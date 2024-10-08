I’m obsessed with this Shark cordless vacuum and it’s 40% off for fall Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I’m very particular about vacuums. They’re the backbone of keeping any home clean, and it’s the only case where massively sucking is a good thing. The Shark IZ862H Stratos Cordless Vacuum is one of the best vacuum cleaners I’ve tried and it’s at a massive discount for October Prime Day, aka Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

I hate when vacuums don’t suck. You know what I mean here: You still see crumbs and dust bunnies after running it, and no amount of passes can get rid of them. That’s not the case with the Shark IZ862H Stratos Cordless Vacuum. Shark claims it’s one of the strongest vacuums in their lineup, and I couldn’t agree more. Cat litter, hair, dust, and debris are no match for this thing, thanks to Clean Sense IQ, which uses an infrared sensor to detect dirt and increase power accordingly. MultiFLex tech allows me to get under the couch and bed without contorting my back, plus it allows the vacuum to become compact for storage. I loathe dusting, but using the anti-allergen dusting brush makes this tedious chore easy and … fun? I can’t say that about my robot vacuum that gets stuck in the bathroom.

If you have carpet, you should also consider Shark’s Carpet Cleaner Machine, which is only $99.99 for fall Prime Day. Its suction is strong, its dual-activator stain eliminator solution is unmatched, and you can use it on upholstered furniture.

