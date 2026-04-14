3D-printed suitcase includes foldout table, cup holder, and a secret snack compartment

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Air travel can be notoriously headache-inducing, even on the best days. While no single traveler can do much to lower outrageous prices on airport snacks or unnecessarily delayed security lines, Matty Benedetto recently envisioned a few ways to improve his own jet-setting experience. On his YouTube page, Unnecessary Inventions, Benedetto highlights an absolutely wild, 3D-printed suitcase decked out with multiple creative additions designed to make airport life at least a little bit more enjoyable. But as the inventor found out on the suitcase’s inaugural test run, there is a price to pay for putting form over function.

“With all of these rising issues at airports, it seems like the only logical thing for me to do is to work on a project that is solely dedicated to [traveling],” he explained during his video introduction.

I 3D Printed My Own Suitcase

Benedetto settled on 3D printing the suitcase exterior in multiple sections, then linked them together like Legos using metal dowels and adhesive glue. Understandably, not every component is 3D printed. Benedetto relied on standard parts like metal hinges to ensure a more rugged design, as well as stock wheels and a luggage handle extension. Both the suitcase’s dimensions and weight were major considerations throughout the process, which required him to balance the accessories with airline limits.

“Last but not least, I need some sort of unnecessary tech feature. Because it seems like every product these days has to be ‘smart,’” he added.

At first glance, the final product is honestly pretty enviable. Exterior add-ons include a hinged, flip-up table, MagSafe phone holder, snack jar, and even secret compartments in the feet to store an AirTag in case the luggage goes missing. There’s even a self-balancing, three-axis gimbal coffee cup holder designed to resist all the bumps and sudden stops that often accompany dashing between airport terminal gates. As for the “unnecessary tech feature,” Benedetto opted for a small device displaying travel information like his flight times, weather info, and his personal contact details on the screen.

The MagSafe accessory allows a traveler to attach their phone. Credit: Unnecessary Inventions / YouTube

Ironically, it wasn’t Benedetto’s custom, tricked out suitcase that the TSA flagged for additional screening—it was his everyday carry-on backpack. But despite all the thought Benedetto put into the overall design, the suitcase did meet its match in the small commuter plane’s overhead bin. Luckily, a flight attendant managed to find space for it in a cabin locker.

However, none of the flashy attachments mean much if the suitcase can’t endure being tossed around by baggage handlers—and this is where it unfortunately falls short. During a short flight from New York City to Burlington, Vermont, the bag suffered multiple hairline cracks along the exterior, while external accessory pieces like the snack compartment lid and coffee holder were nowhere to be found. On the plus side, the AirTag remained snug and secure inside the screw-on foot. So, while the overall idea is thoughtful and intriguing, it’ll take a bit more than 3D printing and dowel rods to pull off a truly rugged iteration.

“This one may just have to live in the archives as a project that was a great experiment that shall never be repeated again,” Benedetto concluded.