Amazon’s Big Spring Sale drops Anker Soundcare headphones and earbuds below Black Friday prices
Save up to half-off headphones and earbuds with active noise canceling during the first big sale event of the year.
Anker makes some of the most underrated headphones on the market. Right now, they’re up to 50 percent off during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale. This includes over-the-ear and earbud models, so you can jam out however you want with enough cash left over to buy bootleg band shirts in the parking lot at your next show. The sale goes until March 25, but the prices only last until they sell out, so don’t dilly-dally.
Soundcore by Anker Space A40 Auto-Adjustable Active Noise Canceling Wireless Earbuds $49 (was $99)
Find another pair of decent wireless earbuds for $50. Even if you can, they probably don’t have the active noise-cancelling functionality you’ll get from Anker’s Soundcore A40s. The buds hold up to 10 hours of charge, and the case brings that total playtime up to 50 hours before they need a sip of electricity from the charger. They also sound surprisingly excellent. Even if you’re just getting a backup pair for when you lose your AirPods, this is a great deal.
In addition to the black model listed above, they’re also available in blue and white to match your vibe.
Soundcore by Anker Life Q30 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones $55.99 (was $79.99)
These over-the-ear headphones also have active noise-cancelling that’s augmented by the sound-isolating ear cups. $50 is a low price to pay to drown out a crying baby or a person playing a phone game with the volume turned up on a plane/train/automobile. Large drivers provide an impressively big sound, and the battery provides up to 40 hours of playback with noise-cancelling turned on and 60 hours with it turned off. You can basically charge them once a week if you want. We ranked these the best cheap noise-cancelling headphones for commuting in our buying guide just for that reason.
More Anker Soundcore headphone and earbud deals:
- Space One Active Noise Cancelling Headphones by Anker $79 (was $99)
- Soundcore by Anker, Space One, Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Light Blue $79 (was $99)
- Soundcore by Anker, Space One, Active Noise Cancelling Headphones White $79 (was $99)
- Soundcore by Anker Life Q30 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones Pink $55 (was $85)
- Soundcore Anker Life Q30 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones, Blue $55 (was $85)
- Soundcore Anker Space Q45 Adaptive Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, Black $99 (was $149)
- Soundcore Q45 Noise Cancelling Headphones – 50H Playtime, LDAC Hi-Res Audio Blue $99 (was $149)
- Soundcore by Anker Space Q45 Adaptive Active Noise Cancelling Headphones $99 (was $149)
- Soundcore Anker Life P2 Mini True Wireless Bluetooth 5.2 Earbuds Headphones, Black $23 (was $39)
- Soundcore by Anker AeroFit Pro Open-Ear Headphones $129 (was $169)