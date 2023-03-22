We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Written By Terri Williams Published Mar 22, 2023 5:00 PM

If you’re looking for a premium cleaning tool that might even make chores more fun, Shark vacuums could fit the bill. The Shark brand has established itself as a leader in vacuum cleaners by making various high-quality models designed for assorted needs and preferences. Corded or cordless, upright, stick, robot, handheld, wet/dry—the list of Shark vacuums is seemingly endless. Sometimes, it can be overwhelming for consumers to determine which vacuum cleaner would work best in their homes. We researched dozens of models—and tested quite a few—to pick the best Shark vacuums in a range of categories so that you can find the right one for your needs.

How we chose the best Shark vacuums

I’ve tested dozens upon dozens of vacuum cleaners (including Dyson, Bissell, Samsung, LG, Tineco, and Roborock) and written numerous vacuum-based articles for Architectural Digest, Better Homes & Gardens, and the Daily Beast—to name a few.

When selecting the best Shark vacuums, I looked at the quality of build, suction power, and performance, the suggested usage, ease of use, attachments, and other features. For example, one consumer may need a vacuum designed to pick up pet hair, while the most important feature to another person may be a lightweight model that’s easy to handle. Price was another factor considered, and I tried to provide a range of price points to accommodate every budget. In addition, I considered customer ratings and reviews. And since Shark makes so many models, I was careful not to include models that are slated to be discontinued in the near future.

The best Shark vacuums: Reviews & Recommendations

Whether you’re interested in a comprehensive option that cleans floors and carpets, both vacuums and mops, or you prefer a lightweight stick that doesn’t do or cost as much but is perfect for spot cleanups, we’ve rounded up the best Shark vacuums for a variety of preferences.

Best overall: Shark Stratos Upright AZ3002

Specs

Type: Upright

Upright Recommended Surface Type: Carpet, hard floors, above floor

Carpet, hard floors, above floor Corded/Cordless: Corded

Corded Weight: 16.71 pounds

Pros

Two brushrolls trap dirt and debris

Anti-allergen system captures contaminants

Detachable pod provides additional functionality

Self-cleaning brush roll eliminates wrapped hair

Cons

One of the most expensive models

The Shark Stratos AZ3002 is our top choice for several reasons. For starters, it’s Shark’s most advanced and innovative upright vacuum, and it has the strongest suction. The combination of the high-speed motor and a streamlined air path designed to be more efficient provides accelerated suction. The vacuum has a DuoClean Powerfins HairPro system, which consists of two rollers underneath: a soft roller in the front and a second roller in the back with power fins. Together, these two rollers ensure that fine dust, hair, embedded dirt, and even large amounts of debris are picked up the first time, so there’s no need for a second pass. In addition, the brushroll is self-cleaning to ensure that no hair (pet or human) gets tangled up in it.

The Stratos AZ3002 is versatile enough to be used on both carpets and hard floors such as hardwood, tile, or laminate. There are three surface selectors: Thick Carpet/Area Rug, Carpet & Low Pile, and Hard Floor. The vacuum also has an anti-allergen complete seal that includes True HEPA filtration. It captures 99.9% of dust and allergens instead of just recirculating this matter back into the air. In addition, there’s odor-neutralizer technology that guards against malodor. This consists of an (optional and replaceable) odor eliminator cartridge that fits in the nozzle, and it has a dial that can be rotated to the low or high position.

The pod is removable, and when it’s detached from the floor nozzle, the vacuum cleaner can fit underneath furniture to clean dirt hidden away from view. And the LED lights in the front allow you to actually see into those dark spaces when vacuuming.

A variety of attachments increase the functionality of the vacuum cleaner. The upholstery tool can be used (along with the above-floor handle and above-floor wand) to clean chairs, sofas, mattresses, curtains, lampshades, and curtains. The 8-inch crevice tool can reach dust and dirt in high places like the top of the refrigerator, corners, baseboards, and tight spaces. The corded vacuum is also easy to clean. With the press of a lever, the dust cup can be emptied directly into the trash without touching the contents.

Best robot: Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop

Specs

Type: Robot

Robot Recommended Surface Type: Carpet, hard floors

Carpet, hard floors Corded/Cordless: Cordless

Cordless Weight: 23.57 pounds

Pros

Sonic mopping scrubs floors

Self-empty base holds 60 days of dirt

Can be controlled by smartphone

Cons

Learning curve for people not tech-savvy

The Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop is a good choice for people who want clean floors but not the hassle of pushing a vacuum cleaner around. The Wi-Fi-connected robot vacuum can map your space and be controlled via the Shark app on your smartphone (it also uses voice control). You can remotely start or stop it, clean the entire home or select specific rooms to clean, and schedule cleaning times. The Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 combines strong suction and powerfins for cleaning deep on both carpets and floors, and also has a sonic mopping feature that scrubs hard floors 100 times per minute to remove dirt, spills, and stains.

It uses a MatrixClean Navigation system that makes multiple passes (both vertically and horizontally) to ensure nothing is left behind. The Shark AI Ultra also uses CleanEdge technology (air blasts and corner recognition) to remove debris from baseboards and corners. And its LiDAR is smart enough to recognize and avoid objects and obstacles on the floor and avoid them. The robot vacuum also empties itself into the base. The True HEPA Self-Empty Base traps 99.9% of allergens and can hold up to 60 days’ worth of debris.

Best for hardwood floors and carpets: Shark AZ1002 Apex Power Lift-Away

Specs

Type: Upright

Upright Recommended Surface Type: Carpet, hard floors, above floor

Carpet, hard floors, above floor Corded/Cordless: Corded

Corded Weight: 16 pounds

Pros

Dual brushroll system

Self-cleaning brushroll

Detachable pod

LED headlights

Cons

Another one of the most expensive choices

Most vacuum cleaners are either best for hardwood floors or best for carpet. However, the Shark AZ1002 Apex Power Lift-Away is ideal for both floors. It has two brush rolls for triple particle cleaning: large, small, and even stuck-on particles. The bristle brush roll scoops up debris and deep-cleans carpets—and since it’s self-cleaning, the brushroll keeps hair from getting tangled or wrapped around it. Meanwhile, the soft front roller creates a polished, smooth look on hardwood floors. Fingertip controls on the top let you select the surface: Hard Floor, Carpet & Low Pile, or Thick Carpet and Area Rug. In addition, the LED headlights help to illuminate hidden debris.

The Powered Lift-Away includes a removable pod, which, when detached, converts to a low-profile nozzle that makes it easy to clean underneath sofas and other low furniture. Attachments include the 12-inch crevice tool for reaching into tight spaces and cleaning ceiling fans and other high areas. There’s also an upholstery tool/pet power brush to clean both ground-in dirt and pet hair from carpeted stairs and furniture. The anti-allergen complete seal keeps the dust and debris trapped inside of the vacuum instead of releasing it back into the air.

Best cordless: Shark iZ562H Pro Cordless Vacuum

Specs

Type: Stick

Stick Recommended Surface Type: Carpet, hard floors, above floor

Carpet, hard floors, above floor Corded/Cordless: Cordless

Cordless Weight: 8.25 pounds

Pros

Clean Sense IQ detects seemingly invisible dirt

Power Fins Plus combined in one brush roller

Odor neutralizer guards against bad smells

Converts to a handheld

Cons

Isn’t self-standing

One of Shark’s newest vacuums at the time of publication, we found the Shark IZ526H Pro Cordless Vacuum combines and improves upon many of the best features of the company’s previous cordless stick vacuums—but with a lower price tag. Unlike models with two interchangeable brushrolls, this combines both technologies in a single nozzle. The soft roller removes debris from hard floors and provides a polished finish, and the roller also has flexible silicone fins to deep clean carpets. In addition, it’s self-cleaning to prevent tangled hair.

The cordless vacuum has LED headlights, but it also has Clean Sense IQ, which detects dirt that you can’t see with the naked eye and then automatically increases the power mode to compensate for it. There’s also an odor neutralizer: insert the included cartridge in a cavity on top of the nozzle to prevent smells in the vacuum. In addition to neutralizing odors, the Shark IZ526H Pro Cordless vacuum’s filter system also captures and traps allergens, dander, and dust. The vacuum has a 40-minute runtime.

Best for pet hair: Shark Ultralight Corded HZ251

Specs

Type: Stick

Stick Recommended Surface Type: Carpet, hard floors, above floor

Carpet, hard floors, above floor Corded/Cordless: Corded

Corded Weight: 8.31 pounds

Pros

Converts to handheld

Pet crevice tool

Upholstery tool

Self-cleaning brush roll

Extended reach for above floors

Cons

Isn’t self-standing

Most of Shark’s vacuums do a great job of scooping up pet hair. However, the recently released Shark Ultralight Corded HZ251 makes this task even easier. The vacuum cleans carpets deeply and thoroughly to remove pet hair. Since the brushroll is self-cleaning, you won’t have to stop and pull (or cut) your pet’s hair off of it. The vacuum’s slim design also makes it easy to vacuum under furniture to reach hair and other pet debris, while the LED headlights help illuminate debris you might otherwise miss.

The vacuum also transforms into a handheld model, and with the upholstery tool, you can remove pet hair from sofas, chairs, and beds. Also, the pet power brush, which can also be used on upholstery, loosens and removes pet hair and debris from carpets. And all of the attachments are ideal for use when cleaning pet hair and debris from your vehicles. In addition, the crevice tool helps you reach whatever your pet dropped or pushed into those tight spaces in your home and vehicle. The vacuum also has an extended reach for removing pet hair from ceiling fans, vents, etc.

Specs

Type: Vacuum/mop

Vacuum/mop Recommended Surface Type: Hard floors

Hard floors Corded/Cordless: Cordless

Cordless Weight: 8.46 pounds

Pros

Vacuums and mops hard floor

Also cleans area rugs

Separate tanks for clean and dirty water

Has an antimicrobial brushroll

Cons

Can’t be used on carpets

While robot vacuums were the first vacuum-mop combos, they aren’t the only type of vacuum with this capability. Stick and upright vacuums like the Shark HydroVac can vacuum and mop hard floors and then clean themselves. The HydroVac can be used on hardwood, tile, laminate, and area rugs (but is not designed for carpets). The vacuum uses a combination of strong suction and hydro mopping to clean both wet and dry messes, and it vacuums and mops at the same time. There are also two tanks—one for clean water and a separate tank for dirty water.

You can choose between hard floor mode and area rug mode, and the anti-bacterial self-cleaning brushroll is designed to prevent odors and bacteria from forming on it. In addition, the debris filtration system separates solids and liquids, which makes it easier to dispose of both. After the cleaning cycle, just place the vacuum on the charging dock, select the self-clean mode, and the vacuum will clean itself and charge.

Best budget: Shark Rocket Corded Stick Vacuum HV343AMZ

Specs

Type: Stick

Stick Recommended Surface Type: Carpet, hard floors, above floor

Carpet, hard floors, above floor Corded/Cordless: Corded

Corded Weight: 9.2 pounds

Pros

Converts to handheld vacuum

Extended reach tube

Self-cleaning brushroll

Cons

Not self-standing

The relatively inexpensive Shark Rocket Corded Stick Vacuum HM343AMZ proves that you don’t have to spend much money to get a quality vacuum—although we’ll stop short of calling it a cheap vacuum. The lightweight corded stick vac can clean both carpets and hard floors. Since it has a low-profile nozzle, the vacuum can also clean under furniture, and the LED headlights make it easy to see when vacuuming in dark areas of the home. The swivel steering makes it easy to maneuver the vacuum around corners and furniture legs to ensure you’re not missing any areas.

The Shark Rocket can also convert to a handheld vacuum (which also has LED headlights). Two accessories are included: an upholstery tool for vacuuming fabric furniture and an 8-inch crevice tool for cleaning tight spaces. In addition, by attaching the crevice tool to the vacuum’s tube, it’s tall enough to clean high places like ceiling vents and fans.

The brushroll is self-cleaning to ensure that no hair gets tangled in it. In addition, the generous dust cup holds a lot of debris, so you don’t have to stop to keep emptying it. There’s also a hand vacuum storage hook, which is convenient for storing the hand vac on the base of the wand.

What to consider when choosing a Shark vacuum

Vacuum cleaners have always been popular, and innovations that make household cleaning easier and/or faster are in even more demand. Shark makes various models: corded or cordless, upright, stick, robot, handheld, wet/dry. However, when choosing the right Shark vacuum (or, frankly, any type of vacuum), these are some of the factors to keep in mind:

Use

The most important factor when choosing a vacuum cleaning is how well it will meet your cleaning needs. For example, upright vacuums tend to have stronger suction (although this doesn’t mean a lightweight vacuum doesn’t have adequate suction). On the other hand, a vacuum with a low-profile nozzle (or a lift-away pod that you can remove) will fit under your sofa, chair, and other furniture that’s only a few inches off the floor.

Another “use” factor is whether the vacuum can be used on hard floors or carpets. Fortunately, Shark makes several models that can be used on both, and it’s as easy as switching between settings.

A vacuum cleaner that can convert to a handheld model is another feature to consider since that’s like getting two vacuums for the price of one. In addition, various attachments, like a crevice tool or upholstery brush, can also increase the functionality of the vacuum cleaner.

Don’t forget to factor in the weight of the vacuum in your decision as well. For example, if it’s too heavy, you might not want to vacuum as often as you should, so a lighter vacuum would be better. On the other hand, if you have kids that tend to destroy items, they are probably more likely to damage a lightweight stick vacuum than a heavier upright model.

Corded or cordless

Shark vacuums have long cords, so you won’t have to stop often to change outlets. However, cords can also be a tripping hazard if you’re not paying attention. You won’t have this problem with a cordless vacuum. But on average, you’ll have a 40-minute runtime at the most before you’ll need to recharge a Shark cordless vacuum. Also, remember that if you select the turbo setting of any vacuum, the battery will run down even more quickly.

Storage

Finally, don’t forget to consider how the vacuum will be stored—since it will be in storage mode most of the time. Do you have space for a larger, upright vacuum in your closet—and if not, where will you keep it? On the other hand, if you get a cordless stick vacuum that is not self-standing, do you plan to mount it on the wall? If you just lean it up against a wall, it’s likely to fall down unless other items buffer it.

FAQs

Q: Are Shark vacuums better than Dyson? Both Shark and Dyson make high-quality vacuums. It’s not so much a matter of which vacuum is better as what’s your preference. These are some factors to keep in mind:



— Dyson vacuums tend to be more expensive than Shark (at the time of publication, Dyson prices ranged from $399 to $949)

— Dyson cordless stick vacuums have a longer battery life (at least 60 minutes compared to 40 for Shark)

— Dyson does not sell corded stick vacuums

— Dyson does not sell robot vacuums

— Dyson does not sell wet-dry vacuums



According to a J.D. Power report on customer satisfaction published in 2021, Shark ranks second with a score of 889 out of 1000, behind Samsung (with a score of 889) in the robot vacuum segment. Dyson leads customer satisfaction in the stick vacuum category (893), while Shark (888) came in second. However, Shark ranked highest in upright vacuums (883), compared to Dyson, which came in second with a score of 880. Q: How should I clean my Shark vacuum and filter? If you purchase a Shark vacuum from a reputable source, you’ll always get a manual with the purchase. The manual is unquestionably the most important source of information regarding the use and cleaning of the vacuum and filter. If you’ve misplaced the manual, go to the Shark Support Page and type in your vacuum cleaner’s name or model number to find an online manual.



Otherwise, as a general rule, empty the dustbin into the trash after each use (unless, for example, you have the Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop, which is designed to hold 60 days’ worth of debris), and clean the vacuum’s exterior with a slightly damp cloth.



Regarding the filter, it will depend on whether you have a washable filter or not. Your manual can provide more information. Q: Are Shark vacuums worth it? Shark consistently ranked in either first or second place in the J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Report, and we can see why. And whenever we write a best vacuum cleaners article, Shark always makes the list. The company makes the largest variety of vacuum cleaners and offers several models in each category. Shark’s vacuums also tend to be highly rated and quite popular. In our tests, the vacuums always performed well. Another factor to consider: Shark makes models that are significantly less expensive than many other top-rated competitors. Taking all of these factors into account, we think Shark vacuums are definitely worth it.

Final thoughts on the best Shark vacuums

Vacuuming is still a chore, but Shark vacuums can help make it more fun. Whether you prefer to let a robot do most of the work or you prefer a powerful model for a more comprehensive clean, Shark has options at a variety of price points for a range of preferences.

Why trust us

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.