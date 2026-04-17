REI has more than 50 hiking pags, backpacks, and travel bags on sale for clearance prices right now

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You need the right gear if you’re headed outdoors, and you’ll need a reliable bag to hold it all. Right now, REI has 50+ packs and bags on sale , with discounts up to 50% off gear from Gregory, Osprey, NEMO, Herschel, and more. The best deals in the drop: the Gregory Baltoro 65 is down to $243.73 from $349.95, the Osprey Raptor Pro 18 hydration pack is $153.73 (was $280), and the NEMO Vantage 26 daypack is $108.73 (down from $199.95). Outlet stock doesn’t get restocked — when sizes and colors are gone, they’re gone. They’re all guaranteed great for lugging snacks on the trail.
Gregory Baltoro 65 Pack (Men's) $243.73 (was $349.95)See It
If you’ve spent any time on gear forums, the Baltoro needs no introduction. This burly rig is one of the more consistently well-reviewed backpacking packs Gregory makes. Its buiit-in torso-adjustment system gets people to the right fit and the suspended mesh back panel that keeps airflow moving on hot climbs. The 65-liter volume covers 4–5-day trips without pushing you into extended-expedition territory. Closeout pricing at 30% off lands it roughly $100 below what it’s selling for new at full-price retailers right now.
Osprey Raptor Pro 18 Hydration Pack (Men's) $153.73 (was $280.00)See It
The difference between a basic hydration vest and a proper MTB pack becomes obvious around hour three on a technical trail. The Raptor Pro 18 is built to keep things where they belong so you don’t waste time on the trail. The dedicated tool-roll organizer, ventilated back panel, and 2.5L reservoir all stay put for your entire ride. At $153.73 with 45% off from $280, it’s the kind of upgrade worth pulling the trigger on when the outlet prices it this low.
NEMO Vantage 26 L Endless Promise Daypack $108.73 (was $199.95)See It
NEMO will repair or replace this pack for life under their Endless Promise program. You don’t need to register it or keep track of your receipt. It’s a blessing for the disorganized dirt bags (a term of endearment in the hiking world) out there. The 26-liter size has a laptop sleeve and a padded hipbelt, and the shape transitions cleanly between a commute bag and a day-hike pack without looking purpose-built for either.
The North Face Nuptse Tote Bag $58.73 (was $99.00)See It
The Nuptse Tote is one of TNF’s most consistently popular lifestyle bags. It looks like someone took a puffer jacket and transformed it into a handy way to carry your well-worn copy of Into Thin Air. This one makes a great gift even if the person receiving it rarely gets into the woods.
Gregory backpacking packs at REI outlet
- Gregory Baltoro 75 Pack – Closeout (Men’s) $264.73 (was $379.95)
- Gregory Deva 60 Pack – Closeout (Women’s) $208.73 (was $349.95)
- Gregory Deva 70 Pack – Closeout (Women’s) $226.73 (was $379.95)
- Gregory Maven 45 Pack – Closeout (Women’s) $148.73 (was $229.95)
- Gregory Maven 55 Pack – Closeout (Women’s) $187.73 (was $269.95)
- Gregory Maven 65 Pack – Closeout (Women’s) $166.73 (was $299.95)
- Gregory Paragon 58 Pack – Closeout (Men’s) $194.73 (was $279.95)
- Gregory Katmai 65 Pack – Closeout (Men’s Plus Sizes) $215.73 (was $309.95)
- Gregory Kalmia 60 Pack – Closeout (Women’s Plus Sizes) $215.73 (was $309.95)
Daypacks and technical packs at REI outlet
- Gregory Rhune 20 Pack – Closeout $70.73 (was $129.95)
- Gregory Rhune 22 Pack – Closeout $81.73 (was $149.95)
- Gregory Rhune 25 Pack – Closeout $75.73 (was $139.95)
- Gregory Juno 24 Pack (Women’s) $96.73 (was $149.95)
- NEMO Vantage 20 L Endless Promise Daypack $97.73 (was $179.95)
- NEMO Vantage 30 L Endless Promise Daypack $148.73 (was $229.95)
- NEMO Vantage 40 L Endless Promise Daypack $161.73 (was $249.95)
- ALPS Mountaineering Contour 30 Pack $58.73 (was $99.99)
- Salewa Fanes 24 L Pack $73.73 (was $149.95)
- Mammut Nirvana 22 Snow Pack (Women’s) $102.73 (was $159.95)
Travel and commuter bags at REI outlet
- Osprey Transporter Roll-Top Pack $89.73 (was $165.00)
- Osprey Transporter Panel Loader Pack $89.73 (was $165.00)
- Osprey Arcane Roll-Top Waterproof 18 Pack $131.73 (was $240.00)
- Herschel Supply Co. City Pack $50.73 (was $85.00)
- Herschel Supply Co. Nova Travel Pack $51.73 (was $80.00)
- Herschel Supply Co. Retreat Pack $74.73 (was $150.00)
Hydration packs at REI outlet
- Gregory Inertia 18 H2O Hydration Pack – Closeout (Men’s) $76.73 (was $119.95)
- Gregory Salvo 8 H2O Hydration Pack $75.73 (was $139.95)
- Gregory Salvo 16 H2O Hydration Pack (Men’s) $81.73 (was $149.95)
- ALPS Mountaineering Hydro Trail 15 Hydration Pack $75.73 (was $139.99)
- ALPS Mountaineering Hydro Trail 17 Hydration Pack $94.73 (was $159.99)
- NEMO Resolve 25 L Endless Promise Technical Active Pack (Women’s) $124.73 (was $179.95)
- NEMO Resolve 25 L Endless Promise Technical Active Pack (Men’s) $124.73 (was $179.95)
Duffels, totes, and luggage at REI outlet
- ALPS Mountaineering Venture 130 Duffel $63.73 (was $99.99)
- Helly Hansen Hightide Waterproof Duffel Bag – 65 L $103.73 (was $190.00)
- NEMO Double Haul 30 L Convertible Duffel and Tote $96.73 (was $149.95)
- Herschel Supply Co. Weather-Resistant Heritage Duffel Bag $64.73 (was $120.00)
- Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffel Tech $95.73 (was $160.00)
- Salewa Fanes Duffel 35 L $76.73 (was $129.95)
- Osprey Ozone 4-Wheel Luggage – 85 L/27″ $219.73 (was $400.00)
Hip packs and slings at REI outlet
- Nathan Limitless 2-Liter Sling Pack $37.73 (was $70.00)
- Nathan Limitless 6-Liter Sling Pack $53.73 (was $100.00)
- Nathan Limitless 8-Liter Sling Pack $64.73 (was $120.00)
- Nathan Pinnacle Hydration Belt $37.73 (was $70.00)
- Gregory Nano Waist Pack $22.73 (was $39.95)
- Gregory Rhune Belt Bag – Closeout $24.73 (was $39.95)
- Herschel Supply Co. Settlement Hip Pack $32.73 (was $55.00)
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