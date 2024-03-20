We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Anker makes some of the most underrated headphones on the market. Right now, they’re up to 50 percent off during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale. This includes over-the-ear and earbud models, so you can jam out however you want with enough cash left over to buy bootleg band shirts in the parking lot at your next show. The sale goes until March 25, but the prices only last until they sell out, so don’t dilly-dally.

Find another pair of decent wireless earbuds for $50. Even if you can, they probably don’t have the active noise-cancelling functionality you’ll get from Anker’s Soundcore A40s. The buds hold up to 10 hours of charge, and the case brings that total playtime up to 50 hours before they need a sip of electricity from the charger. They also sound surprisingly excellent. Even if you’re just getting a backup pair for when you lose your AirPods, this is a great deal.

In addition to the black model listed above, they’re also available in blue and white to match your vibe.

These over-the-ear headphones also have active noise-cancelling that’s augmented by the sound-isolating ear cups. $50 is a low price to pay to drown out a crying baby or a person playing a phone game with the volume turned up on a plane/train/automobile. Large drivers provide an impressively big sound, and the battery provides up to 40 hours of playback with noise-cancelling turned on and 60 hours with it turned off. You can basically charge them once a week if you want. We ranked these the best cheap noise-cancelling headphones for commuting in our buying guide just for that reason.

More Anker Soundcore headphone and earbud deals: