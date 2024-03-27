Biting the heads off chocolate bunnies is fun, but the real thrill of Easter is dyeing eggs.

Maybe you grew up with the classic Paas tablet kits or your parents tried to dye Easter eggs the natural way with beets and turmeric. Both techniques will result in pigmented eggs but neither can match the science fair-style fun of volcano eggs. That’s right, these eggs rely on the same baking soda and vinegar chemical reaction that made your papier-mâché volcano bubble over in fourth grade. But instead of resulting in a sticky mess of newspaper strips, you’ll end up with a colorful array of dyed eggs that look like a tie-dyed nebula.

So go ahead and add more POP to your Easter eggs this year. (Popping bubbles, that is.)