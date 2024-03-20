Save hundreds on solar generators during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale
Save on solar generators from Jackery, EcoFlow, Anker, and more during Amazon's latest sales event.
Maybe you want to be prepared for the next power outage. Or perhaps you’re going on an outdoor adventure and you want to bring some power with you for those indoor comforts. Either way, Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is an ideal time to invest in a solar generator. Some of the top brands that make the best solar generators are offering deep discounts right now, so jump in and grab a big battery backup before you need one.
Jackery solar generator deals
- Jackery Explorer 100 Plus Portable Power Station, 31,000mAh Portable Charger 99Wh LiFePO4 Battery Pack $99 (was $149)
- Jackery Solar Generator 300 Plus Portable Power Station $299 ($399)
- Jackery Explorer 300 Plus Portable Power Station $239 (was $299)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500 $349 (was $529)
- Jackery Explorer 1000 Plus Portable Power Station,1264Wh Solar Generator $899 (was $1,199)
Ecoflow solar generator deals
- EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station RIVER 2, 256Wh LiFePO4 Battery $178 (was $299)
- EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station DELTA 2, 1024Wh LiFePO4 (LFP) Battery $629 (was $999)
- EF ECOFLOW RIVER 288Wh Portable Power Station,3 x 600W(Peak 1200W) AC Outlets $208 (was $349)
- EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station RIVER 2 Pro, 768Wh LiFePO4 Battery $429 ($599)
- EF ECOFLOW Solar Generator DELTA2 with 220W Solar Panel $899 (was $1,649)
- EF ECOFLOW Solar Generator DELTA 2 Max 2048Wh with 220W Solar Panel $1,698 ($2,499)
- EF ECOFLOW Solar Generator RIVER 2 256Wh LiFePO4 Battery with 110W Solar Panel $359 (was $449)
- EF ECOFLOW Solar Generator DELTA Max (2000) 2016Wh with 220W Solar Panel $1,499 (was $2,399)
- EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station DELTA2 with Smart Extra Battery $999 (was $1,798)
- EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station RIVER 2 with 60W Solar Panel $238 (Was $338)
- EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station DELTA 2 Max, 2400W LFP Solar Generator $1,399 (was $1,899)
- EF ECOFLOW 7.2kWh Portable Power Station: DELTA Pro with Extra Battery $3,899 (was $5,699)
- EF ECOFLOW RIVER 288Wh Portable Power Station $208 ($349)
Anker solar generator deals
- Anker SOLIX F2000 Portable Power Station, PowerHouse 767 $1,399 (was $1,999)
- Anker SOLIX F2000 Portable Power Station, PowerHouse 767 and 760 Expansion Battery $2,398 (was $2,999)