Getting new appliances represents one of the few home upgrade projects that’s actually fun. Spend $7,000 on a furnace or some new pipes and everything feels the same (except for your bank account). New appliances, however, can make a home feel like a totally new place. That’s especially true with Samsung’s fancy new Bespoke AI appliances. Right now, Samsung is offering up to $1,200 off its new home gadgets if you pre-order. Plus, you can also get free installation, free haul away, and extra credits if you jump on this deal before it ends April 11.

Find a classier way to cook a Hot Pocket. You can’t. This microwave lives above your stove and employs an internal vent system to pull smoke and cooking smells out of the kitchen. It has 2.1 cubic feet of space inside, which is more than enough space for even the most robust cooking jobs. The promotional site shows a whole turkey in there. I’m not sure you’d want to put a whole turkey in the microwave, but you could. Plus, the automatic humidity sensor helps cook things the perfect amount.

This advanced robotic cleaner looks like it would belong to a Star Wars stormtrooper. The vacuum, however, has much better aim, at least when it comes to hunting down and eliminating dirt and grime. It’s both a vacuum and a mop, so it can tidy up just about any kind of floor you may have in your home. Plus, it automatically docks and empties itself between cleanings, so you can concentrate on making up an elaborate lie about how you watched the eclipse (when you were actually looking at TikTok the whole time and forgot it was happening).

More Samsung AI Bespoke appliance pre-order deals