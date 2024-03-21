We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Solo Stove makes our pick for the best smokeless fire pit and it’s currently on sale for the lowest price we have seen. It’s all part of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, which also has the excellent Solo Stove Pi Prime pizza oven for its cheapest price this year—and maybe ever. You can also pick up some accessories, but whatever you buy, do it fast. The Amazon Big Spring Sale goes through Sunday, but deals only last until stock runs out. Otherwise, you’ll be stuck sitting around an old garbage can full of burning newspapers this summer.

This is the classic Solo Stove fire pit. It’s made of high-grade stainless steel and relies on a very clever design to funnel air throughout the burn chamber. That makes it extremely easy to start and ensures that it won’t pump smoke into your face the entire time you’re trying to chill by the fire. It’s easy to store, simple to clean, and very nice to look at. This is how you deserve to roast marshmallows.

This compact pizza oven is a great way to get wood-fired texture and flavor without having to build and tend to a fire. Simply connect it to a propane tank (like the one required for a gas grill) and light it up. Like the Solo Stove fire pits, the Pi Prime is compact and easy to wash. It has a split stone that’s easily removable for deep cleaning. Plus, it gets up over 800 degrees so it’ll fully cook a perfect pizza in under two minutes.

