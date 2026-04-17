Rare rotting-flesh smelling flower blooming at a Massachusetts college

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What’s big, rare, and smells like literal death? If you guessed a corpse, you’re not wrong. The pungent flower in question is a tropical plant called titan arum (Amorphophallus titanum), a species of corpse flower. Appropriately, people say it smells like rotting flesh.

The stinky plants are rare and native to the Indonesian island of Sumatra. Nevertheless, a corpse flower named “Pangy” calls Massachusetts’ Mount Holyoke College home, where it has just bloomed, according to the Associated Press.

“Terrible,” “horrible,” “putrid,” and “rotten” are just some of the one-worded descriptions the blooming has inspired, per a Mount Holyoke College social media video. One person has a more inspired take: “Impressive. I don’t think I’ve smelled a flower that smells like that anywhere, so very impressive.”

The chances to be impressed by a titan arum are few, however, because its blooming cycle is brief and occurs every five to seven years. Researchers reportedly discovered the chemistry behind its pungent odor in 2024.

“A few people who have come in since have described the smell as being unbearable, tangy, like a trash can — it’s overwhelming,” Tom Clark, director and curator of the Mount Holyoake College Botanic Garden, told the Associated Press. “But that odor is there for a purpose. It’s there to attract pollinators, flies in particular.”

Here’s everything you wanted to know about corpse flowers but were afraid to ask.

What makes corpse flowers so smelly?

Several chemical compounds contribute to this smell. Sufides are the key odorant. Dimethyl trisulfide gives the flower its rotting animal-like sulfury odor. Dimethyl disulfide is a lesser, but still present smell like garlic. Additionally, a chemical found in sweaty feet called isovaleric acid and compound that smells like a mix of garlic and cheese called methyl thiolacetate are also present. The last scent to hit your nose before the flowering structure collapses after a few days is trimethylamine. This compound smells like dead fish.

What else makes corpse flowers stick out?

That signature smell isn’t the only striking feature of this plant. The titan arum creates the biggest unbranched cluster of flowers on earth. If you’re thinking to yourself, I only see one flower, that’s because the structure you’re looking at is not a flower. It’s a spadix (the tall pole-looking thing) and a spathe (a kind of leaf). There are many small flowers at the bottom of the spadix. Speaking of the spathe, regardless of what inspired the species’ genus name (Amorphophallus) its resemblance to the male genitalia is self-evident.

How big are corpse flowers?

Amorphophallus titanum has the largest known unbranched inflorescence in the plant kingdom. The bloom can grow up to eight feet tall, according to the United States Botanical Garden with some individual plants reaching heights of 12 feet.

Why do their flowers disappear so quickly?

Generally, corpse flowers can take about seven to nine years to bloom. Some will only bloom once every few decades. They also do not have an annual blooming cycle like many other plants, and will only bloom when it has enough energy to do so.

The corpse flower stores its energy in a swollen base at the stem–called a corm–that weighs about 100 pounds. Corpse flowers have the largest known corm in the plant kingdom. If it is a non-flowering year, one leaf about the size of a small tree will shoot from the corm. The leaf will then branch out into three sections, with each part growing more leaflets. After several years, the plant will finally gather enough energy needed to bloom. The bloom can then only be held for about 24 to 36 hours before collapsing.

Are corpse flowers endangered?

Like in botanical gardens, corpse flowers are rare in nature as well. The species Amorphophallus titanum is listed as Endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Some botanists estimate that there are fewer than 1,000 individual plants in the wild. The IUCN also estimates that the population has decreased by more than half over the past 150 years. Logging and turning the plant’s habitat into land for palm oil plantations are believed to be the reasons behind the decline.

Are they dangerous to more than just our noses?

According to the Chicago Botanic Garden, each corpse flower can produce over 400 fruits with two seeds. The fruits will go from a gold color to a rich crimson. They are fully ripe about six months after pollination.

However, don’t eat them. Their fruit is poisonous to humans. Large, orange-beaked birds called the rhinoceros hornbill typically eat the fruit and disperse the seeds.