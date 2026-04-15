The Home Depot is blowing out Ryobi power tools and batteries for the lowest prices of the year so far

Save on drills, drivers, saws, and pretty much anything else you need to do any DIY project on your list this year. This is a great time to buy into the Ryobi battery platform.

By Stan Horaczek

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Ryobi power tools on sale during spring black friday at The Home Depot
You can never have too many power tools. Ryobi

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It’s power tool season. The sound of DIY projects getting done ring through the spring air. But, before you can get to work, you need the right power tool kit. The Home Depot’s Spring Black Friday sale (April 9–22) has Ryobi gear at some of the lowest prices we’ve seen all year. The ONE+ 18V and 40V platforms are both well represented, and there are free-tool bundles on top of the discounts. Here are the best Ryobi deals available right now.

Ryobi ONE+ 18V Brushless 4-Mode High Torque Impact Wrench 4.0Ah Kit — $179 (was $269, save $90)

Home Depot
$269 $179
Ryobi ONE 18V brushless cordless mode high torque impact wrench kit
Never run out of torque.

Ryobi
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This 4-Mode high-torque impact wrench punches out up to 1,170 ft-lb of breakaway torque to loosen stubborn lug nuts, blast through rusted hardware, and perform serious mechanical work. It comes with a 4.0Ah battery and charger. If you’ve been holding out for a brushless impact wrench that doesn’t cost $300, this is it.

Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Compact Drill + Impact Driver Kit (2x 1.5Ah) — $179

Home Depot
$179 $179
Ryobi ONE HP 18v brushless cordless compact drill and impact driver kit
I have worn out too many impact drivers to pass up on a deal like this.

Ryobi
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If you have ever built anything, you know what you’re looking at. Ryobi’s HP Compact line packs brushless performance into a lighter, shorter body, so you get the torque of HP technology without the bulk of a full-size drill. Two 1.5Ah batteries, a charger, and a contractor bag round it out — for $179, this is the easiest path into the ONE+ HP ecosystem.

Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless 7-1/4-in. Circular Saw (Tool Only) — $139

Home Depot
$139 $139
Ryobi ONE HP 18V Brushless cordless circular saw
Let her rip. Literally.

Ryobi
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A full-size 7-1/4-in. blade, brushless motor, and enough power for corded-equivalent rip cuts. If you already have ONE+ batteries, this is the smart upgrade from a 5-1/2-in. or 6-1/2-in. compact model. Expect up to 370 cuts per 4.0Ah charge on 2×4 framing lumber.

Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless 10-in. Sliding Compound Miter Saw 4.0Ah HP Kit — $399

Home Depot
$399 $399
Ryobi ONE HP 18V Brushless Cordless 10-inch sliding compound miter saw
Show crown moulding who’s boss.

Ryobi
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The flagship hand tool in Ryobi’s ONE+ HP lineup. The 10-in. sliding compound miter saw delivers corded cutting performance from an 18V platform. It’s good for up to 550 cuts with the included 4.0Ah HP battery. It handles crown molding, deck boards, and framing lumber with bevel and miter stops, and the whole package is light enough to carry to a jobsite one-handed.

Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Compact One-Handed Reciprocating Saw (Tool Only) — $119

Home Depot
$119 $119
Ryobi One HP 18V Brushless compact one handed reciprocating saw
This is one reciprocating saw that’s actually safe to use one-handed.

Ryobi
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A one-handed reciprocating saw is one of those tools you didn’t know you needed until you tried to cut PVC in a crawlspace. Ryobi’s HP compact version is the lightest in the lineup, and the brushless motor still delivers 2x the cut speed of older brushed models.

More Ryobi Deals From Home Depot’s Spring Black Friday Sale

Drills, Drivers & Impact Drivers

Circular Saws

Reciprocating Saws

Miter Saws

Nailers

Sanders & Routers

Hedge Trimmers

Pole Saws & Chainsaws

Blowers & Vacuums

Pressure Washers

Combo Kits

Lawn Mowers

Outdoor & Other

 
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Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.