The Home Depot is blowing out Ryobi power tools and batteries for the lowest prices of the year so far

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It’s power tool season. The sound of DIY projects getting done ring through the spring air. But, before you can get to work, you need the right power tool kit. The Home Depot’s Spring Black Friday sale (April 9–22) has Ryobi gear at some of the lowest prices we’ve seen all year. The ONE+ 18V and 40V platforms are both well represented, and there are free-tool bundles on top of the discounts. Here are the best Ryobi deals available right now.
Ryobi ONE+ 18V Brushless 4-Mode High Torque Impact Wrench 4.0Ah Kit — $179 (was $269, save $90)Home Depot
This 4-Mode high-torque impact wrench punches out up to 1,170 ft-lb of breakaway torque to loosen stubborn lug nuts, blast through rusted hardware, and perform serious mechanical work. It comes with a 4.0Ah battery and charger. If you’ve been holding out for a brushless impact wrench that doesn’t cost $300, this is it.
Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Compact Drill + Impact Driver Kit (2x 1.5Ah) — $179Home Depot
If you have ever built anything, you know what you’re looking at. Ryobi’s HP Compact line packs brushless performance into a lighter, shorter body, so you get the torque of HP technology without the bulk of a full-size drill. Two 1.5Ah batteries, a charger, and a contractor bag round it out — for $179, this is the easiest path into the ONE+ HP ecosystem.
Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless 7-1/4-in. Circular Saw (Tool Only) — $139Home Depot
A full-size 7-1/4-in. blade, brushless motor, and enough power for corded-equivalent rip cuts. If you already have ONE+ batteries, this is the smart upgrade from a 5-1/2-in. or 6-1/2-in. compact model. Expect up to 370 cuts per 4.0Ah charge on 2×4 framing lumber.
Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless 10-in. Sliding Compound Miter Saw 4.0Ah HP Kit — $399Home Depot
The flagship hand tool in Ryobi’s ONE+ HP lineup. The 10-in. sliding compound miter saw delivers corded cutting performance from an 18V platform. It’s good for up to 550 cuts with the included 4.0Ah HP battery. It handles crown molding, deck boards, and framing lumber with bevel and miter stops, and the whole package is light enough to carry to a jobsite one-handed.
Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Compact One-Handed Reciprocating Saw (Tool Only) — $119Home Depot
A one-handed reciprocating saw is one of those tools you didn’t know you needed until you tried to cut PVC in a crawlspace. Ryobi’s HP compact version is the lightest in the lineup, and the brushless motor still delivers 2x the cut speed of older brushed models.
More Ryobi Deals From Home Depot’s Spring Black Friday Sale
Drills, Drivers & Impact Drivers
- Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless ½-in. Hammer Drill Kit (1.5Ah) $99
- Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless 4-Mode Impact Driver (Tool Only) $104
Circular Saws
- Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Compact 6-½-in. Circular Saw (Tool Only) $94
- Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless 5-½-in. Circular Saw Kit (4.0Ah) $99
Reciprocating Saws
Miter Saws
- Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless 7-¼-in. Sliding Compound Miter Saw $214
- Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless 7-¼-in. Compound Miter Saw (Tool Only) $164
Nailers
- Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless AirStrike 30° Framing Nailer (Tool Only) $279
- Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless 18-Gauge AirStrike Brad Nailer (Tool Only) $154
- Ryobi ONE+ 18V 18-Gauge AirStrike Brad Nailer (Tool Only) $124
- Ryobi ONE+ 18V AirStrike 16-Gauge Finish Nailer (Tool Only) $194
- Ryobi ONE+ 18V AirStrike 23-Gauge Pin Nailer (Tool Only) $144
Sanders & Routers
- Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless 5-in. Random Orbit Sander (Tool Only) $104
- Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless 5-in. Random Orbit Sander (Tool Only) $35
- Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Compact Router Kit (2.0Ah HP) $164
Hedge Trimmers
- Ryobi 40V HP Whisper Series 26-in. Hedge Trimmer (Tool Only) $254
- Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 26-in. Hedge Trimmer 2.0Ah Kit $234
- Ryobi 40V 18-in. Pole Hedge Trimmer 2.0Ah Kit $194
Pole Saws & Chainsaws
- Ryobi 40V 10-in. Pole Saw 2.0Ah Kit $174
- Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 16-in. Chainsaw 4.0Ah Kit $239
- Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 20-in. Chainsaw (Tool Only) $329
Blowers & Vacuums
- Ryobi ONE+ 18V 90 MPH 250 CFM Leaf Blower/Sweeper Kit (2.0Ah) $54
- Ryobi 40V Vac Attack Leaf Vacuum/Mulcher 5.0Ah Kit $204
- Ryobi 40V HP 100 MPH 600 CFM Leaf Blower/Mulcher/Vac (2x 4.0Ah) $274
- Ryobi 40V HP Whisper Series 190 MPH 730 CFM Backpack Blower (2x 6.0Ah) $549
Pressure Washers
- Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless EZClean 600 PSI Power Cleaner (4.0Ah) $134
- Ryobi 40V HP Brushless EZClean 600 PSI Power Cleaner (2.0Ah) $174
- Ryobi 40V HP Whisper Series 2000 PSI Pressure Washer (Tool Only) $349
Combo Kits
- Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless 5-Tool Combo Kit (4.0Ah + 2.0Ah HP) $317
- Ryobi ONE+ 18V 10-Tool Combo Kit (1x 1.5Ah + 2x 4.0Ah) $629
- Ryobi ONE+ 18V 12-Tool Combo Kit (1x 1.5Ah + 2x 4.0Ah) $649
Lawn Mowers
- Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless 16-in. Push Mower (2x 4.0Ah) $269 (was $319)
- Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 20-in. Push Mower 6.0Ah Kit (plus free 40V blower, while supplies last) $359 (was $429)
Outdoor & Other
- Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Trimmer + 510 CFM Blower Combo Kit (4.0Ah, plus free select tool) $299 (was $379)
- Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Pet Stick Vacuum 4.0Ah HP Kit $199 (was $279)
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