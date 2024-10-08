I’m obsessed with this Shark cordless vacuum and it’s 40% off for fall Prime Day

There's nary a dust bunny or crumb in sight when I'm done using this thing.

By Amanda Reed

Posted on Oct 8, 2024 6:35 PM EDT

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I’m very particular about vacuums. They’re the backbone of keeping any home clean, and it’s the only case where massively sucking is a good thing. The Shark IZ862H Stratos Cordless Vacuum is one of the best vacuum cleaners I’ve tried and it’s at a massive discount for October Prime Day, aka Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

Of course, you’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription to take advantage of this sale, which runs until Oct. 9, so you can sign up for a free 30-day trial.

Shark IZ862H Stratos Cordless Vacuum $299.99 (Was $499.99)

A Shark Stratos vacuum sucking up dog food

Shark

I hate when vacuums don’t suck. You know what I mean here: You still see crumbs and dust bunnies after running it, and no amount of passes can get rid of them. That’s not the case with the Shark IZ862H Stratos Cordless Vacuum. Shark claims it’s one of the strongest vacuums in their lineup, and I couldn’t agree more. Cat litter, hair, dust, and debris are no match for this thing, thanks to Clean Sense IQ, which uses an infrared sensor to detect dirt and increase power accordingly. MultiFLex tech allows me to get under the couch and bed without contorting my back, plus it allows the vacuum to become compact for storage. I loathe dusting, but using the anti-allergen dusting brush makes this tedious chore easy and … fun? I can’t say that about my robot vacuum that gets stuck in the bathroom.

If you have carpet, you should also consider Shark’s Carpet Cleaner Machine, which is only $99.99 for fall Prime Day. Its suction is strong, its dual-activator stain eliminator solution is unmatched, and you can use it on upholstered furniture.

More fall Prime Day Shark deals

Prices are correct at time of posting but subject to change, so act fast.

The best Prime Day deals on everything else

Amanda Reed Avatar

Amanda Reed

Updates Writer

Amanda Reed is a commerce updates writer at Popular Science. She makes sure all product round-ups are up-to-date, shares deals happening all over the internet, and reviews various gizmos and gadgets. She lives in Pittsburgh with JunkJunk, a handsome, sad-looking tuxedo cat who only wants wet food and attention.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.