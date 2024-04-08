Stock up on protein shakes and powders from Dymatize and Premier for 30% off at Amazon right now
Stock up on your favorite protein supplements for less than $1 per serving and never miss out on gains again.
You can never have too many protein shakes, and right now is a great time to stock up because Amazon has Premier Protein pre-mixed shakes and powders on sale cheaper than I have ever seen them. At $20.99 for 12, you’re paying just under $1.75 per shake. That’s about seven cents more per shake than they cost at Sam’s Club, but Amazon has a ton of different flavors instead of Sam’s basic chocolate and vanilla. Dymatize protein is also on sale if you’re not into the Premier offerings. Whichever you choose, this is a great time to stock up.
Dymatize ISO100 Hydrolyzed Protein Powder, 100% Whey Isolate, Dunkin’ Glazed Donut Flavor $23.42 (was $34)
Dymatize
If you’re sick of normal flavors, Dymatize teamed up with Dunkin’ Donuts to make some wonderful (and a little wacky) flavors. I like to imagine this is what Ben Affleck used to get buff to play Batman because it integrated his love of Dunkin’ into his fitness routine. This a great, clean protein powder with a unique taste that pleasantly surprised me when I tried it. Yes, it sounds weird, but the macros are solid, with just two grams of carbs to go with 25 grams of protein.
Premier Protein Shake, Chocolate Peanut Butter, 30g Protein $20.99 (was $29)
You won’t find this flavor at the big box price club stores, but it’s my personal favorite. I bought a couple of cases last time there was a solid sale (more than a year ago, now), and really liked these. Each shake offers 30 grams of protein as well as calcium, vitamin C, vitamin D, and zinc. It’s not quite as clean as the super-designer stuff out there, but the macros are solid, and they taste good, which is important for something you’re going to consume daily.
Premier Protein Powder Plant Protein, Chocolate $16.79 (was $23.99)
If you don’t mind mixing your own shakes or you want to add protein to recipes (in a Ninja Creami, perhaps), then the powder is the way to go. This plant-based option offers 15 servings for $16.79, so you’re just over a dollar for each scoop. That gets you an assortment of vitamins and 22g protein. Plus, it’s plant-based, which is great if you’re specifically looking for a vegan protein powder or if your stomach struggles with whey-based supplements. It also comes in Vanilla.
