXpert Upright Carpet & Area Rug Cleaner $149.99 (Was $199.99)
Shark air purifier deals
- Shark HP152 Purifier with Never Change Filter $149.99 (Was $249.99)
- Shark HP301 NeverChange Air Purifier MAX $229.99 (Was $299.99)
- Shark HP302 NeverChange Air Purifier MAX $249.99 (Was $329.99)
- Shark Air Purifier For Home Pets $119.99 (Was $239.99)
Shark hair styler deals
- Shark HD430 FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System $229 (Was $299.99)
- Shark Hair Dryer SpeedStyle RapidGloss Finisher and High-Velocity Dryer $159.99 (Was $199.99)
- Shark SpeedStyle Pro Professional Performance High-Velocity Hair Dryer $169.99 (Was $199.99)
- Shark SpeedStyle Pro Flex Professional Performance High-Velocity Hair Dryer $179 (Was $229.99)
- Shark HT202 SmoothStyle Heated Comb + Blow Dryer Brush $69 (Was $99.99)
PopSci's Guide to Black Friday
The best Black Friday sales, deals, and everything else you need to know. Our team spends hundreds of collective hours searching and evaluating every deal we can find online, focusing on well-made and reviewed products for prices that make sense.