The KitchenAid stand mixer has been a staple appliance for home bakers for decades, known for both its build quality and longevity. We consider them one of the best stand mixers, and have an entire story dedicated to finding the best KitchenAid mixer. Amazon’s latest deal on KitchenAid’s Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer knocks roughly 25% off its price. This deal will only be around for a limited time as it’s not tied to a larger sale.

The 4.5 quart model of KitchenAid’s stand mixer is the ideal size for most apartment bakers who are short on counter space but have dealt with cramped hands when making doughs and batters. KitchenAid says its bowl has enough space for up to eight dozen cookies, so you should have no issues fitting in enough batter for a multi-layer cake or two large portions of pizza dough. This mixer has 10 speed settings. The higher ones are necessary when mixing denser foods, or those filled with mix-ins like chocolate chips and dried fruit. KitchenAid bundles this mixer with three attachments: A whisk, dough hook, and beater, which allow you to use it for most baking recipes right out of the box. You can extend the mixer’s usefulness with additional attachments, many of which are also on sale.

