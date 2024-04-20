Amazon has a bulk snack sale going on just in time for 4/20
Save on Red Bull, Barilla pasta, Animal Crackers, Perfect Bars, Kodiak Cakes, and more. This is a solid chance to stock up.
Groceries are expensive right now, which means a bad case of the munchies can really set you back. That’s bad timing for this 4/20 holiday, which typically involves copious snack consumption. Amazon, however, has decided to be a chill bro and put a bunch of bulk snacks on discount. Even if you’re not doing any 4/20 celebrating, you can appreciate saving a couple bucks on a case of Red Bull, a doomsday-worthy cache of Fig Newtons, and enough Goldfish Crackers to satisfy an entire Kindergarten class for an entire day (those little ones really hammer down the Goldfish). These aren’t wimpy deals, either. Most of these prices are the lowest we’ve seen all year.
- OREO Mini Cookies, CHIPS AHOY! Mini Cookies, SOUR PATCH KIDS Candy & Nutter Butter Bites Cookies & Candy Variety Pack, 32 Snack Packs $17 (was $22)
- belVita Breakfast Sandwich Dark Chocolate Creme Breakfast Biscuits, Value Pack, 12 Packs (2 Sandwiches Per Pack) $10 (was $12)
- Red Bull Energy Drink, 16 Fl Oz Cans, 12 Pack $32 (was $38)
- Red Bull Sugar Free, 8.4-Ounce Cans 2 pack of 12 (total count 24) $34 (was $39)
- StarKist Premium White Chicken – 2.6 oz Pouch (Pack of 12) $14 (was $22)
- Newtons Soft & Fruit Chewy Fig Cookies, 48 Snack Packs (2 Cookies Per Pack, 4 Boxes) $20 (was $25)
- Jack Link’s Beef Sticks, Zero Sugar, Original – Protein Snack, Meat Stick with 6g of Protein, Made with 100% Beef, No Added MSG – 0.92 Oz (Pack of 20) $18 (was $23)
- Lindt LINDOR White Chocolate Candy Truffles, Mother’s Day Chocolate, 25.4 oz., 60 Count $16 (was $19)
- Barnum’s Original Animal Crackers, 12 Snack Packs $5 (was $7)
- Barilla Ready Pasta, Rotini, 7 oz. Pouch (pack of 7) $10 (was $14)
- Nabisco Sweet Treats Cookie Variety Pack OREO, OREO Golden & CHIPS AHOY!, 30 Snack Packs (2 Cookies Per Pack) $10 (was $12)
- Four Sigmatic Mushroom Coffee K-Cups with Probiotic, Organic and Fair Trade Coffee, Organic and Fair Trade with Turkey Tail, Chaga, Prebiotics, CFU shelf-stable, Heat Resistant, 24 Count $25 (was $29)
- Nabisco Team Favorites Variety Pack, OREO Mini, CHIPS AHOY! Mini, Teddy Grahams Honey & Barnum’s Animal Crackers, 30 Snack Packs $10 (was $12)
- Perfect Bar, Dark Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Protein Bar, High Protein, Organic, Gluten Free, Soy Free, Non GMO, No Sugar Alcohols, 2.3 Ounce Bar, 10 Count $19 (was $22)
- Kodiak Cakes Protein Pancake Power Cakes, Flapjack and Waffle Baking Mix, Buttermilk, 20 Oz, (Pack of 6) $26 (was $32)