Lots of stuff we throw away could easily go into compost. But getting started with composting can be tricky. Do it wrong, and you’ll stink up your whole kitchen. Vitamix’s Food Cycler makes it easy, and right now, it’s down to $299, which is $100 off of its regular price at Amazon.

Chuck food waste and other compostable items into the Food Cycler’s two-liter canister and then close the carbon lid. When you run the device, it circulates air through the chamber and pulls moisture from the material without creating a smell in your house. Once it’s done, your waste will be considerably smaller and easy to mix into your garden soil, where it will work as a natural fertilizer. This is a great way to reduce the amount of food byproducts you send to the landfill and improve your garden simultaneously. Plus, it runs almost silently, so you don’t have to worry about making too much noise in your kitchen—one of the many reasons Vitamix tops our best compost bins.

More composting deals

Maybe you’re not ready for a $300 composter on your counter. That’s cool! Luckily, Amazon has some other composting gear on sale for Earth Day.