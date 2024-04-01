We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The weather is getting warmer, which means it’s time to throw open the windows, put on your favorite Spotify playlist, and dive headfirst into spring cleaning. Nothing helps get the cleaning juices flowing like some new storage bins. Right now, Amazon has the folding storage bins you may have seen on TikTok for half their normal price. And that’s not a fake discount like so many other products. Keepa’s Amazon price tracker says it hasn’t been below $50 all year. We could barely … contain ourselves when we saw this price, and we think you’ll feel the same way.

This clever little storage station folds up nearly flat when you don’t need it. Expanded, you get four little storage chambers that measure 14.76 x 11 x 8.27 inches（23QT capacity) each. The 4-layer stacked unit measures 15.35 x 11 x 32.68in. It can keep shoes, clothes, rare action figures, a collection of little porcelain dogs you bought at an estate sale because they were adorable, but now you don’t know what to do with them. It’s very versatile. The whole stack sits on wheels, so you can move it around easily, even when all the bins are stacked together.

