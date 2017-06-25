Popular Science Homepage MAKE IT RAIN AS DROUGHT LOOMS, METEOROLOGISTS RACE TO SEE IF CLOUD SEEDING REALLY WORKS What's New Science Here's what happens when lightning doesn't hit the ground Upside down lightning is a seemingly rare weather event. By Claire Maldarelli posted Jun 25th, 2017 Lightning usually strikes Earth. Except when it doesn't. Read on. Environment Most people don't see how climate change is affecting their lives—and that's a problem Heidi Cullen is the blame changer. By Hillary Rosner posted Jun 25th, 2017 For someone who’s been immersed in the scary realities of global warming for so long, Heidi Cullen is surprisingly optimistic. Read on. DIY The best Apple Music tricks and add-ons Get to grips with Apple's streaming app. By David Nield posted Jun 25th, 2017 Millions of tracks, tons of features, apps across desktop and mobile—Apple Music is a big beast. Here's how to make sense of it. Environment A storm chaser talks about the most dangerous storms of her career Not just a weather girl. Jaclyn Whittal, On-Camera Meteorologist at The Weather Network. As told to Rachel Feltman posted Jun 24th, 2017 Jaclyn Whittal has chased some intense storms, but nothing compares to the El Reno tornado. Space So, you want to terraform Mars? Here's one way to do it. Climate change could make the red planet livable within 100 years. By Mary Beth Griggs posted Jun 24th, 2017 Mars is known as the Red Planet, but we could color it green. DIY Set phone reminders for anything Outsource your memory. By David Nield posted Jun 24th, 2017 One of the smartest tricks your phone can do: Remind you about an event at just the right time or even place. Here's how to set up custom reminders. Military The future of the Air Force is fighter pilots leading drone swarms into battle Cheap, unmanned wingmen could add punch and protection to fighter formations. By Kelsey D. Atherton posted Jun 23rd, 2017 A relatively inexpensive unmanned drone could change how the air force fights its wars… Space Recycled Falcon 9 rocket survives one of SpaceX's most challenging landings yet Challenge accepted. By Sarah Fecht posted Jun 23rd, 2017 Today's rocket booster came down hard, but otherwise it was a successful landing. Don't get too hyped about 'Planet 10' just yet NASA's Curiosity Mars rover looks so small and alone in this amazing new photo The Curiosity rover and other spacecraft are learning to think for themselves Entertainment Why Morse code is actually a really weird way to communicate An excerpt from Your Brain is a Time Machine. By Dean Buonomano posted Jun 23rd, 2017 Why is time so important to Morse code? Environment #PopSciLovesNature and so do you We asked you to show us your best nature photos, and you delivered! Here are some of our faves. By Mallory Johns posted Jun 23rd, 2017 Beautiful nature photos taken by you, our dear readers. Use #PopSciLovesNature to get yours added to the list. Space Don't get too hyped about 'Planet 10' just yet Another day, another hypothetical object on the outskirts of the solar system. By Sarah Fecht posted Jun 23rd, 2017 Something weird is going on out there, but scientists can't say for sure that it's a hidden planet. These bamboo bed sheets reach new levels of softness Save 40 percent off a luxurious set of natural yarns that stay soft and wrinkle-free. By Stack Commerce posted Jun 23rd, 2017 40 percent off bamboo bedsheets. Science Finding NASA's Curiosity rover, art-attacking microbes, and other amazing images of the week Newsworthy eye candy By Sara Kiley Watson posted Jun 23rd, 2017 Our favorite images from this week in science, health, and environmental news. DIY How to beach-proof your phone Protect it from sun, sand, and seawater. By Sophie Bushwick posted Jun 23rd, 2017 Heat, sand, and water can destroy electronics. But that doesn't mean you have to leave your phone home when you visit the beach. Just take these precautions. Environment A border wall made of solar panels wouldn't actually be good for the environment Is this a bright idea? By Kendra Pierre-Louis posted Jun 23rd, 2017 In recent statements, President Trump has suggested the border wall will be solar. We dig into what that might look like. Technology As drought looms, could this team of scientists prove cloud seeding works? The Mod Squad. By Sarah Scoles Illustrations by Stuart Patience posted Jun 23rd, 2017 With drought parching the West, seeding clouds for snow is more important than ever. Technology As drought looms, could this team of scientists prove cloud seeding works? Tech news catch-up: Amazon ate Whole Foods, Verizon ate Yahoo, and lots of new video games! Buying Whole Foods could complete an Amazon ecosystem a decade in the making American and Chinese aircraft could be flying 4,000 miles per hour by 2030 From Our Blogs: Nexus Media News Some clouds are full of little lollipop-shaped ice crystals They've got scientists looking at clouds in a whole new way. By Marlene Cimons Nexus Media posted Jun 22nd, 2017 Researchers discovered lollipop-shaped crystals after scrutinizing more than 5 million images taken during a 2009 flight through a large cloud system in southwest… Health To ease lower back pain, yoga might be just as good as physical therapy And a heck of a lot cheaper. By Sarah Fecht posted Jun 22nd, 2017 Gentle yoga might be able to ease chronic lower back pain just as well as physical therapy. Animals Birds' ability to fly could determine the shape of their eggs Not all eggs are created equal. By Aparna Nathan posted Jun 22nd, 2017 A recent study has found that birds that can fly have more elliptical and asymmetric eggs. Health The lone star tick can make you allergic to meat, and that's not even the worst of it The tick's territory is spreading. By Sara Chodosh posted Jun 22nd, 2017 As if ticks weren't horrifying enough already, now they can give you allergies—or worse. Optimize your WiFi network with NetSpot Fix dead zones and save 72 percent off this top-rated app. By Stack Commerce posted Jun 22nd, 2017 Optimize your WiFi network with NetSpot. Fix dead zones and save 72 percent off this top-rated app. Health You might not be allergic to penicillin anymore Reactions to the antibiotic can fade over time. By Sophie Bushwick posted Jun 22nd, 2017 Although penicillin allergies can resolve over time, many medical professionals do not know this, and few refer their patients to allergists for re-testing. Environment A hotter planet might make hurricanes more destructive Here's how. By Sarah Fecht posted Jun 22nd, 2017 In a warmer world, tropical cyclones may go from bad to worse. Environment In a Montana town, a record-breaking 103-degree swing in 24 hours Loma's weather in January 1972 is a fascinating exemplar of sudden temperature spikes and drops. By Sara Chodosh posted Jun 22nd, 2017 In many parts of the U.S., it's not uncommon for a summery afternoon to transform into a below-zero night. But no place has felt a greater 24-hour change in the mercury… Military American and Chinese aircraft could be flying 4,000 miles per hour by 2030 This new ramjet engine could triple the range of Chinese missiles China is building the world's fastest amphibious fighting vehicle China just flew a 130-foot, solar-powered drone designed to stay in the air for months China's new submarine engine is poised to revolutionize underwater warfare Environment How a wildfire kicked up a 45,000-foot column of flames In 2011, a New Mexico wildfire went from normal to nuclear. Three local scientists set out to learn why. By Kyle Dickman posted Jun 21st, 2017 In 2011, a New Mexico wildfire went from normal to nuclear. Three local scientists set out to why. Health What is sickle cell disease? The disease that primarily affects African Americans in the United States still has no cure. By Claire Maldarelli posted Jun 21st, 2017 Sickle cell disease afflicts millions of people worldwide; in the United States alone, about 100,000 people live with the blood condition. Space NASA's Curiosity Mars rover looks so small and alone in this amazing new photo Just a pale blue dot. By Rachel Feltman posted Jun 21st, 2017 NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter caught Curiosity hard at work. Space The Curiosity rover and other spacecraft are learning to think for themselves Autonomous science-bots will make it easier to explore our solar system … and beyond. By Sarah Fecht posted Jun 21st, 2017 Smarter spacecraft can help us explore more efficiently. Ask Anything Peeing in the pool is actually really bad for you Do probiotics actually do anything? What actually causes body odor? Is breakfast really the most important meal of the day? What's the best way to crack an egg? Physics has the answer. DIY/Projects The best Apple Music tricks and add-ons Set phone reminders for anything How to beach-proof your phone 8 new skills you can learn by watching YouTube How to choose the right smartwatch for you Editor's Picks Scientists are trying to confirm the existence of a giant ringed planet Stephen Hawking says we have 100 years to colonize a new planet—or die. Could we do it? SpaceX has proven it can reuse its rockets—now what? There's a whole new species of cloud Wikipedia bots spent years fighting silent, tiny battles with each other