The Pinter countertop home brewing machine can now automatically make super popular Lagunitas beer at home

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Beer is easy to drink and even easier to screw up when you try to make it at home. It literally feels like working in a lab. There are carboys, airlocks, hydrometers, wort chillers, mash temperatures, sparge water ratios, and more cleaning than most people anticipate. Even getting a passable first batch requires a modest equipment investment and a willingness to troubleshoot. I have tried a few friends’ home brews that obviously didn’t work out just right. Blech.

The Pinter is a countertop machine that automates most of those issues away. You load in an ingredient pack, add water, seal it, and wait a few days. The same vessel that ferments serves as the tap. Now Lagunitas has partnered with Pinter to put an adapted version of one of their recipes into that system. The collaboration starts with Sumpin’ Easy, a citrus and pine-forward American Pale Wheat Ale, with more Lagunitas recipes planned for later this year.

What the Pinter actually does

It brews and dispenses from the same container. Lagunitas X Pinter

The Pinter is a single-vessel system, which matters more than it sounds. Most homebrew setups require you to ferment in one container, then transfer the finished beer into bottles or a keg before you can drink any of it. That transfer—called racking—is where a lot of batches go sideways. You’re introducing oxygen and potential contamination right at the finish line. With the Pinter, the sealed unit you fill at the start is the one you eventually pour from. No transfer, fewer variables. More importantly: fewer things to wash.

Ingredients come pre-packaged in Fresh Press packs—pre-measured malt extract, hops, and yeast formulated for the system. Load the pack, fill to the water line, seal it, wait. One pack makes 12 pints.

The conventional all-grain alternative involves mashing, sparging (my personal favorite bit of brewing jargon), a full hour boil with timed hop additions, rapidly chilling the wort, fermentation, and then either bottling or kegging. We’re talking three to six weeks minimum and a kitchen full of gadgets. With the Pinter you give up the ability to tinker in exchange for actually having beer at the end.

The beer: Sumpin’ Easy

The first Lagunitas recipe is Sumpin’ Easy, a pale wheat ale from their archive adapted for the Pinter. It’s in the approachable middle of the beer spectrum—lighter and softer than a straight pale ale thanks to the wheat, but the Ekuanot hops give it that citrus-and-pine character that keeps it interesting. It’s accessible, but not boring.

It’s also a forgiving style to ferment at home. Kitchen temperatures fluctuate, and a pale wheat ale handles that a lot better than something like a hefeweizen or a Czech pilsner, which can turn funky fast if conditions aren’t right. Lagunitas fans should know upfront: this isn’t A Little Sumpin’ Sumpin’, the longtime flagship wheat ale. It’s a related, lighter take from the archive, reworked specifically for the Pinter.

Why adapting a commercial recipe is harder than it sounds

The ingredient pack contains everything you need (except the water and time). Lagunitas X Pinter

A recipe that works at commercial scale doesn’t just shrink down cleanly to a twelve-pint countertop unit. Commercial fermentation tanks hold thousands of gallons in temperature-controlled rooms—all that thermal mass keeps conditions stable throughout the process. A home unit sitting on your kitchen counter is at the mercy of whatever your space is doing that week. Too cold and fermentation crawls; too warm and the yeast starts producing off-flavors.

Hop aroma behaves differently in a small sealed vessel than in an open commercial tank, too. And tap water chemistry varies enough from city to city that it can noticeably affect the finished beer. Professional brewers dial in their water’s mineral content for every style. Home brewers mostly just hope for the best.

Pinter addresses this through the Fresh Press packs themselves: malt extract instead of whole-grain mashes, yeast strains selected specifically for consistency without temperature control, and hop additions calibrated for the home environment. What comes out is described as inspired by the source recipe rather than a replica.

Availability and price

Available starting April 16 at pinter.com

Pinter machine retails at $249; at launch, Pinter is offering the limited-edition Lagunitas-branded hardware free with a monthly beer plan subscription

Lagunitas x Pinter beer packs are available as part of those monthly plans

A second Lagunitas recipe is expected later in 2026