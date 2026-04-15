Visit a WWII destroyer without leaving your sofa

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The USS Cassin Young at sea in 1944. Credit: CPhoM Paul Madden, USN / Navsource.org / Public Domain

The heavily armed Fletcher-class destroyer is an iconic piece of United States naval history. Although its name may not sound immediately familiar, the over 360-foot-long ship’s recognizable silhouette remains a hallmark example of World War II imagery. The 175 Fletcher-class vessels commissioned between 1942 and 1944 helped secure a victory over Axis forces, with some remaining in service through the Korean and Vietnam wars.

Only four of the destroyers remain afloat today, making it difficult for most people to see the historic vessels firsthand. However, Boston National Historical Park in Massachusetts now offers a decent alternative for history buffs everywhere: a 3D virtual tour of the institution’s own Fletcher-class ship, the USS Cassin Young. Announced in a social media post earlier this month, the project allows anyone to explore the massive vessel via their phone or laptop. Like physical museum exhibits, the tour includes multiple stopping points with information on the design, weaponry, and logistics of life aboard the ship, along with links to past videos about its history.

The destroyer was named in honor of Captain Cassin Young. Awarded the Medal of Honor for his service during the attack on Pearl Harbor, Young himself was later killed during the Naval Battle of Guadalcanal in 1942. Commissioned on December 31, 1943, the destroyer was deployed to the Pacific front to initially serve as a picket ship—the term for vessels tasked with warning her group of potential enemy counterattacks. From there, the USS Cassin Young participated in numerous events, including various combat encounters near Guam, Palau, and the Philippines.

The vessel eventually sustained damage from kamikaze attacks in 1945 before returning to San Pedro, California, for repairs and decommissioning in 1946. The USS Cassin Young was later recommissioned in 1951 for the Korean War, and served in various training exercises and tours around the world until its final retirement in 1960. In 1981, the destroyer opened to the public for tours at the Boston Naval Yard and was designated a National Historical Landmark five years later.