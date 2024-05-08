We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If there’s one thing that moms and grandmas love, it’s a picture. From current-day flicks to photo albums filled with disposable camera prints, if there’s a memory happening, the camera is coming out. Thankfully, it’s never been easier to share photos with family thanks to the Aura Carver digital picture frame, which is one of our favorite gifts for Mother’s Day. It’s currently almost 20 percent off at Amazon and will arrive at your doorstep tomorrow with Amazon Prime.

Anyone invited by the frame owner can send photos and videos directly from their phone to an Aura digital picture frame. Simply connect it to Wi-Fi and use the Aura Frames app (for iOS and Android) to set up access and other preferences (it’s how our managing editor in D.C. and his brother in Japan regularly send pictures to their mother in Alabama). An HD display gives stunning clarity to phone camera photos, and there’s no limit on how many photos you can upload to the frame. There’s also a built-in speaker for video playback, allowing you to watch babies crawl and cats snuggle like you’re there. The frame also includes other smart features like automatic screen brightness and cropping, and auto turn-off at night. The Aura is one of the best digital picture frames and will bring a smile to a parent’s face.

