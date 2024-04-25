We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Nobody likes to think about why they’re beefing up their home security system, but it’s important to take some precautions against package theft (or worse) now that the technology is available and accessible. If “set up a home security system” has been on your to-do list for months, we highly recommend taking advantage of Amazon’s deal on the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus, which is on sale for a limited time.

The 1536P camera has a motion sensor, and will send your phone alerts each time someone walks by or pushes its ringer button. A microphone and speaker system will allow you to speak with the person at your door in real time, which is helpful if whether you’d like to tell a friend you’re not home, or a stranger they’re being watched. The best part is that this model of Ring Doorbell is battery-powered, which means it requires little time and very few tools to set up. The rechargeable battery’s lifespan will depend on how often its motion sensor is triggered, but you can pick up a second one for $35 if you’d like to have a spare on hand to swap out immediately. Whether you rent or own, the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus is a wise investment, especially at its current price.

