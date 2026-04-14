Segway launches MUXI, a compact, urban-friendly utility ebike designed for city living

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We first spotted Segway’s MUXI in January 2026 at CES in Las Vegas, and this softer-edged, city-friendly utility ebike is now available to order. The more compact counterpart to a cargo bike, the MUXI is low, approachable, a little Vespa-ish, and easy to live (and go to work) with. There are no top-tube gymnastics to perform, no haul sprawl to wrestle, but still enough available space to pick up odds and ends or a friend. Apartment dwellers will still want to take the 78-pound bike up the elevator, but riding it will elevate your mood in return.

The MUXI is a tidy electric bike that translates stout hardware into a steady ride when navigating stop signs and side streets. The low standover frame and upright geometry promise an easy on-off rhythm, which makes a lot of sense in dense urban environments, especially for smaller riders. A 716Wh removable battery and direct-drive, single-speed setup keep the experience clean, quiet, and uncluttered, while a 750W rear-hub motor with 80Nm of torque gives it enough shove to leave the light with purpose instead of wobble. Segway says range can stretch up to 80 miles, which turns this from neighborhood runabout into something that can credibly cover a long commute or a coast-to-couch loop without low-battery anxiety ruining the vibe. The 20 x 3-inch tires with hydraulic disc brakes should add a little cushion and composure, too, for less chatter and more glide. Plus, the Intelligent Ride System layers in adaptive pedal assist alongside 600-lumen auto headlight, brake lights, GPS-based security features, and a TFT display that keeps the cockpit crisp.



Segway spent real time thinking about the daily texture of ownership. Hill Descent Control, regenerative braking, and traction control keep things calmer when the road gets slick, or the bike is carrying extra weight from a grocery detour or school pickup (after all, it’s got a 418 lbs. capacity). Then come the comfort and convenience touches: a built-in cupholder, optional fenders, front and middle baskets, and/or a passenger kit, plus the add-on Xiro automatic dropper post coming soon for even easier stop-and-go moves.

The Segway MUXI can be ordered now in Olive Rush or Dusty Sage through Segway with dealer fulfillment, starting at $1,699.99.