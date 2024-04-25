Newest luxury submersible offers ocean explorers champagne and blackjack

When OceanGate’s under-tested Titan submersible went missing last summer, it captured the attention of millions worldwide. Authorities frantically scoured the North Atlantic Ocean for days only to eventually determine the small vessel had catastrophically imploded, killing its five passengers instantly. The tragic incident doesn’t appear to have actually slowed demand or interest in the vessels among its audience of passionate, and often wealthy, underwater exploration enthusiasts. The latest in ocean submersibles by a different company, Triton, recently delivered its most eye-catching submersible to date. It won’t dive as deep as some industry competitors, but it promises passengers an over-the-top, luxurious experience.

Dubbed the 660/9 AVA, the new vessel can plunge 600 feet below the surface. (Deep-sea technically begins at 656 feet.) The submersible will offer eight passengers and a pilot a panoramic view of the water world surrounding them. In a video released this week highlighting the submersible, Triton described the 660/9 AVA as “a vessel of discovery crafted for extraordinary experiences.” Triton delivered its first 660/9 AVA to a cruise company earlier this month.

The vessel’s elongated, bubble-like design is part of what Triton describes as the world’s first “free-form acrylic pressure hull.” Occupants who can afford a trip in the glitzy submersible can explore marine life in style. Triton says passengers can engage in a variety of premium activities including “cocktail dives,” “spa treatment,” and “subsea gaming.” A render of the submersible on Triton’s website shows it equipped with a blackjack table, dining arrangements, and plenty of champagne.

Over the next two years passengers will have the opportunity to lower the submersible down for a look though ocean waters off the coasts of New Zealand, Indonesia, and even East Antarctica.

Triton delivered its first 660/9 AVA to Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours earlier this month. Credit: Titron/Nick Verola

“The clarity of the acrylic hull once submerged is such that you feel at one with the water,” Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours Director of Discovery Operations Jason Flesher said in a statement. “Encountering the vibrant marine life of the South Pacific and Australia’s Great Barrier Reef within Scenic Neptune II will create memories to last a lifetime.”

Titron was founded in 2007. Since then, its fleet of various submersibles have been used for everything from deep-sea research and film making to ambitious ocean exploration. Some of the biggest celebrity names in submersible ocean exploration, like hedge fund manager Ray Dalio and acclaimed film director James Cameron, have previously partnered with the company. Both Dalio and Cameron have expressed interest in using vessels like these to discover new parts of the ocean still shrouded in darkness.