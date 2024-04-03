We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I absolutely love Patagonia’s outdoor gear. The company offers some of the best outdoor gear around, including jackets, sweatshirts, fleeces, parkas, base layers, and just about anything else you could want to wear outside your house. Unfortunately, Patty gear doesn’t come cheap. Right now, however, the annual sale has cut prices by half or sometimes even more. And it’s not just a small selection of ugly stuff like some other brands. There are a ton of styles and sizes available across both men’s, women’s, and accessories. Writing this post is dangerous because I’m so tempted to go revamp my wardrobe. Please buy things and let me live vicariously through you and your impeccable outdoor style.

This is the classic Patagonia look as far as I’m concerned. I have a full-zip Synchilla that I absolutely love. It has taken all kinds of abuse on photoshoots, yardwork sessions, and trips to the playground with my kids. This pullover has a snap pocket on the front and snaps to close the collar as well. It comes in a variety of colors and they still have a surprising number of sizes in stock. It’s one of the most versatile garments around.

Yes, $149 still isn’t cheap, but this is a truly useful piece of outerwear. The top portion is Patagonia’s Re-Tool fleece, while the bottom is polyester rip-stop with fancy Prima Loft insulation. It’s easy to pack since it folds up relatively small and it’s comfortable to throw on whether it’s a chilly summer night or a full-on winter outing. At the time of writing, there are also a ton of colors and sizes still in stock during the sale.

