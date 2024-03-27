We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The weather is warming up and it’s the perfect time to take a springtime hike over the weekend. Maybe you even want to take a weekend camping trip. A solar generator helps power your cameras, laptops, and phones, and EcoFlow makes some of our favorite ones. We love the fast charging power on the EcoFlow Delta 2 Max, and you could power your entire house using the EcoFlow Delta Pro. You can snag this EcoFlow solar generator and bundle deal for a whopping 45% off—that’s $750 in savings.

This generator puts out 1800 watts of power and 15 outlets, meaning you can power practically anything. You don’t need an outlet to charge it—you can simply use the included solar panel, which is worth $379 alone. It has a lithium iron phosphate battery (LiFePO4, more commonly known as LFP) battery, which gives the generator a longer life span, reduced maintenance, better safety features, and improved charge efficiency, meaning you’ll have it for plenty of power outages and camping trips. Heads-up, they ship separately, so don’t freak out if they don’t arrive at the same time.

More solar generator deals at Amazon: