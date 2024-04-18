We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Smartphone cameras have gotten exceptionally great in recent years, but hardcore content creators still rely on a dedicated camera to crank up their production value. Right now, Amazon and Best Buy have Sony’s excellent little ZV-E10 mirrorless camera setup for just $699, which is $100 cheaper than the lowest price I’ve ever seen on it. If you’re looking to become a YouTube sensation, this camera is your first step (and also maybe some talent).

This is a full-fledged system camera, which means you can detach the included lens and swap it for higher-end glass as you up your influencer game. It has a 24.2-megapixel sensor inside that’s much bigger than the chip you’ll find in a smartphone. That translates into better low-light performance and the ability to create a shallow depth-of-field effect in which your subject (probably your face) is sharp and the background is blurry. It captures 4K footage with image stabilization and has a powerful built-in microphone for capturing impressive audio. Plus, the screen flips all the way around so you can see what you’re shooting as you’re shooting it. Phones require you to use the lousy front camera if you want that feature. This is a very capable little camera that leaves you room to grow along with your skill and follower count.

It’s also available for the same price at Best Buy.

