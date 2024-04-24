We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I am currently obsessed with all things mini right now. Look at this video of someone mopping their very tiny kitchen with a tiny heavy-duty mop. And here’s a miniature plant room complete with real wood floors, something I will never have in my own lifetime. Don’t even get me started on Mini Brands reveal videos and my personal favorite, Poppin Cookin’ “meals.” Not everything teensy tiny happens to be usable, however. That’s not the case with this Craftsman mini chainsaw, which is perfect for trimming smaller trees and shrubs. Why bring out the unwieldy big guy when you can get the job done with something lighter and less cumbersome?

This cordless chainsaw has a V20* MAX 2.0AH lithium-ion battery, so you don’t have to worry about it crapping out when in the middle of a cut. Although we joke about it being a mini chainsaw, dainty it is not: its 10-inch bar and chain can cut material that’s eight inches thick. An auto-oiling feature allows for continuous lubrication, and bolt lock chain tensioning gives you consistent bar clamping. You can also use the integrated hook to hang it directly on a VERSATRACK wall organization system (sold separately). Sure, it won’t take down a Redwood, but it can slice through a cursed Bradford Pear like butter.

