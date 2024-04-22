Save $100 on the Vitamix countertop composter at Amazon for Earth Day
This simple, silent device makes composting in your kitchen super easy and free of bad smells and mess.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Lots of stuff we throw away could easily go into compost. But getting started with composting can be tricky. Do it wrong, and you’ll stink up your whole kitchen. Vitamix’s Food Cycler makes it easy, and right now, it’s down to $299, which is $100 off of its regular price at Amazon.
Vitamix FC-50-SP Food Cycler FoodCycler FC-50, 2 L $299 (was $399)
Chuck food waste and other compostable items into the Food Cycler’s two-liter canister and then close the carbon lid. When you run the device, it circulates air through the chamber and pulls moisture from the material without creating a smell in your house. Once it’s done, your waste will be considerably smaller and easy to mix into your garden soil, where it will work as a natural fertilizer. This is a great way to reduce the amount of food byproducts you send to the landfill and improve your garden simultaneously. Plus, it runs almost silently, so you don’t have to worry about making too much noise in your kitchen—one of the many reasons Vitamix tops our best compost bins.
More composting deals
Maybe you’re not ready for a $300 composter on your counter. That’s cool! Luckily, Amazon has some other composting gear on sale for Earth Day.
- 18.5 Gal Tumbling Compost Bin from BPA Free Material – Outdoor Single Rotating Chamber Composters $47 (was $59)
- EPICA Countertop Compost Bin Kitchen | 1.3 Gallon $27 (was $39)
- Joseph Joseph Compo 4 Easy-Fill Compost Bin Food Waste Caddy with Adjustable Air Vent, 1 gallon $16 (was $20)
- Hourleey Compost Bin Outdoor, 43 Gallon Dual Chamber Tumbling Composting Bin with Sliding Doors $79 (was $89)
- Compost Tumbler, Easy Assemble & Efficient Outdoor Compost Bin, 45 Gallon/170 Liter Large Dual Chamber Rotating Composter $109 (with coupon, was $139)
- F2C 18.5 Gallon Compost Tumbler Compost Bin All-Season Outdoor BPA Free Single Rotating Chamber Composters $35 (with coupon, was $41)
- Miracle-Gro Potting Mix, Potting Soil for Indoor and Outdoor Container Plants, Enriched with Plant Food, 2 cu. ft. (2-Pack) $27 (was $35)