REI has more than 50 hiking pags, backpacks, and travel bags on sale for clearance prices right now

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You need the right gear if you’re headed outdoors, and you’ll need a reliable bag to hold it all. Right now, REI has 50+ packs and bags on sale , with discounts up to 50% off gear from Gregory, Osprey, NEMO, Herschel, and more. The best deals in the drop: the Gregory Baltoro 65 is down to $243.73 from $349.95, the Osprey Raptor Pro 18 hydration pack is $153.73 (was $280), and the NEMO Vantage 26 daypack is $108.73 (down from $199.95). Outlet stock doesn’t get restocked — when sizes and colors are gone, they’re gone. They’re all guaranteed great for lugging snacks on the trail.



If you’ve spent any time on gear forums, the Baltoro needs no introduction. This burly rig is one of the more consistently well-reviewed backpacking packs Gregory makes. Its buiit-in torso-adjustment system gets people to the right fit and the suspended mesh back panel that keeps airflow moving on hot climbs. The 65-liter volume covers 4–5-day trips without pushing you into extended-expedition territory. Closeout pricing at 30% off lands it roughly $100 below what it’s selling for new at full-price retailers right now.



The difference between a basic hydration vest and a proper MTB pack becomes obvious around hour three on a technical trail. The Raptor Pro 18 is built to keep things where they belong so you don’t waste time on the trail. The dedicated tool-roll organizer, ventilated back panel, and 2.5L reservoir all stay put for your entire ride. At $153.73 with 45% off from $280, it’s the kind of upgrade worth pulling the trigger on when the outlet prices it this low.



NEMO will repair or replace this pack for life under their Endless Promise program. You don’t need to register it or keep track of your receipt. It’s a blessing for the disorganized dirt bags (a term of endearment in the hiking world) out there. The 26-liter size has a laptop sleeve and a padded hipbelt, and the shape transitions cleanly between a commute bag and a day-hike pack without looking purpose-built for either.



The Nuptse Tote is one of TNF’s most consistently popular lifestyle bags. It looks like someone took a puffer jacket and transformed it into a handy way to carry your well-worn copy of Into Thin Air. This one makes a great gift even if the person receiving it rarely gets into the woods.

Gregory backpacking packs at REI outlet

Daypacks and technical packs at REI outlet

Travel and commuter bags at REI outlet

Hydration packs at REI outlet

Duffels, totes, and luggage at REI outlet

Hip packs and slings at REI outlet