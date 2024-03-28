Breville makes our favorite smart ovens and they’re all 20% off at Amazon right now
Get our top-rated smart oven that does way more than air fryer for 20 percent off right now at Amazon.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Going out to eat has gotten ridiculously expensive. Have you seen the price of a fast food hash brown lately? Jump scare. That’s why it makes so much sense to invest in a good air fryer. Live out your chicken finger fantasies on a chicken nugget budget. The Breville Smart Ovens are our favorite air fryers and right now Amazon has a variety of them for 20 percent off. The sale also includes an indoor pizza oven if you want to kick that late-night delivery app habit.
Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer $279 (was $349)
Sure, you can slap a basket full of curly fries into this sucker and air fry them to perfection, but Breville’s Smart Oven can do a lot more. You can broil, bake, toast, slow cook, or warm. It even has a dedicated cookies mode if you’re craving a snickerdoodle. It’s a large countertop oven, so you could cook an entire chicken inside if you wanted. Or, just buy a rotisserie chicken from Costco and then invite some people over for a dinner party. When you take the chicken out, everyone will totally believe that you made it.
Breville Smart Oven Pizzaiolo $799 (was $999)
Yes, it’s still an up-front cost, but this dedicated pizza oven is a truly unique addition to your kitchen. It can quickly reach up to 750 degrees, meaning you can cook a typical pizza in less than two minutes. Plus, the oven allows you to tweak your cooking settings, so you can make thin crust, Detroit-style, Sicilian, or even Cincinnati-style (which is regular pizza, but it has a bunch of spaghetti and chili on top of it).
More Breville smart oven and pizza oven deals:
- Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro $319 (was $399)
- Breville Joule Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro BOV950BST, Black Stainless Steel $439 (was $599)
- Breville Smart Oven Pro BOV845BSS, Brushed Stainless Steel $223 (was $299)