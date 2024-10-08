Amazon’s Prime Day sale includes rare deals on Magic: The Gathering cards

Whether you're a total beginner or you've been playing since the beginning, it's impossible to pass up a deal on some booster packs.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted on Oct 8, 2024 5:26 AM EDT

Two boxes of Magic: The Gathering cards on-sale for Amazon Prime Day
Wizards of the Coast

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you’ve ever played Magic: The Gathering, then you know there’s no small thrill that can match the feeling of opening a booster pack. Is it logical? No, of course you should buy single cards to build your decks. But cracking packs is a lot easier to justify when you get a discounted booster box on Prime Day. These M:TG sales typically sell out every year, so don’t wait if you want to get a box to draft or irresponsibly enjoy.

Magic: The Gathering Murders at Karlov Manor Play Booster Box $89 (was $114)

A box of Magic: The Gathering cards on-sale for Amazon Prime Day

Wizards of the Coast

This box contains 36 packs with 14 cards each, including up to four rare cards. Plus, each pack has a guaranteed foil inside. This is a particularly fun set, too, because it embraces a mystery theme. Crack the packs and start a collection or just fill up your trade binder with tempting fodder. At this price, it’s hard to go wrong.

Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond. He lives in upstate New York with his family, a three-legged dog, and a truly unreasonable collection of hundreds of vintage film cameras and lenses. 

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.