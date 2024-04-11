We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Spring is here, and with it comes longer days ripe for tackling DIY projects that have dodged you all winter. Thankfully, DEWALT is offering a $90 discount on its latest drill and driver set, which will cut your work time down significantly. The power tool can rotate up to 1,500 times per minute, has a built-in light that lights up during use to help you work in darker areas, and has a lightweight design that makes it easy to hold and use with one hand.

We’re pleased to see this deep discount on a bundle that also includes the company’s 45-piece screwdriving set. This bit set includes an assortment of flat and Phillips head screwdriver bits at different lengths and thicknesses. More specialty bits for bolts or star-shaped screws are also included. DEWALT’s bundle comes with a battery and charger for its drill, and more critically, a carrying case that can hold the power tool and all of its accessories. This is a one-click solution for anyone starting their DIY journey, or who wants to upgrade from an older drill or screwdriver.

