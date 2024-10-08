I’m obsessed with this Shark cordless vacuum and it’s 40% off for fall Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
I’m very particular about vacuums. They’re the backbone of keeping any home clean, and it’s the only case where massively sucking is a good thing. The Shark IZ862H Stratos Cordless Vacuum is one of the best vacuum cleaners I’ve tried and it’s at a massive discount for October Prime Day, aka Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.
Of course, you’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription to take advantage of this sale, which runs until Oct. 9, so you can sign up for a free 30-day trial.
Shark IZ862H Stratos Cordless Vacuum $299.99 (Was $499.99)
I hate when vacuums don’t suck. You know what I mean here: You still see crumbs and dust bunnies after running it, and no amount of passes can get rid of them. That’s not the case with the Shark IZ862H Stratos Cordless Vacuum. Shark claims it’s one of the strongest vacuums in their lineup, and I couldn’t agree more. Cat litter, hair, dust, and debris are no match for this thing, thanks to Clean Sense IQ, which uses an infrared sensor to detect dirt and increase power accordingly. MultiFLex tech allows me to get under the couch and bed without contorting my back, plus it allows the vacuum to become compact for storage. I loathe dusting, but using the anti-allergen dusting brush makes this tedious chore easy and … fun? I can’t say that about my robot vacuum that gets stuck in the bathroom.
If you have carpet, you should also consider Shark’s Carpet Cleaner Machine, which is only $99.99 for fall Prime Day. Its suction is strong, its dual-activator stain eliminator solution is unmatched, and you can use it on upholstered furniture.
More fall Prime Day Shark deals
- Shark LA502 Rotator Vacuum $199 (Was $349.99)
- Shark Hair SpeedStyle RapidGloss Finisher and High-Velocity Dryer $149.99 (Was $199.99)
- Shark FlexStyle Hair Dryer & Styling System $239.99 (Was $319.99)
- Shark IZ363HT Pet Power Cordless Stick Vacuum-Blue $229.99 (Was $349.99)
- Shark WV201RGBRN WANDVAC Cordless Hand Vac $79.99 (Was $129.99)
- Shark IZ682H Vertex Pro Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum $299.99 (Was $499.99)
- Shark Wet Dry Vacuum Mop All-in-One Cordless Hardfloor Cleaner $199.99 (Was $299.99)
- Shark HZ2002 Vertex Ultralight Corded Stick DuoClean PowerFins & Self-Cleaning Brushroll $169.99 (Was $299.99)
- Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum with LED Headlights $119.99 (Was $249.99)
- Shark HV301 Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Bagless Vacuum $119.98 (Was $249.99)
- Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum with XL Dust Cup $199.99 (Was $259.99)
- Shark Clean BU3523 Lightweight Cordless Cleaner with HEPA Filter $249.99 (Was $399.99)
- Shark AV753 ION Robot Vacuum $149.99 (Was $229.99)
- Shark AV2610WA Robot Vacuum & Mop Combo $249.99 (Was $449)
- Shark NV352 Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum $119.99 (Was $199.99)
- Shark Anti-Allergen Cordless Stick Vacuum with Self-Cleaning $199.99 (Was $319.95)
Prices are correct at time of posting but subject to change, so act fast.
The best Prime Day deals on everything else
