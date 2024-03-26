We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Easter is just around the corner, which means peanut butter eggs, Easter lamb cakes, and other post-Lent goodies are within arm’s reach. Those treats just don’t come out of air, however. You’ll need some solid kitchen tools to turn cake mix into a literal animal, after all. This KitchenAid mixer is 24% off at Amazon and is the perfect conduit for making delicious baked goods and sweets beyond Christ’s resurrection.

This classic stand mixer is an investment that will last almost a lifetime thanks to its durable metal construction. The whisk hits 59 touchpoints around the mixer bowl, meaning when ingredients are mixed, they’re mixed. It’s The 4.5-quart stainless steel bowl holds enough dough to make 8 dozen cookies, and it’s dishwasher safe for easy clean-up. 10 speeds and the included 6-wire whip, flat beater, and dough hook let you tackle almost any recipe in the book. And, there are more attachments you can purchase separately for even more fun in the kitchen.

You’ll receive this mixer by Thursday if you subscribe with Amazon Prime. You can show it off to your family as they admire your sweet treat spread on Easter Sunday.

