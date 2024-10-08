Amazon’s Prime Day sale includes rare deals on Magic: The Gathering cards

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you’ve ever played Magic: The Gathering, then you know there’s no small thrill that can match the feeling of opening a booster pack. Is it logical? No, of course you should buy single cards to build your decks. But cracking packs is a lot easier to justify when you get a discounted booster box on Prime Day. These M:TG sales typically sell out every year, so don’t wait if you want to get a box to draft or irresponsibly enjoy.

This box contains 36 packs with 14 cards each, including up to four rare cards. Plus, each pack has a guaranteed foil inside. This is a particularly fun set, too, because it embraces a mystery theme. Crack the packs and start a collection or just fill up your trade binder with tempting fodder. At this price, it’s hard to go wrong.