We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

April showers have been fairly relentless lately, at least here at PopSci HQ. That means we’ll soon be neck-deep in yard work. Luckily, Amazon has Greenworks battery-powered tools for some of the lowest prices we’ve seen right now before the season starts. The sales include common yard tools like lawnmowers, string trimmers, and leaf blowers, but it also extends to more traditional tools like saws and heat guns. There are a ton of options and they’re all part of the integrated Greenworks system, so you don’t have to worry about compatibility.

This package is a great way to revamp your entire yard tool arsenal in one handy package. It includes a self-propelled lawnmower, a blower, a string trimmer, two batteries, and a charger. It’s great to have a second backup battery and you don’t really need much else to handle your basic yard maintenance. Plus the batteries work across the Greenworks ecosystem, so you can add tools a la carte as you go.

Greenworks lawnmower deals

Greenworks pressure washer deals

Greenworks chainsaw and cutting tool deals

More Greenworks tool deals