The Home Depot is blowing out Ryobi power tools and batteries for the lowest prices of the year so far

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It’s power tool season. The sound of DIY projects getting done ring through the spring air. But, before you can get to work, you need the right power tool kit. The Home Depot’s Spring Black Friday sale (April 9–22) has Ryobi gear at some of the lowest prices we’ve seen all year. The ONE+ 18V and 40V platforms are both well represented, and there are free-tool bundles on top of the discounts. Here are the best Ryobi deals available right now.

Ryobi ONE+ 18V Brushless 4-Mode High Torque Impact Wrench 4.0Ah Kit — $179 (was $269, save $90) Home Depot $269 $179 Never run out of torque. Ryobi See It

This 4-Mode high-torque impact wrench punches out up to 1,170 ft-lb of breakaway torque to loosen stubborn lug nuts, blast through rusted hardware, and perform serious mechanical work. It comes with a 4.0Ah battery and charger. If you’ve been holding out for a brushless impact wrench that doesn’t cost $300, this is it.

If you have ever built anything, you know what you’re looking at. Ryobi’s HP Compact line packs brushless performance into a lighter, shorter body, so you get the torque of HP technology without the bulk of a full-size drill. Two 1.5Ah batteries, a charger, and a contractor bag round it out — for $179, this is the easiest path into the ONE+ HP ecosystem.

Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless 7-1/4-in. Circular Saw (Tool Only) — $139 Home Depot $139 $139 Let her rip. Literally. Ryobi See It

A full-size 7-1/4-in. blade, brushless motor, and enough power for corded-equivalent rip cuts. If you already have ONE+ batteries, this is the smart upgrade from a 5-1/2-in. or 6-1/2-in. compact model. Expect up to 370 cuts per 4.0Ah charge on 2×4 framing lumber.

Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless 10-in. Sliding Compound Miter Saw 4.0Ah HP Kit — $399 Home Depot $399 $399 Show crown moulding who’s boss. Ryobi See It

The flagship hand tool in Ryobi’s ONE+ HP lineup. The 10-in. sliding compound miter saw delivers corded cutting performance from an 18V platform. It’s good for up to 550 cuts with the included 4.0Ah HP battery. It handles crown molding, deck boards, and framing lumber with bevel and miter stops, and the whole package is light enough to carry to a jobsite one-handed.

A one-handed reciprocating saw is one of those tools you didn’t know you needed until you tried to cut PVC in a crawlspace. Ryobi’s HP compact version is the lightest in the lineup, and the brushless motor still delivers 2x the cut speed of older brushed models.

More Ryobi Deals From Home Depot’s Spring Black Friday Sale

Drills, Drivers & Impact Drivers

Circular Saws

Reciprocating Saws

Miter Saws

Nailers

Sanders & Routers

Hedge Trimmers

Pole Saws & Chainsaws

Blowers & Vacuums

Pressure Washers

Combo Kits

Lawn Mowers

Outdoor & Other