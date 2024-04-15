We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Portable blenders are an essential tool for home cooks with small kitchens, creative car campers, or travelers who want to ensure they have all their essential kitchen tools during a long stay at an Airbnb. While smaller than their full-sized countertop contemporaries, portable blenders are still powerful enough to crush up fresh roots and roughage to make pastes, smoothies, and sauces. Once you’re done, these blenders can be easily cleaned with a little dish soap and water, then stored inside a cabinet or drawer until the next time you’d like to use them. Many of our recommendations run on battery power, allowing you to take and use them out of your home. The best portable blenders will allow you to enjoy your smoothies, crushed ice, or other diced-up delights on the go.

How we chose the best portable blenders

Choosing the best portable blenders meant finding the models that balanced power, size, and cost. All of our recommendations are powerful enough for common tasks, like making Erewhon smoothies at home, but don’t expect to use them to make hot soup like a full-sized model can. We also made sure to include smaller blenders—ones that require an AC outlet but are nonetheless small enough to store or take from place to place easily—and battery-powered models that are truly portable. Our recommendations also cover a wide price range, so you can find a portable blender that is well within your budget.

The best portable blenders: Reviews & Recommendations

Ready to make a milkshake from your yard? We can teach you, and we won’t charge. The best portable blenders are accessible appliances for anyone who wants to reduce chopping and other manual kitchen tasks but can’t commit the space or budget to a larger, more powerful model.

Specs

Size: 3.5 x 3.9 x 11.69 inches

3.5 x 3.9 x 11.69 inches Capacity: 16 ounces

16 ounces Power source: Battery

Battery Price: $79

Pros

20 minute runtime on battery

Bowl can be used as a drink container

Quick charging

Cons

Larger than other battery-powered models

Cuisinart’s RPB-100 is the largest, most powerful battery-powered blender we’ve found, so it’s nabbed the top spot here. Yes, you’ll need to dedicate more space on your countertop or in a bag to take it with you, but you’ll be rewarded for making the space. You can easily make a large smoothie with a single touch thanks to the blender’s 16-ounce container and one-button design. Hitting the power button will automatically start the blender at its maximum power level, so you don’t need to futz around with speed settings. The RPB-100’s container doubles as a drinking glass, too; simply turn the blender over when you’re done using it and pop on the included lid. The lid has a flip-top design to ensure your smoothie won’t get everywhere if you stash it in a bag or it accidentally tips over.

Cuisinart says the RPB-100 can run for up to 20 minutes per charge, which is more than enough time to make multiple smoothies or crush a few pounds of ice before being topped up. It’ll take about two hours to fully recharge the blender, which is plenty of time if you plug it in before going to sleep or heading out to work. Each part of the blender is also dishwasher safe, so you won’t have to hand wash it after every use. If you’re looking to make homemade dressings or smooth out sauces on the go, Cuisinart’s RPB-100 is the portable blender to get.

Best splurge: Beast Blender

Specs

Size: 4.92 x 4.92 x 15.75 inches

4.92 x 4.92 x 15.75 inches Capacity: 33.81 ounces

33.81 ounces Power source: AC

AC Price: $164.95

Pros

Large capacity

Svelte design

More powerful

Cons

Price

If you don’t mind being tethered to an outlet, the Beast Blender is a sleek-looking, ultra-powerful 1000W blender still small enough to keep in a backpack when traveling. It also features a single-button design and a removable container that can be used as a 33-ounce drinking vessel when you’re done making a smoothie. However, Beast went the extra mile to include both a screw-on lid and straws (although nothing is stopping you from using your own reusable straw). A big part of the Beast Blender’s appeal is its eye-catching hourglass shape, with ridges on its container that are aesthetically pleasing while making it easier to hold. The blender is also available in multiple colors, so you can find one that suits your aesthetic.

Beast built a powerful motor into its blender since it didn’t have to worry about managing battery life, which is a significant feature if you’re looking for an ultra-smooth blend. The company says its blade will automatically adjust itself to maintain a set speed during its one-minute runtime and is designed to sense and avoid overheating. Beast says you can use its blender to make dips, dressings, cocktails, spreads, smoothies, sauces, frozen desserts, and even smooth out some soups. And it fits neatly in the cabinet or car (right next to a portable generator to power it). Don’t skip this one if you’ve wanted a powerful portable blender but thought you couldn’t justify the counter space.

Best all-in-one: Ninja BC51NV Blast Portable Blender

Specs

Size: 3.54 x 3.54 x 10.71 inches

3.54 x 3.54 x 10.71 inches Capacity: 18 ounces

18 ounces Power source: Battery

Battery Price: $59.99

Pros

Battery powered

Leak-proof design

Large capacity for a battery-powered blender

Cons

Requires charging

Ninja’s BC51NV Blast is a modern-looking battery-powered portable blender that was designed to be used and taken with you everywhere. The blender is perfect for smoothies and protein shakes. When you’re done making them, you can drink directly from its container without detaching it from its base. Yes, the blender’s top is actually a flip-up sipping lid with a handle that makes it easy to carry when you’re not drinking. Every part of this portable blender is dishwasher-safe, ready for the next day’s smoothie. A single-button design makes the BC51NV Blast easy to use, too, and its BlastBlade has blades pointed upward and downward to ensure you get a proper blend.

Ninja doesn’t state its portable blender’s runtime, but you can recharge it using a USB-C power adapter. This portable blender has a truly grab-and-go design and is a powerful all-in-one solution. Blending a beverage and immediately drinking it without having to attach a separate lid or pour it into another glass is very helpful when you’re making it in a hurry before heading out for the day.

Specs

Size: 7.4 x 17.8 x 14.25 inches

7.4 x 17.8 x 14.25 inches Capacity: 24 fluid ounces

24 fluid ounces Power source: AC

AC Price: $69.87

Pros

Powerful for a portable blender

Includes two blades

Comes with two mugs

Cons

Larger size

Nutribullet’s NBR-1201 12-Piece High-Speed Blender/Mixer System is the most comprehensive solution to any portable blending problems—but it’s also the largest model we’re recommending and requires an AC outlet. Neither of those attributes are dealbreakers, as this is still smaller than a typical full-sized blender, but they’re worth keeping in mind. As is suggested by its name, this is a 12-piece set that includes a blender, multiple blades, two 18-ounce glasses, and a pair of lids. Thanks to the size of its vessel, you can make two medium-sized smoothies simultaneously, then pop it off and pour it directly into Nutribullet’s included cups to take them on the go.

The inclusion of an “extraction blade,” where multiple blades are pointed upward and downward, is especially helpful when making smoothies as it’s designed especially for finely pulverizing. The separate flat blade can be used to crush ice or smooth sauces. We understand that the appeal of a portable blender is to take it anywhere, but feel the accessories included with the NBR-1201 make it the best value and will earn their keep in your cabinets or on top of your counter before being packed away for a trip.

Best budget: Hamilton Beach Portable Blender

Specs

Size: 3.9 x 3.9 x 11.9 inches

3.9 x 3.9 x 11.9 inches Capacity: 14 fluid ounces

14 fluid ounces Power source: AC

AC Price: $20.85

Pros

Battery-powered

Designed to fit in a cup holder

Price

Cons

Smaller container capacity

Hamilton Beach has you covered if you’d like an ultra-compact portable blender that won’t break the bank. Its single-button portable blender comes with a screw-on flip-top sipping lid, so you can sip directly from it after making a drink. The blender and vessel have a concave shape, making it easier to grab and hold in one hand. The vessel is a little smaller than the ones found in other portable blenders we’re recommending, but it’s not immediately noticeable. What does stand out is this portable blender’s $21 price tag.

This is an AC-powered blender, but its power cord can be neatly tucked away inside a cutout around its base, so you won’t have a cord dangling around in a bag. This design choice also makes Hamilton Beach’s Portable Blender a solid choice for those who want a blend-grab-and-go style solution. If you’re eyeing a portable blender on a budget, you won’t find a better choice than this one from Hamilton Beach.

What to consider when shopping for the best portable blenders

There are many factors to consider when deciding which portable blender is right for you. Below are the factors we considered most important when writing this guide.

Size

Size is the chief characteristic of a portable blender, and we had strict requirements when deciding which models made the cut. None of our recommendations are over 18 inches tall, and most fall below 12 inches. This means you’ll be able to stash them easily into a backpack or duffel while traveling and may even be able to keep them on your kitchen counter indefinitely without taking up too much room.

Container capacity

One of the tradeoffs when choosing a portable blender is that it can hold fewer ingredients than a full-sized model, so in most cases, you’ll be making single-serving smoothies rather than a multi-person batch. Our recommendations can hold between 14 and 33 fluid ounces of material, so be mindful of how many people you typically cook for before choosing.

Power source

Our portable blender recommendations run on either AC power (which means they need to be plugged into an outlet) or a built-in battery. Battery-powered blenders are more portable but aren’t as powerful and will wear down more quickly. AC-powered blenders can draw more power but can’t be used in as many places. There’s no wrong answer, but seriously consider where you’re going to be using your portable blender before deciding which one to get.

FAQs

Q: Can portable blenders crush ice? Yes. Portable blenders are powerful enough to crush ice. If you’re trying to make a frozen margarita or smoothie with frozen fruit, you generally won’t have a problem doing so with a portable blender. Q: Can portable blenders blend vegetables? Yes. Portable blenders can blend vegetables, fruits, nuts, berries, and viscous liquids. If the aforementioned viscous liquid happens to be a hot soup, check with the manufacturer to ensure its cups can handle higher temperatures. Q: What are the disadvantages of portable blenders? The disadvantages of a portable blender can vary by model. Some may be too large to comfortably carry around, while others may not have a large enough capacity to make as many smoothies or icy frozen treats as you’d like in a single batch. Battery-powered models are ultra-portable, but you must remember to charge them frequently. Q: How long do portable blenders last? If you keep your portable blender clean and don’t overload it, you’ll be able to keep it in top shape for five years or more. Battery-powered models will begin to lose their ability to hold a charge over time and may need to be replaced more frequently.

Final thoughts on the best portable blenders

Portable blenders—especially battery-powered models—have become a viable option for anyone looking to work more smoothies into their diet on a tight schedule. A small blender will be powerful enough to make thousands of recipes you can find online in a minute or less. Many portable blenders allow you to drink either directly from their vessel or from glasses that are included as part of a set. A blender is a very helpful multi-use tool in the kitchen, and these smaller models are great if you don’t have a lot of room on your counter or want to take a battery-powered model anywhere.

Why trust us

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.