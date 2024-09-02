Our editors love these Osprey hiking backpacks and they’re up to 40% during Amazon’s Labor Day sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
A good backpack can make or break any hike, but they’re not cheap. Right now, Amazon has Osprey backpacks on-sale for both men and women for up to 40 percent off. These are the lowest prices we have seen on most of these packs, at least for this year. I wouldn’t expect them to be any cheaper even if you wait for Black Friday.
Osprey Stratos 24L Men’s Hiking Backpack, Cetacean Blue $134 (was $179)
This is a perfect bag for a day hike, or even a short trip if you’re particularly adept at packing. Chest and waist straps keep it firmly in-place as you hike. Great ventilation keeps you cool. And a surprisingly roomy main compartment holds everything you need from emergency supplies to s’mores ingredients.
More Osprey bag deals for Labor Day
- Osprey Axis Laptop Backpack $55 (was $89)
- Osprey Sirrus 36L Women’s Hiking Backpack, Elderberry Purple/Chiru Tan $164 (was $220)
- Osprey Stratos 34L Men’s Hiking Backpack, Cetacean Blue $149 (was $199)
- Osprey Stratos 36L Men’s Hiking Backpack, Tunnel Vision Grey $164 (was $219)
- Osprey Stratos 36L Men’s Hiking Backpack, Cetacean Blue $164 (was $219)
- Osprey Stratos 24L Men’s Hiking Backpack, Tunnel Vision Grey $134 (was $179)
- Osprey Stratos 24L Men’s Hiking Backpack, Poinsettia Red $134 (was $179)
- Osprey Kyte 38L Women’s Backpacking Backpack with Hipbelt $149 (was $199)
- Osprey Sirrus 36L Women’s Hiking Backpack, Muted Space Blue $162 (was $219)
- Osprey Sirrus 34L Women’s Hiking Backpack, Tunnel Vision Grey $149 (was $199)
- Osprey Sirrus 24L Women’s Hiking Backpack, Succulent Green $134 (was $179)
- Osprey Sirrus 34L Women’s Hiking Backpack, Succulent Green $149 (was $199)
- Osprey Sirrus 34L Women’s Hiking Backpack, Muted Space Blue $149 (was $199)
- Osprey Sirrus 36L Women’s Hiking Backpack, Tunnel Vision Grey $164 (was $219)
- Osprey Sirrus 36L Women’s Hiking Backpack, Succulent Green $164 (was $219)
- Osprey Sirrus 24L Women’s Hiking Backpack, Muted Space Blue $134 (was $179)
- Osprey Stratos 44L Men’s Hiking Backpack, Seaweed/Matcha Green $171 (was $230)
- Osprey Stratos 44L Men’s Hiking Backpack, Tunnel Vision Grey $171 (was $230)
- Osprey Stratos 44L Men’s Hiking Backpack, Cetacean Blue $171 (was $230)
- Osprey Sirrus 44L Women’s Hiking Backpack, Tunnel Vision Grey $170 (was $230)