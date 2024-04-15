Get Greenworks battery-powered lawnmowers and tools for their cheapest prices ever at Amazon
Don't wait until yard work season is in full swing to get a new lawnmower, blower, string trimmer, or other Greenworks tools.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
April showers have been fairly relentless lately, at least here at PopSci HQ. That means we’ll soon be neck-deep in yard work. Luckily, Amazon has Greenworks battery-powered tools for some of the lowest prices we’ve seen right now before the season starts. The sales include common yard tools like lawnmowers, string trimmers, and leaf blowers, but it also extends to more traditional tools like saws and heat guns. There are a ton of options and they’re all part of the integrated Greenworks system, so you don’t have to worry about compatibility.
Greenworks 2 x 24V 21″ Brushless Cordless (Self-Propelled) Lawn Mower + Blower (320 CFM) + 12″ String Trimmer, (2) 5.0Ah Batteries and Charger Included $486 (was $609)
Greenworks
This package is a great way to revamp your entire yard tool arsenal in one handy package. It includes a self-propelled lawnmower, a blower, a string trimmer, two batteries, and a charger. It’s great to have a second backup battery and you don’t really need much else to handle your basic yard maintenance. Plus the batteries work across the Greenworks ecosystem, so you can add tools a la carte as you go.
Greenworks lawnmower deals
- Greenworks 80V 21” Brushless (Self-Propelled) Cordless Electric Lawn Mower + (580 CFM) Axial Leaf Blower (75+ Compatible Tools), 4.0Ah Battery and 60 Minute Rapid Charger $552 (was $833)
- Greenworks 40V 16″ Brushless Cordless (Push) Lawn Mower (75+ Compatible Tools), 4.0Ah Battery and Charger Included $224 (was $299)
- Greenworks 40V 16″ Cordless Electric Lawn Mower + 40V Sweeper (150 MPH), 4.0Ah Battery and Charger Included $287 (was $358)
- Greenworks 80V 25″ Brushless Cordless (Self-Propelled) Dual Blade Lawn Mower (LED Headlight + Aluminum Handles), 4.0Ah Battery and Rapid Charger Included $679 (was $799)
- Greenworks 80V 21″ Brushless Cordless (Push) Lawn Mower (75+ Compatible Tools), (2) 2.0Ah Batteries and 30 Minute Rapid Charger Included $384 (was $499)
- Greenworks 40V 21″ Brushless Cordless (Self-Propelled) Lawn Mower (75+ Compatible Tools), 5.0Ah Battery and Charger Included $382 (was $449)
- Greenworks 40V 20″ Twin Blade Mower, 4.0Ah + 2.0Ah Battery $322 (was $435)
Greenworks pressure washer deals
- Greenworks 2000 PSI (13 Amp) Electric Pressure Washer $161 (was $189)
- Greenworks 1600 PSI (1.2 GPM) Electric Pressure Washer $93 (was $109)
- Greenworks 3000 PSI Pressure Washer (2.0 GPM Max) with Foam Cannon $424 (was $499)
- Greenworks 24V (600 PSI) Portable Power Cleaner, 4.0Ah USB Battery and Charger Included $149 (was $189)
- Greenworks 24V (600 PSI) Portable Power Cleaner, 4.0Ah USB Battery and Charger Included $149 (was $189)
Greenworks chainsaw and cutting tool deals
- Greenworks 80V 18″ Brushless Cordless Chainsaw (Great For Tree Felling, Limbing, Pruning, and Firewood) / 75+ Compatible Tools), 2.0Ah Battery and Rapid Charger Included $274 (was $349)
- Greenworks 24V 6″ Brushless Mini Chainsaw, Small Cordless Handheld Saw (Great For Tree Branches, Pruning, and Camping), 2.0Ah Battery and Charger Included $139 (was $159)
- Greenworks 40V 8″ Polesaw + Pole Hedge, 2.0Ah Battery (Gen 1) $175 (was $219)
- Greenworks 80V 16″ Brushless Cordless Chainsaw (Great For Tree Felling, Limbing, Pruning, and Firewood), 75+ Compatible Tools, 2.5Ah Battery and Charger Included $280 (was $329)
- Greenworks 24V 10″ Cordless Compact Chainsaw (Great For Storm Clean-Up, Pruning, and Firewood / 125+ Compatible Tools), 2.0Ah Battery and Charger Included $104 (was $139)
- Greenworks 40V 8″ Pole Saw, 2.0Ah Battery (Gen 1) $168 (was $229)
- Greenworks 24V Brushless 4-1/2″ Compact Circular Saw (6,500 RPM). Tool Only $84 (was $99)
- Greenworks Pro 80V 20″ Cordless Pole Hedge Trimmer, 2.0Ah Battery and Charger Included $254 (was $299)
- Greenworks 40V 20″ Cordless Pole Hedge Trimmer, 2.0Ah Battery and Charger Included $159 (was $199)
- Greenworks 24V Brushless 1″ Compact Reciprocating Saw (3,000 SPM), 2.0Ah Battery and Compact Charger Included $101 (was $119)
- Greenworks Pro 80V 20″ Cordless Pole Hedge Trimmer, 2.0Ah Battery and Charger Included $254 (was $299)
More Greenworks tool deals
- Greenworks 40V 8″ Brushless Edger, 4.0Ah USB Battery and Charger Included $223 (was $279)
- Greenworks 40V 12″ Cordless String Trimmer, 2.0Ah Battery and Charger Included $113 (was $138)
- Greenworks Pro 80V Cordless Brushless String Trimmer + Leaf Blower Combo, 2Ah Battery and Charger Included $299 (was $399)
- Greenworks 40V (165 MPH / 660 CFM / 75+ Compatible Tools) Cordless Brushless Backpack Leaf Blower, 8.0Ah Battery and Charger Included $297 (was $349)
- Greenworks 40V (160 MPH / 700 CFM / 75+ Compatible Tools) Cordless Brushless Axial Leaf Blower, 8.0Ah Battery and Charger Included $223 (was $279)
- Greenworks 40V (3 Gallon) Cordless Wet / Dry Shop Vacuum + Accessories, 2.0Ah Battery and Charger Included $159 (was $199)
- Greenworks 40V Cordless Tire Inflator, 160 PSI Portable Air Compressor, 2 Power Sources, Auto Shut Off, for Car, Bicycle, Motorcycle, Air Boat, Inflatables, Tool Only $89 (was $109)
- Greenworks 24V Cordless Heat Gun, Deflector Nozzle、Concentrator Nozzle And Flat Nozzle High Temperature Of 1000℉, Bare Tool $67 (was $79)
- Greenworks 24V LED Spot Light Kit with 2Ah Battery and Charger $79 (was $99)
- Greenworks 24V MAX Cordless Brushless Drill + Impact Combo Kit, (2) 2.0Ah Batteries, (1) Charger, and Bag Included $101 (was $149)